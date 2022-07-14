The Latrobe Jethawks are now back-to-back American Legion District 31 champions.
“Someone asked me the other day what’s been the secret of our success,” Jethawks’ manager Jason Bush said. “Even though we are a good hitting team, it has been pitching and defense all year. When you don’t give up any runs or give up any errors, you are going to win. We have won all these games and we are excited to be moving on. (Young Township is) a classy team and that is a hell of a pitcher (Haden Brink) over there. It is great to win a back-to-back championship and to get ourselves to regionals.”
Pitching and defense helped Latrobe out until its offense started firing Wednesday in the Jethawks’ 3-0 win over Young Township in the District 31 championship game at Legion-Keener Park.
The game was scoreless through the first two innings, a lot of that has to do with the pitching of starter Jake Albaugh and stops by the Jethawks’ defense.
Albaugh, who pitched just over four innings, struck out six and walked four. He gave up two hits, two singles which came in the first inning.
It took until the bottom of the third before the Jethawks got a run on the scoreboard.
With two outs, first Louie Amatucci was hit by a pitch to get on base. Next, Vinny Amatucci was hit by a pitch, moving Louie Amatucci to second as Vinny Amatucci got on first.
Logan Short would next hit a ground ball that took an odd hop in front of the Young Township shortstop going over his head into right field, allowing Louie Amatucci to score and Short to get on first safely.
Latrobe would carry the 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth when it strung some hits together to get its offense jumpstarted.
After Albaugh went down swinging to start the inning, Rayce King and Tyler Fazekas hit back-to-back singles. Broderick Schreyer would walk to load the bases for the Jethawks.
Erick Batista ripped a line-drive single to centerfield next, to score King and give the Jethawks a 2-0 lead.
In the next at-bat with the bases loaded, Louie Amatucci reached first base on the Renegades’ catcher’s interference. Fazekas would cross the plate to give Latrobe some breathing room with a 3-0 lead. Two strikeouts ended the inning for the Jethawks.
“We got the one run that we scraped out,” Bush said. “Then we were able to put some traffic on the bases, got the two runs in the one inning. 3-0 feels a lot better than 1-0.”
In the top of the fifth, Adam Moreland come in relief of Albaugh. Moreland would stymie the Renegades’ offense. Moreland pitched just over two innings, striking out two, walking none and didn’t give up a hit.
“He has been like that all year,” Bush said of Moreland. “This was his fourth save. He is a young man that is growing up right in front of our eyes. We could not be more proud of him. We had all the faith in the world in him.”
Latrobe now advances to the District 7 regional playoffs that start Saturday in Bedford. Bush feels his team is ready for its next challenge, but he also paused to reflect on the winning back-to-back titles and the team that made it possible.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and we’ve never gone back-to-back,” he said. “It is a testament to these guys. The guys that have been here now for both of these, are not only great players they are great kids .They are a joy to coach. I am privileged and blessed to coach them.”
