Latrobe will play in the Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) championship game tonight.
The top-seeded Jethawks will face No. 3 Bushy Run in the WCALB championship game, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe.
The championship game will be broadcast live locally on the Westmoreland Sports Network. Fans can listen to the game by visiting www.westmorelandsports.com, starting with the pregame show at 5:20 p.m.
Latrobe is a three-time champion in American Legion District 31 play, last winning the championship in 2009 to go along with back-to-back titles in 1992-93. The Jethawks are nine-time District 31 finalists, last appearing in the championship game in 2016. Latrobe has appeared in the championship game three times in the last six seasons and six times in the last 13 years, dating back to 2008.
Latrobe swept the regular-season slate against Bushy Run, the defending American Legion District 31 champion. The Jethawks edged out Bushy Run, 2-1, at Legion-Keener Field on June 22. They downed Bushy Run, 9-4, again at Legion-Keener Field in the second meeting between the teams on July 8.
In addition to the championship, there will be a third-place game today as No. 5 Yough travels to No. 2 Murrysville, 5:30 p.m. at Haymaker Park. The winner will qualify for the upcoming regional tournament.
Latrobe and Bushy Run have qualified for the regional tournament, while Yough or Murrysville will also advance to the eight-team regional, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at Hollidaysburg. A second field location will be at Juniata Field in Altoona. The teams will include Hollidaysburg, in addition to the top two from Cambria and central Pennsylvania, along with the top three Westmoreland County teams. Qualifiers already include Mount Union, Bedford, Claysburg, Mifflin County and host Hollidaysburg with several spots still to be determined.
Latrobe swept No. 5 Yough in the WCALB semifinals, but it wasn’t easy. The Jethawks fell behind by 11 runs in Game 1 on Friday at Legion-Keener Field, but rallied for a walk-off victory. Latrobe trailed by one run late in Game 2 on Saturday at Sutersville Ball Field, but rallied again in a big way, scoring 11 runs in the final two innings for a big 10-run victory. Latrobe outscored Yough 28-17 in the two-game series.
Latrobe swept its quarterfinal-round series against No. 8 Mount Pleasant last week. The Jethawks defeated Mount Pleasant, 5-3, in Game 1, and ended the best-of-three set with a big seventh-inning comeback before completing the rally with the series-clinching run in the ninth.
Bushy Run knocked off No. 2-seeded Murrysville in three games during its semifinal. Murrysville took the opening game of the series, 7-2, but Bushy Run battled back for a 3-1 victory in Game 2. Bushy Run closed out the series with an 8-2 victory. Bushy Run also needed the maximum to advance to the semifinals, taking down No. 6 Young Township in three games.
The Jethawks entered the playoffs on a six-game losing streak — the last four games during a wooden bat baseball tournament and two others previously in exhibition play versus Bedford — but they’ve been red hot in the WCALB playoffs with four straight wins.
Latrobe is 20-13 overall this season, and the Jethawks grabbed the top spot in the WCALB playoffs with a 13-2 league record. Latrobe lost its first game in league play against rival Derry, 3-2, on June 15, but rattled off the next 12 straight, staying perfect against WCALB opponents for more than a month, until a loss against Murrysville. That catapulted Latrobe to the top of the standings, as the Jethawks carried separate five and seven-game win streaks throughout the season, while outscoring WCALB opponents by a 114-53 margin. Latrobe has 18 wins in 20 games played against WCALB opponents, including an early exhibition against Yough and the four most recent playoff games.
———
Westmoreland County
American League Baseball
Playoffs
Championship
No. 3 Bushy Run at No. 1 Latrobe (Legion-Keener Field), 5:30 p.m.
Consolation
No. 5 Yough at No. 2 Murrysville (Haymaker Park), 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal Round
Best-of-three
Friday, July 31
Latrobe 13, Yough 12
Saturday, Aug. 1
Latrobe 15, Yough 5 (Latrobe wins series 2-0)
Murrysville 7, Bushy Run 2
Bushy Run 3, Murrysville 1
Sunday, Aug. 2
Bushy Run 8, Murrysville 2 (Bushy Run wins series 2-1)
Quarterfinal Round
Best-of-three
Monday, July 27
Latrobe 5, Mount Pleasant 3
Murrysville 7, Derry 4
Bushy Run 4, Young Township 3
Hempfield East 12, Yough 3
Tuesday, July 28
Latrobe 8, Mount Pleasant 7 (9 innings) (Latrobe wins series 2-0)
Murrysville 8, Derry 4 (Murrysville wins series 2-0)
Young Township 9, Bushy Run 2
Yough 5, Hempfield East 2
Wednesday, July 29
Bushy Run 5, Young Township 4 (Bushy Run wins series 2-1)
Yough 13, Hempfield East 4 (Yough wins series 2-1)
