The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team returned from their Rhode Island trip Sunday night and participated in the Rhody invitational.
In a field of the top 25 teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and News Jersey, the Wildcats defeated the number one and two and three-ranked teams in the state of Rhode Island, along with the number one ranked teams from New Jersey and New York along with the number one ranked Catholic league team in New York to take home a third-place finish.
“We just got back last night from Rhode Island, a long tournament trip, where we beat all the number-one teams in New England and finished third in the tournament,” Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said. “I’m not saying that we are tired, but let’s just say we had a long weekend.
The Wildcats advanced to the semifinals where they eventually fell to O’Brian High School 26–24, who went on to win the tournament. Junior Sam Kiesel was named to the all-tournament team for his efforts on the day.
Fresh off their trip Latrobe jumped right back into a section matchup with the Derry Area Trojans. The Wildcats controlled sets one and two for most of those sets winning 29–19 and 25–20 to take a two-sets to zero advantage, but as anyone who follows local volleyball knows this rivalry a Latrobe vs. Derry matchup always comes with excitement and proven when the Trojans rallied to take set three by a 22–25 score to avoid the sweep.
Set four was where Latrobe decided to end any chance of a comeback with a dominating performance on offense and defense and a 25–16 victory to wrap up the match 3–1 in sets.
The match was one of the best of the year for the Cats in terms of offense as Latrobe posted a 39% hitting percentage. Leading the way was Tyler Nelson recording 15 kills with Josh Havrilla right behind with 14 kills. Outside hitter Kiesel scored 11 kills, middles Rocco Marino and Owen Ward scored kill totals of six and five, with Eric Bisignani collecting three kills. Ward led the team from the service line chalking up four aces with additional aces produced by Kiesel with twp and Marino and Eric Bisignani each scoring 1 ace.
In addition to kills and aces, the Wildcats added points via the block with Marino pacing the varsity squad with three and Ward and Bisignani each with one.
Setting up the Latrobe attack was again senior Josh Havrilla and sophomore Eric Bisignani accounting for a combined assist total of 43, 23 and 20 respectively.
The defense played a large part in the match with Nelson racking up 15 digs, Havrilla 12 digs and Ruben Rojas rounding out the top three with 7 digs. 12 additional aces were turned in by Kiesel and Ward, each with four and Bisignani and Marino with digs total of three and one.
Latrobe’s JV played a very up-tempo match Monday night sweeping the Trojan JV in straight sets 25–19 and 25–21.
Sophomore Luke Fiore again led the JV squad offensively with his 9 kills with fellow sophomore Jay Sumner accounting for 8 kills plus posting 3 blocks to lead the JV team. . Tyler Bauer added seven kills to the JV total while the balance of the JV kills was shared between Ethan Shoemaker (2), Brady Kring (2), Jaden Holnaider (1) and Gabe Watson (1) 2,2,1 and 1.
From his setter’s position, Gabe Watson dished out 27 assists to the JV hitters while setting the mark in service aces with four. Tyler Bauer, Brady Kring and Luke Fiore also scored from the service line with ace totals of three, two and one. Five additional kills were added by Brady Kring with three kills and Jack O’Neal with two. Those kills were setup by freshman setter Gabe Watson producing 23 assists for his efforts.
Defensively sophomore Kring was carried the banner for Latrobe with six digs, Dominic Durigon grabbed 5 digs, Fiore, and Bauer each produced 4 digs and Watson and Chase Demangon collectively had five digs three and two.
Latrobe has no time to rest as it travels to Gateway Tuesday evening for another section match with the Gateway Gators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.