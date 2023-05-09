The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team returned from their Rhode Island trip Sunday night and participated in the Rhody invitational.

In a field of the top 25 teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and News Jersey, the Wildcats defeated the number one and two and three-ranked teams in the state of Rhode Island, along with the number one ranked teams from New Jersey and New York along with the number one ranked Catholic league team in New York to take home a third-place finish.

