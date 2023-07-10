Facing an early one-run deficit, Latrobe VFW (12-13) plated three runs in the fourth inning Thursday, July 6, en route to a 4-2 victory over Latrobe FOE (2-19) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
FOE plated two runs in the top of the first inning for an early lead. The team’s bats got cold, however, as the Eagles failed to score the rest of the way against VFW starting pitcher Braden Nelson.
VFW responded with one run in the home half of the opening frame to cut the deficit to one run. With FOE unable to deliver at the plate as Nelson kept putting zeroes on the scoreboard, VFW backed its pitcher by scoring three runs in the home half of the fourth frame for a 4-2 lead.
Three scoreless innings later, VFW secured the two-run win.
Colin Barkley led VFW at the plate as he was 2 for 3 with one double. Mason Hrubes had the team’s other extra-base hit – also a double – as he was 1 for 2 with one run scored. JoJo Monios, John Nave and Colin West each scored one run apiece for VFW.
Evan Ulewicz was 1 for 2 with one run scored for FOE. Danilo Macasaet scored the team’s other run of the game, while teammates Ethan Goughneour, Cayden McCune and Justin Papuga each singled in the game.
Nelson was the winning pitcher for VFW as he threw a complete game. After giving up two runs in the opening frame, Nelson settled down and threw six shutout innings while his team went to work at the plate. Nelson struck out five batters and walked a pair while giving up four hits in the win.
McCune was on the losing side of the hill for FOE. He struck out four batters and issued eight walks in the game. Goughneour made a mound appearance for the Eagles as he walked one batter.
The two pitchers combined for a three-hitter in the loss.
