Facing an early one-run deficit, Latrobe VFW (12-13) plated three runs in the fourth inning Thursday, July 6, en route to a 4-2 victory over Latrobe FOE (2-19) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

FOE plated two runs in the top of the first inning for an early lead. The team’s bats got cold, however, as the Eagles failed to score the rest of the way against VFW starting pitcher Braden Nelson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.