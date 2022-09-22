The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team took its game to Armstrong High School Tuesday as the two undefeated section leaders squared off for control of Section 5.
Armstrong took advantage of a slow Latrobe start building up a 9 – 1 lead, but the Wildcats clawed their way back to make the set competitive before dropping the first set 20-25.
Set two saw the Cats get back into their game to even the match at one set each with a convincing 25-17 win.
Set three was a see saw affair with the two teams swapping the lead throughout the set, when Armstrong took advantage of some Greater Latrobe’s unforced errors to regain the upper hand in the match 2 set to one.
With their 7-0 undefeated record on the line the Wildcats dug deep and produced another strong performance besting the River Hawks25-16 in set four to again knot the contest at two sets each.
In the deciding set five the River Hawks took an early 3-1 lead, that’s when the Wildcats started their march to victory. With timely hitting and blocking, Greater Latrobe tied the score at 3-3 and, with momentum on its side never let Armstrong back into the match securing the set 15-11 and the match 3-2.
Senior middle hitter Emma Blair had a big night for the Wildcats as she led the varsity squad with 15 kills and eight blocks. Junior outside hitter Elle Snyder was right behind Blair with 14 kills and collected one service ace. Maya Krehlik chipped in nine kills, while Paige Watson (9), Lily Fenton (6) and Ryley Quinn (4) combined for 18 additional kills, with Fenton scoring two additional points in the form of aces and Watson adding to the points total with three blocks.
Senior co-captain and setter, Fenton allowed all of the Wildcat hitters to record kills as she accounted for 42 assists in the match.
With all of the scoring going on in the 5-set match, someone had to stop the Armstrong offense and that came in the form of Giovanna Jones who stopped 15 River Hawk scoring attempts to lead the varsity team in digs. Gabby Sukay also brought her A game chalking up 14 digs supported by Chiara Mongellouzzo in her varsity debut who produced 11 digs, Elle Snyder with 10 digs, Fenton and Krehlik each recording nine digs.
Latrobe’s JV did their job in two sets, defeating the Armstrong JV by the scores of 25-20 and 25-18.
Mongellouzzo set the bar on offense and defense with 10 kills and 21 digs. MacKenzie Myers dropped six kills on the River Hawks with Mia Myers and Savanna Repak adding five kills apiece and Bailey Onifer producing one kill.
Serving also benefited the JV squad with MacKenzie Myers and Mongellouzzo each producing three aces, Mia Myers and Havrilla with two aces each and Onifer one ace.
Havrilla ran the Cats’ JV offense distributing 26 assists on the evening.
Defensively behind Mongellouzzo’s dig total MacKenzie Myers posted 18 digs, Mya McHugh collected nine digs, while Mia Myers eight. Havrilla (5), Peyton Ferraro (5), Onifer (1) and Mason Gresh (1) combining for 12 digs respectively.
The Wildcats return home for tonight’s section matchup with the Kiski Area Cavaliers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.