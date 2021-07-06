Latrobe Legion clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming American Legion District 31 playoffs with four wins in five games this past weekend.
The best-of-three playoffs begin 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, as top-seeded Latrobe, No. 6 Unity Township and No. 7 Derry are all in action.
Latrobe is scheduled to host No. 8 Hempfield East at Legion-Keener Field, while Unity will travel to No. 3 Yough at Yough High School, and Derry visits No. 2 Bushy Run at Penn-Trafford High School.
Latrobe will visit Hempfield East, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hempfield Park, while Unity Township welcomes Yough to Whitney Field and Derry hosts Bushy Run at Derry Area High School, also both on 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Latrobe will play a home game, while Unity Township and Derry both take to the road, 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a deciding third game, if necessary.
Latrobe lost four games during a tournament in West Virginia, but the Jethawks followed it up with wins in their next seven games in their climb to the top of the standings. They won eight of their final nine games in league play to snatch the top spot from other top contenders, including Bushy Run, Young Township and Yough. Latrobe’s lone loss during that stretch came on Monday afternoon in the regular-season finale when the Jethawks suffered a one-run setback against Hempfield East, a game that was tied after five complete.
Latrobe played five games in the last three days — a doubleheader against Derry on Saturday, the annual Fourth of July rivalry game versus Unity Township, and two to close out the regular season against Kiski Valley and Hempfield East on Monday.
Latrobe has won 12 of 14 and 15 of its last 18 in league play. The Jethawks outscored the opposition 73-18 in their final eight games.
Unity Township played twice since Friday. The Bulldogs scored a significant seven-run win against Bushy Run, which was in contention for the No. 1 overall playoff seed, before a three-run setback against Latrobe on the Fourth of July.
The Bulldogs previously lost four straight and nine of 10 overall before winning four of five to close the regular season.
Hempfield East 9,
Latrobe 8
Latrobe led by two runs through four innings and the game was tied after five complete, but Hempfield East — its quarterfinal-round playoff opponent — denied the Jethawks a seventh consecutive win to close the regular season.
Latrobe jumped in front, 5-4, through three innings and 7-5 after four. But the Jethawks scored one run and Hempfield East tallied three for an 8-8 tie through five. Hempfield East tallied a run in the bottom of the sixth, the eventual game-winner.
Logan Short led Latrobe at the plate with two hits, including a triple, a run and two RBI, while Erick Batista and Clay Petrosky both singled and crossed twice. Ben Anderson also had a hit and drove in four runs for Latrobe, which produced eight runs on five hits.
Hayden Teska led Hempfield East with two singles, two runs and two RBI, while Brayden Patton added two hits, including a double and a run. Jake Smith doubled and scored, Robbie Seigenfuse singled and crossed, and Shane Evans scored twice for Hempfield East, which produced nine runs on eight hits.
Ryan Firmstone was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and zero walks in two-and-two-thirds innings. Logan Gustafson suffered the loss.
Latrobe 4,
Kiski Valley 2
Jake Bleehash led Latrobe to a two-run victory against Kiski Valley on Monday afternoon.
Bleehash was the winning pitcher, tossing a complete game with four strikeouts and zero walks. He limited Kiski Valley to two runs on just four hits.
The game was tied, 1-1, after one inning, but the Jethawks scored one in the third before both teams added runs in the sixth. Latrobe carried a 3-2 lead through six complete before the Jethawks added insurance in the seventh.
Batista paced the Jethawks at the plate with two hits, including a double, a run and two RBI. Gustafson also singled twice and scored a run, while Petrosky and Lou Amatucci both singled and scored for Latrobe, which put up four runs on eight hits.
Jonathan Hotalski singled and scored two runs to pace Kiski Valley offensively. Mason Ross and Owen Werkeiser both doubled for Kiski Valley, which put up two runs on four hits.
Dylan Stonebraker suffered the loss with five strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.
Latrobe 4,
Unity Twp. 1
Latrobe’s Jake Bradish kept the Unity Township offense off-balance, as Latrobe defeated its closest rival during the annual Fourth of July game at Legion-Keener Field.
Bradish tossed a complete game, as he struck out 10 and walked a pair, while limiting Unity Township to one run on just one hit. Unity Township scored 43 runs in its previous four games, including big wins against Bushy Run and Yough, before Bradish pitched his gem against the Bulldogs.
Latrobe scored twice in the bottom of the first and two more times in the third for a 4-0 lead. Unity Township scored its lone run in the top of the sixth.
Anderson led Latrobe offensively with two singles, a run and a RBI, while Petrosky, Batista and Short all doubled and scored. Vinny Amatucci also doubled for the Jethawks, which produced four runs on seven hits.
Landan Carns had the lone Unity Township hit and Ryan Sickenberger scored the Bulldogs’ only run. Mason Seftas took the hard-luck loss, finishing with two strikeouts and two walks.
Latrobe 17,
Derry 0
Latrobe scored in every inning during a 17-run victory against Derry.
The Jethawks scored three times in the first two innings for an early 6-0 lead. They put up single runs in the third and fourth before closing it out with a nine-run fifth inning.
Logan Bradish led Latrobe at the plate with two singles and two runs scored, while Batista, Short, Anderson, Jake Bradish and Gustafson all had a hit and two runs. Petrosky and Matt Macey both singled and scored for Latrobe, which pounded out 17 runs on 10 hits.
Anderson struck out three and didn’t walk a batter in a five-inning, three-hit, complete-game shutout victory.
Cole Townsend, Josh Ulery and Brandon Madatic had the lone hits for Derry. Ryan Bushey suffered the loss with two walks in two innings.
Latrobe 12,
Derry 0
Latrobe scored in every inning but one during a shutout victory against Derry.
The Jethawks took a 5-0 lead through two innings, they broke out for a six-run inning in the fourth and added another run in the fifth.
King pitched a one-hit shutout, as he struck out four and walked two in five innings. Latrobe outscored Derry 29-0 during the two-game set and scored in nine of 10 innings played, limiting the Eagles to just four hits.
Jake Bradish led the charge with two hits, including a home run, two runs scored and four RBI. Batista contributed two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBI, while Macey also singled twice, scored and drove in a pair. Short had a hit and two runs, while Petrosky scored twice for Latrobe, which produced 12 runs on eight hits.
Elijah Penich doubled for Derry’s lone hit. Blake Cecchini suffered the loss, walking five in one-and-a-third innings.
Unity 12,
Bushy Run 5
On Friday night, Unity Township took it to Bushy Run, which was the first-place team in the district standings at the time.
It was Unity Township’s fourth consecutive win at the time, a season high, until the Bulldogs suffered a loss in their finale against Latrobe.
Unity opened the game with seven consecutive runs, three in the first and four more in the second for an early 7-0 lead. Bushy Run put up three in the top of the third, but Unity scored the next five runs. The Bulldogs scored once in the third and two more in the fourth and fifth innings for a 12-3 advantage. Bushy Run scored twice in the top of the seventh to close the scoring.
Ryan Sickenberger led the Bulldogs at the plate with three hits, including a double and three runs scored, while Mason Seftas also singled three times and crossed twice. Chase Sickenberger contributed two hits, including a double and three runs, while Landan Carns singled twice and scored a pair runs. Jacob Albaugh singled twice and George Golden doubled and scored. Owen Miele also singled and crossed for Unity, which pounded out 12 runs on 16 hits.
Andy Person struck out one and walked six for the mound victory. Carns and Chase Sickenberger combined to strike out three and walk five.
Gavin Berardi led Bushy Run offensively with a single and two runs, while Jason Sabol doubled. Matthew Lichota also scored twice for Bushy Run, which produced five runs on four hits.
Trevor Wilson fanned four and walked two in defeat.
Ryan Sickenberger started things for Unity Township with a double, while brother Chase Sickenberger singled him in. Carns singled and Chase Sickenberger scored on a Golden ground out. Seftas walked and Tony Massari hit a sacrifice fly, which scored Carns.
Unity extended it to a 7-0 lead in the second inning. Miele singled and scored on Chase Sickenberger’s double. Carns and Seftas singled, while Massari followed it up with a two-run single.
Unity added a run in the third when Ryan Sickenberger singled, he stole second and third and scored on an error. Bushy Run scored three times in the third on a sacrifice fly and an error, and Unity Township later made it a 12-3 game. Ryan Sickenberger singled, he stole second, while Chase Sickenberger walked and Golden came through with a two-run double.
Bushy Run closed the scoring in the seventh with two runs.
———
Unity Twp. 000 001 0 — 1 1 2Latrobe 202 000 x — 4 7 1 Doubles: Petrosky, Batista, Short, V. Amatucci (L) Strikeouts by: Bradish-10 (L); Seftas-2 (UT) Base on balls by: Bradish-2 (L); Seftas-2 (UT) Winning pitcher: Jake Bradish Losing pitcher: Mason Seftas ———
Latrobe 101 001 1 — 4 8 3Kiski Val 100 001 0 — 2 4 2 Doubles: Batista (L); Ross, Werkeiser (KV) Strikeouts by: Bleehash-4 (L); Stonebraker-5 (KV) Base on balls by: Bleehash-0 (L); Stonebraker-3 (KV) Winning pitcher: Jake Bleehash Losing pitcher: Dylan Stonebraker ———
Latrobe 203 210 0 — 8 5 4Hemp. East 022 131 x — 9 8 3 Doubles: Smith, Patton (HE) Triple: Short (L) Strikeouts by: Dowden-1, Macey-1, L Bradish-1, Gustafson-0 (L); Evans, Seigenfuse-0, Firmstone-1 (HE) Base on balls by: Dowden-3, Macey-3, L Bradish-0, Gustafson-0 (L); Evans-3, Seigenfuse-2, Firmstone-0 (HE) Winning pitcher: Ryan Firmstone Losing pitcher: Logan Gustafson ———
Bushy Run Unity Twp. ab r h ab r h
Hoffman 4 0 1 R Sickenbrgr 4 3 3 Scavncky 5 1 0 C Sickenbrgr 4 3 2 Lichota 0 2 0 Carns 4 2 2 Berardi 3 2 1 Stott 0 0 0 Sabol 3 0 1 Golden 3 1 1 Hileman 4 0 1 Mazzoni 0 0 0 Good 4 0 0 Seftas 3 2 3 Monroe 1 0 0 Massari 3 0 1 Wilson 0 0 0 Albaugh 4 0 2 Chrise 0 0 0 Person 4 0 1 Bellan 2 0 0 Miele 4 1 1 Name 0 0 0 Name 0 0 0
Totals 26 5 4 Totals 33 12 16Bushy Run 003 000 2 — 5 4 3Unity Twp. 341 220 x — 12 16 3 Doubles: R Sickenberger, C Sickenberger, Golden (UT); Sabol (BR) Strikeouts by: Person-1, Carns-2, C Sickenberger-1 (UT); Wilson-4, Bellan-0, Chrise-0 (BR) Base on balls by: Person-6, Carns-5, C Sickenberger-0 (UT); Wilson-2, Bellan-1, Chrise-1 (BR) Winning pitcher: Andy Person Losing pitcher: Trevor Wilson ———
Latrobe 331 190 0 — 17 10 1Derry 000 000 0 — 0 3 4 Doubles: King (L) Strikeouts by: Anderson-3 (L); Bushey-0, Ulery-0, Watson-0, Penich-0 (D) Base on balls by: Anderson-0 (L); Bushey-2, Ulery-1, Watson-3, Penich-1 (D) Winning pitcher: Ben Anderson Losing pitcher: Ryan Bushey ———
Derry 000 000 0 — 0 1 2Latrobe 230 610 0 — 12 8 0 Doubles: Batista (L); Penich (D) Home Run: Bradish (L) Strikeouts by: King-4 (L); Cecchini-0, Foust-0, Siko-0 (D) Base on balls by: King-2 (L); Cecchini-5, Foust-4, Siko-0 (D) Winning pitcher: Rayce King Losing pitcher: Blake Cecchini
