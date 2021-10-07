LATROBE SPEEDWAY-This weekend, a tradition returns with Fall Fest. A staple for years at the Challenger Speedway, Latrobe will add its own twist to Fall Fest, with two nights of racing and a total of 12 divisions, five on Friday and seven on Saturday.
On Friday, the show will kick off with the Laurel Highland RaceSaver 305 Sprints. During the past two years, the 305 sprints have been on the big half-mile and have become a Latrobe fan favorite. The 410 Sprints will be in the second spot, and some fans say it has been more than 20 years since the 410’s have been at Latrobe Speedway. The RUSH Sprint Cars will be making their first appearance on the big half-mile. Rounding out the divisions will be the E-Mods and Latrobe’s own 4 Cylinders. Saddle Up Band will play on the front straight of the stock car track after the races.
On Saturday, the card will feature the Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Series and the Super Late Models. The BRP Big-Block Modifieds will make their second appearance of the season, followed by the Crate Late Model and Pure Stocks. Rounding out the evening with Latrobe’s 4-Cylinders and finally a 4- & 6-cylinder Enduro Race.
For more information, visit www.latrobemotorsports.com.
LERNERVILLE — There was a championship feeling in the air as the Fab4 2021 regular season came to a close on ‘Championship Night.’ Todd Bachman found victory lane for the very first time while John Mollick, Josh Baughman, and Chris Schneider also seized victories on the final championship points night at Lernerville Speedway.
The Super Late Models were the first main event to hit the speedway, with Todd Bachman and Levi Yetter setting the pace on the front row. When the green flag dropped, Bachman jumped out to the early lead as the fourth-place starter, Colton Flinner sliding into the second spot as the field completed lap one. Flinner, who already had the 2021 championship wrapped up, took his car pit side during a caution on lap seven. Bachman found himself back in the lead with Gary Lyle in second and pressuring Bachman hard for the top spot. Bachman continued to lead as the laps wound down, with Tyler Dietz closing on the lead duo. On lap 17, Dietz made his way around Lyle for second and set his sights on Bachman for the lead. On lap 21, Dietz was able to work his way to the lead and quickly pulled away. However, Dietz had a left rear tire go soft on the white flag lap, which catapulted both Bachman and Lyle back into the lead positions. Bachman held off a last-ditch effort by Lyle in turns three and four to capture his first-ever Lernerville Speedway victory.
“We had a couple of strong runs, and we were fast and consistent every week here,” Flinner said, while he was introduced as the 2021 Super Late Model track champion.
The Big-Block Modifieds were next to hit the track as point leader Jeremiah Shingledecker led the first seven laps of the 25-lap main event. John Mollick pressured Shingledecker for the top spot during those seven laps and made his move for the lead after a lap seven restart. Shingledecker stayed close to Mollick and made a bid for the lead on lap 14. Still, Mollick was able to hold on and lead the rest of the way to claim the victory, with Shingledecker in second, Rex King, Jr. in third, followed by Brian Swartzlander in fourth Garrett Krummert in fifth. With Shingledecker’s runner-up finish, Shingledecker secured his third track championship and first since 2011.
When the Sprint Cars took to the speedway it was Dan Kuriger and A.J. Flick leading the field to the green flag with Flick, who was in search of his fifth career track championship, taking the lead from the start. By lap 10, Flick had a 1.482 second lead over Kuriger. He was being hounded by Jack Sodeman, Jr, who took second on lap 11. Lapped traffic started to play a heavy role on Flick’s lead as Josh Baughman joined the battle for second with Sodeman, Jr., and Kuriger while the trio began to close on Flick. By the 16th circuit, Sodeman, Jr. made his way under Flick for the lead in turns one and two, but Flick could repel the challenges before Baughman blasted his way around Sodeman, Jr. for second. On lap 19, Baughman was able to pull off a perfect slider coming out of turn four to take the lead from Flick and pull away to claim his second career victory at Lernerville Speedway. Sodeman, Jr. came home second followed by Flick. In fourth was Kuriger, with George Hobaugh rounding out the top-five. Brandon Matus, who held an eight-point lead coming into ‘Championship Night,’ finished seventh. Still, Flick’s third-place finish was enough to give him a one-point advantage and his fifth Lernerville Speedway track championship.
The night’s final feature was the Penn/Ohio Pro Stocks that had Chase Lambert and Chris Schneider on the front row. Schneider jumped out to the early lead on lap two as Lambert made contact with fourth-starting Daryl Charlier coming out of turn four to bring out the caution. Lambert was sent to the rear as the caution car, as was Charlier by race control for rough driving. A lap 15 caution brought the field together and put Charlier right next to race-long leader Schneider with just five laps remaining. Schneider was able to hold off Charlier’s challenges to claim the third victory of the season. Zambotti finished third with Todd Weldon in fourth and Jason Fosnaught in fifth.
After claiming his seventh Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Lernerville Speedway track championship, Corey McPherson made a surprise announcement.
“I’ll still be around next year, but maybe just not as much,” he said. “I’m going to take a step back after tonight, but like I said, I’ll still be around; it will just be few and far between.”
GARRETT SMITHEY UPDATE- A last-minute sponsor afforded Smithley the opportunity to race at Talladega Super Speedway on Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series.
“This was not a planned race,” Smithley said. “Boom Mobile and True Brands came on board late in the week.
“We did have some luck today, unfortunately like Saturday, we didn’t get to finish the race.”
Smithley was disappointed, but he felt like they were in good spots throughout the race.
“The car was okay on Monday (Sunday was rained out), and we finished 29th,” Smithley said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to the end only running 117 of 188 laps.”
On Saturday, Smithley competed in the Xfinity Series.
“It was really fun, probably the best managed plate races we’ve had, and I’ve had some good ones,” Smithley said. “We took our time and stayed around 17th and finished 19th. Everything worked well, a late caution came out and then the race was called by darkness. If it hadn’t been for calling the race, we’ve probably worked our way up to a top-10 finish.
“I’d been happier if we had been able to finish the race. We were very competitive; we could stay with the front pack.”
The previous weekend, Smithley ran the Cup race at Las Vegas.
“It was a very uneventful race, it was a new car, it just never did anything great,” Smithley said.
Smithley is looking forward to running at the Charlotte Roval this Sunday.
“With us probably running 26 races this season, we’re still working on sponsorship and a contract for 2022,” Smithley said.
“The confidence has been there this year; that has been the difference,” Smithley added. “The fact that we are up to over 200 NASCAR national series starts; I think we are up over 60 Cup Series starts that experience is invaluable. Obviously, we want to progress and hopefully help take Rick Ware Racing to the next level.”
