The matchups are set for the upcoming Westmoreland County American League Baseball best-of-three semifinal series.
Top-seeded Latrobe will battle No. 5 Yough, while No. 2 Murrysville squares off against No. 3 Bushy Run in the two semifinal series.
Latrobe and Murrysville finished off its respective series on Tuesday, both with a two-game sweep, while Bushy Run and Yough needed the maximum three games to advance to the semifinals.
Latrobe will face Yough during Game 1 of the WCALB semifinals 5:30 p.m. Friday at Legion-Keener Field. The Latrobe-Yough series will shift to Sutersville Ball Field, 1 p.m. Saturday for Game 2, and the Jethawks will host Yough in the third and deciding game, if necessary, 1 p.m. Sunday at Legion-Keener Field.
The schedule for the other semifinal isn’t set as of press time because of potential conflicts with Penn-Trafford’s graduation. Murrysville traditionally would host Bushy Run at Haymaker Park for Game 1, while Bushy Run would welcome Murrysville for Game 2 at Sunrise Elementary School. Murrysville would welcome Bushy Run, if necessary, for a third game at Haymaker Park.
Top-seeded Latrobe swept the series against No. 8 Mount Pleasant on Monday and Tuesday. The Jethawks defeated Mount Pleasant, 5-3, during Game 1 of their WCALB playoff series to grab an initial lead in the series. They ended the best-of-three set on Tuesday with a big seventh-inning comeback and completed the rally with the series clinching run in the ninth.
No. 2 Murrysville swept the best-of-three quarterfinal playoff series, 2-0, against No. 7 Derry and advanced to the semifinals. Murrysville defeated Derry, 7-4, during Game 1 of their WCALB playoff series on Monday to grab an initial lead in the series before ending the best-of-three set on Tuesday with an 8-4 win.
Bushy Run scored a walk-off victory Wednesday against No. 6 Young Township, 5-4, to advance to the semifinals. Yough pounded No. 4 Hempfield East, 13-4, on Wednesday to punch its ticket to the semifinals.
Bushy Run captured the first game of its series, 4-3, but Young Township rebounded with a 9-2 win in Game 2, ultimately forcing the deciding third game. Hempfield East won big, 12-3, in the first game of its series, but Yough bounced back in a big way with consecutive wins, 5-2 on Tuesday and 13-4 on Wednesday, to earn a date with the top-seeded Jethawks.
Latrobe met Yough three times this season, including an early-season exhibition on June 9. The Jethawks blanked Yough, 5-0, in exhibition play and earned a sweep in league competition. Latrobe edged out Yough, 2-1, on June 19 at home and scored a 10-8 victory at Sutersville Ball Field. Latrobe has 16 wins in 18 games against league opponents this season.
Murrysville also swept Bushy Run in the regular season. Murrysville picked up a two-run victory, 3-1, on June 18 and outlasted Bushy Run, 7-5, on July 19.
The WCALB championship game is currently scheduled for Aug. 4 at a time and site to be determined. There will also be a third-place game on Aug. 4, matching the losing teams from the WCALB semifinals, as the winner will also qualify for an upcoming regional tournament.
The top three WCALB teams will advance to an eight-team regional competition, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at Hollidaysburg. A second field location will be at Juniata Field in Altoona. The teams will include, Hollidaysburg, in addition to the top two from Cambria and Central Pennsylvania, along with the top three Westmoreland County teams.
———
Westmoreland County
American League Baseball
Playoffs
Best-of-three
Semifinal Round
Friday, July 31
No. 5 Yough at No. 1 Latrobe (Legion-Keener Field), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Bushy Run at No. 2 Murrysville (Haymaker Park), Time, Date, Location TBD
Saturday, Aug. 1
No. 1 Latrobe at No. 5 Yough (Sutersville Ball Field), 1 p.m.
No. 2 Murrysville at No. 3 Bushy Run (Sunrise Elementary), Time, Date, Location TBD
Sunday, Aug. 2
No. 5 Yough at No. 1 Latrobe, (Legion-Keener Field), 1 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 3 Bushy Run at No. 2 Murrysville (Haymaker Park), Time, Date, Location TBD (if necessary)
Quarterfinal Round
Monday, July 27
Latrobe 5, Mount Pleasant 3
Murrysville 7, Derry 4
Bushy Run 4, Young Township 3
Hempfield East 12, Yough 3
Tuesday, July 28
Latrobe 8, Mount Pleasant 7 (9 innings) (Latrobe wins series 2-0)
Murrysville 8, Derry 4 (Murrysville wins series 2-0)
Young Township 9, Bushy Run 2
Yough 5, Hempfield East 2
Wednesday, July 29
Bushy Run 5, Young Township 4 (Bushy Run wins series 2-1)
Yough 13, Hempfield East 4 (Yough wins series 2-1)
