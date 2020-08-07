The Latrobe Jethawks will be in region tournament action today.
Latrobe kicked off an eight-team regional tournament, which runs today through Sunday in Hollidaysburg. The Jethawks opened the tournament with a 9:30 a.m. game against Claysburg at Hollidaysburg Area High School. A second field location for the tournament will be at Juniata Field in Altoona.
The Jethawks were runners up in Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) action. Claysburg entered the tournament as the top team from the Cambria County-based league.
The winner advanced through the winner’s bracket to a game against Mount Union or Yough, 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Hollidaysburg Area High School. A Latrobe loss would send the Jethawks to the consolation bracket against Mount Union or Yough, noon Saturday at Juniata Field in Altoona.
The eight-team regional, includes Latrobe and Claysburg, in addition to Mount Union (Central Pa. qualifier), Yough (third-place Westmoreland County), Bushy Run (Westmoreland County champion), Bedford (Cambria County runners-up), Mifflin County (Central Pa. champion), and host Hollidaysburg.
Latrobe won the regular season and grabbed the top seed in the recent WCALB playoffs. The Jethawks defeated No. 8 Mount Pleasant in a best-of-three quarterfinal and rallied to sweep No. 5 Yough in the semifinals, advancing to Wednesday’s championship game and punching their ticket to the regional tournament. No. 3 Bushy Run upended the top-seeded Jethawks with a 10-6 victory on Wednesday at Legion-Keener Field to claim back-to-back district championships.
Bedford closed the Cambria County regular season with a 13-2 record, while Hollidaysburg finished 11-4 and Claysburg an 8-5 record. Mifflin County finished the Central Pennsylvania regular season with an 11-2 record and Mount Union ended 10-3 overall. Latrobe and Bedford met on July 19 during an exhibition doubleheader, which was swept by Bedford, 2-0 in the opener and 10-0 in the nightcap.
Claysburg, Latrobe’s first-round opponent, advanced to the final day of the 2016 and ‘17 regional tournaments. Claysburg also qualified for the region tournament in 2014 and ‘15. Latrobe opened last year’s region tournament with a 5-3 win against Claysburg. Bushy Run, Bedford and Mifflin County also appeared in last year’s regional tournament, won by Hempfield East. Mifflin County were runners-up last year and appeared in the 2018 tournament.
Latrobe has appeared in the Region 7 Tournament 12 times since 1992, including this year, and as the host team last season. The Jethawks have been involved in regional play eight times in the last 13 years, including last year and this season. They have appeared in the regional six times in the last nine seasons. Latrobe captured the Region 7 Tournament and advanced to the Pennsylvania State Tournament, both in 2013.
The Jethawks are nine-time District 31 finalists, last appearing in the championship game in 2016 before Wednesday. Latrobe has appeared in the championship game three times in the last six seasons and six times in the last 13 years, dating back to 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.