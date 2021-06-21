Latrobe Legion took down rival Unity Township to open the weekend on Friday, and then remained idle.
Unity Township suffered another close setback the following day against Young Township and rebounded with a big shutout of Kiski Valley to close the weekend of American Legion District 31 action.
Latrobe Legion defeated Unity Township, 14-1, on Friday at Whitney Field. Unity fell against host Young Township, 6-3, on Saturday, but the visiting Bulldogs posted an 11-0 victory against Kiski Valley the following day to snap a five-game losing streak. Unity opened the season 3-0 prior to the five-game skid.
Latrobe had a game scheduled on Saturday against Hempfield East, but it was rained out, and the Jethawks were slated to meet Somerset in a Sunday exhibition, but that game was canceled because Somerset needed to make up a league game.
Latrobe opened the season with two losses, but the Jethawks won their next three. They fell by a run against Bushy Run, but then reeled off a four-game win streak. Latrobe lost another one-run game against Young Township last weeke prior to the 14-run win against Unity on Friday. Latrobe has won eight of its last 10 games after starting 0-2.
The Jethawks return to action 6 p.m. Tuesday against rival Derry at Derry Area High School. Unity Township also plays 6 p.m. Tuesday against Bushy Run.
Latrobe is fourth in league standings with an 8-4 record, while Derry is seventh at 5-6 overall. Unity Township is currently eighth place with a 4-5 mark. Murrysville (9-2) tops the league standings, while Young Township is second (9-3) and Bushy Run (8-3) third overall.
Latrobe 14,
Unity Twp. 1
Latrobe scored in every inning but one during a 13-run victory against rival Unity Township on Friday.
Latrobe opened the game with runs in the first three innings for an early 7-0 lead. The Jethawks put up four runs in the fifth inning and closed the game with a three-run sixth.
Erick Batista guided Latrobe at the plate with two singles and two runs scored. Logan Short followed with two hits, including a double and a run, while Vinny Amatucci singled, scored and drove in five runs. Ben Anderson doubled and scored, while Logan Gustafson had a hit and two runs. Lucas Mills also singled and scored for Latrobe, which pounded out 14 runs on 10 hits.
Gustafson pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on six hits with five strikeouts and zero walks in six innings.
Chase Sickenberger led the way for Unity Township with two singles. Owen Miele also singled and scored for the Bulldogs, who put up a run on six hits.
Mason Seftas suffered the mound loss with one strikeout and three walks in three innings. Landan Carns and Zach Stott combined to strike out two and walk six in relief.
Petrosky led off the game for Latrobe with a walk and Dowden sacrificed him to second. Amatucci came through with a RBI single to give the Jethawks the early lead.
Anderson hit a lead-off double in the second and Batista followed with a base hit. Gustafson sacrificed both runners and he was safe on an error and Mills walked to plate a run. Dowden delivered a RBI single and Amatucci walked to score a third run in the inning.
Latrobe scored three more in the third inning. Short led off with a single and Batista followed with a one-out base hit. Gustafson was hit by a pitch and Mills came through with a RBI single. Later in the inning, Amatucci was hit by a pitch to score another, making it a 7-0 game.
The Jethawks scored four times in the fifth inning for an 11-0 advantage. Gustafson singled and Mills moved him to second. Petrosky and Grant Dowden walked and Amatucci reached on a fielder’s choice to score a run. Jake Bradish was hit by a pitch and Short posted a two-run double.
Unity Township scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth thanks to three consecutive singles by Miele, Ryan Sickenberger and Chase Sickenberger.
Latrobe closed it out with a three-run sixth. Mason Krinock, Payton Henry and Louie Amatucci all walked and Dante Basciano was hit with a pitch to score a run. Vinny Amatucci scored a run with a sacrifice fly and two more crossed on errors.
Young Twp. 6
Unity Twp. 3
Young Township came alive late for a three-run victory against Unity Township.
Young Township cracked the scoreboard with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth for an early 3-0 lead, but Unity Township tied the game, 3-3, thanks to a three-run sixth. Young Township responded with three more in the bottom of the inning to ultimately secure the win.
Chase Sickenberger led Unity offensively with three singles. Mason Seftas also singled and scored for Unity, which put up three runs on seven hits.
Andy Person suffered the mound loss with two strikeouts and five walks.
Blake Fairman guided the Young Township offense with two hits, including a double, while Bradin Staats singled twice. Nathan Kavulic had a hit and two runs, while Dustin Coleman scored twice for Young Township, which produced six runs on seven hits.
Ethan Prugh was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and five walks.
Staats singled in the fourth to put Young Township on the board. The Renegades extended the advantage in the fifth, highlighted by Fairman’s two-run double.
But Unity Township battled back, as George Golden singled, Seftas walked and Tony Massary hit a sacrifice fly that scored pinch runner Cole Zezzo. Jake Albaugh reached on an error, scoring Seftas and Ryan Sickenberger singled home Albaugh.
But Young Township put the game away in the bottom of the sixth thanks in part to a RBI single by Fairman and a hit batsmen that forced in the final run.
Unity Twp. 11
Kiski Valley 0
Alex Woodring, Mason Seftas and Unity Township enjoyed a bounce-back effort on Sunday with a dominating 11-run victory.
Woodring led the way, securing the mound victory with seven strikeouts and three walks, all while tossing a two-hit shutout.
Seftas doubled three times at the plate and scored twice, while Ryan Sickenberger singled two times and scored twice. George Golden doubled and scored, while Chase Sickenberger, Landon Carns, Jake Albaugh and Jake Shaw all singled and crossed for Unity, which pounded out 11 runs on 12 hits.
Unity produced four runs in the top of the second and one in the fourth for a 5-0 lead through four complete. The Bulldogs put up another run in the sixth and closed it with five more in the seventh to complete the win.
Luke Priester and Noah Cooper had the lone hits for Kiski Valley. Mason Ross suffered the loss with two strikeouts and six walks.
Unity scored four times in the second inning, as Golden and Seftas smacked back-to-back doubles. Albaugh drew a one-out walk, stole second, and Seftas scored on an error. After Shaw walked, Person singled in Albaugh, while Shaw crossed on a bases-loaded walk to Carns.
Unity Township made it a 5-0 game in the fourth inning. Ryan Sickenberger singled, he stole second and scored on a Chase Sickenberger base knock.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 6-0, as Seftas scored on a wild pitch, and they completed the scoring with five runs in the seventh. Carns came through with a RBI single, while Seftas hit a two-run double in the inning.
———
Latrobe Unity Twp. ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 2 2 1 R Sickenbrgr 3 0 1 Bascano 0 0 0 C Sickenbrgr 3 0 2 Dowden 2 0 1 Carns 3 0 1 Fazekas 1 0 0 Seftas 2 0 0 V Amatcci 2 1 1 Naggy 1 0 0 Bradish 4 1 0 Golden 2 0 0 Short 4 1 2 Zezzo 1 0 1 Andersn 5 1 1 Massari 2 0 0 Batista 3 2 2 Person 1 0 0 Krinck 0 1 0 Albaugh 2 0 0 Gustafsn 1 2 1 Brown 1 0 0 Henry 0 1 0 Shaw 1 0 0 Mills 1 1 1 Stott 1 0 0 L Amatcci 0 1 0 Mazzoni 0 0 0 King 0 0 0 Miele 2 1 1
Totals 25 14 10 Totals 25 1 6Latrobe 133 043 0 — 14 10 2Unity Twp. 000 010 0 — 1 6 4 Doubles: Short, Anderson (L) Strikeouts by: Gustafson-5 (L); Seftas-1, Carns-1, Stott-1 (UT) Base on balls by: Gustafson-0 (L); Seftas-3, Carns-6, Stott-0 (UT) Winning pitcher: Logan Gustafson Losing pitcher: Mason Seftas ———
Unity Twp. Kiski Valley ab r h ab r h
R Sickenbrgr 5 2 2 Ross 2 0 0 C Sickenbrgr 2 1 1 Werkhsr 2 0 0 Carns 3 1 1 Boris 3 0 0 Golden 4 1 1 Stonebrkr 3 0 0 Zello 0 1 0 Holtask 3 0 0 Seftas 5 2 3 Preistr 2 0 1 Aiello 0 1 0 McGraw 2 0 0 Massari 3 0 1 Cooper 3 0 1 Albaugh 2 1 1 Brunden 0 0 0 Woodrng 0 0 0 Price 3 0 0 Shaw 3 1 1 Mazzoni 0 0 0 Person 3 0 1 Brown 1 0 0
Totals 31 11 12 Totals 23 0 2Unity Twp. 040 101 5 — 11 12 0Kiski Valley 000 000 0 — 0 2 1 Doubles: Seftas-3, Golden (UT) Strikeouts by: Woodring-7 (UT); Ross-2, Price-1 (KV) Base on balls by: Woodring-3 (UT); Ross-6, Price-0 (KV) Winning pitcher: Alex Woodring Losing pitcher: Mason Ross ———
Unity Twp. Young Twp. ab r h ab r h
R Sickenbrgr 4 0 1 Coleman 2 2 0 C Sickenbrgr 4 0 3 Fairman 4 1 2 Carns 4 0 1 Yard 0 1 0 Golden 4 0 1 Prugh 3 0 1 Zello 0 1 0 Staats 3 0 2 Seftas 3 1 1 Gaston 2 0 0 Massari 2 0 0 Laurenti 3 0 0 Albaugh 2 1 0 Templetn 3 0 1 Shaw 3 0 0 Kavulic 3 2 1 Person 2 0 0 Stott 2 0 0
Totals 30 3 7 Totals 23 6 7Unity Twp. 000 003 0 — 3 7 1Young Twp. 000 123 x — 6 7 2 Doubles: Fairman (YT) Strikeouts by: Prugh-5 (YT); Person-2, Stott-0 (UT) Base on balls by: Prugh-5 (YT); Person-5, Stott-1 (UT) Winning pitcher: Ethan Prugh Losing pitcher: Andy Person
