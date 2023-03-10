20230310-GLSwimmers.jpg

The Greater Latrobe swimming and diving PIAA qualifiers took a moment for a photo before getting back to practice. The teams will be heading to Bucknell University for the PIAA competition that is set to start on March 15 and run through March 18. The qualifiers are, back, Maggie Elder, Andrew Cheung, Patrick Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thomson, Charlie Cratty, Heinrich van der Westhuizen, front, Hannah Polosky, Dannika Mucino, Lauren Bell, Destini Homan, Hannah Carasia, Kate Wolford and Abby Cook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.