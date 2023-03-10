The Greater Latrobe swimming and diving PIAA qualifiers took a moment for a photo before getting back to practice. The teams will be heading to Bucknell University for the PIAA competition that is set to start on March 15 and run through March 18. The qualifiers are, back, Maggie Elder, Andrew Cheung, Patrick Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thomson, Charlie Cratty, Heinrich van der Westhuizen, front, Hannah Polosky, Dannika Mucino, Lauren Bell, Destini Homan, Hannah Carasia, Kate Wolford and Abby Cook.
Latrobe swimming/diving ready to take on PIAAs
- PHOTO BY MICHAEL ALLSHOUSE
