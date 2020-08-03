Latrobe needed a pair of late comebacks, but the Jethawks advanced to the Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) championship game.
The top-seeded Jethawks will face No. 3 Bushy Run in the WCALB championship game, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe.
Latrobe swept No. 5 Yough in the WCALB semifinals, but it wasn’t easy. The Jethawks fell behind by 11 runs in Game 1 on Friday at Legion-Keener Field, but rallied for a walk-off victory. Latrobe trailed by one late in Game 2 on Saturday at Sutersville Ball Field, but rallied in a big way, scoring 11 runs in the final two innings for a big 10-run victory. Latrobe outscored Yough 28-17 in the two-game series.
In the other semifinal, No. 3 Bushy Run — the defending American Legion District 31 champion — knocked off No. 2-seeded Murrysville in three games. Murrysville took the opening game of the series, 7-2, but Bushy Run battled back for a 3-1 victory in Game 2, as the teams played a Saturday doubleheader at Haymaker Park. Bushy Run closed out the series on Sunday at Sunrise Elementary School with an 8-2 victory.
Latrobe swept the regular-season slate against Bushy Run. The Jethawks edged out Bushy Run, 2-1, at Legion-Keener Field on June 22. They downed Bushy Run, 9-4, again at Legion-Keener Field in the second meeting between the teams on July 8.
The Jethawks entered the playoffs on a six-game losing streak — the last four games during a wooden bat baseball tournament and two others previously in exhibition play versus Bedford — but they’ve been red hot in the WCALB playoffs with four straight wins.
Latrobe is 20-13 overall this season, and the Jethawks grabbed the top spot in the WCALB playoffs with a 13-2 league record. Latrobe lost its first game in league play against rival Derry, 3-2, on June 15, but rattled off the next 12 straight, staying perfect against WCALB opponents for more than a month, until a loss against Murrysville. That catapulted Latrobe to the top of the standings, as the Jethawks carried separate five and seven-game win streaks throughout the season, while outscoring WCALB opponents by a 114-53 margin. Latrobe has 18 wins in 20 games played against WCALB opponents, including an early exhibition against Yough and the four most recent playoff games.
Latrobe swept its quarterfinal-round series against No. 8 Mount Pleasant last week. The Jethawks defeated Mount Pleasant, 5-3, in Game 1, and ended the best-of-three set with a big seventh-inning comeback before completing the rally with the series-clinching run in the ninth.
Bushy Run needed the maximum three games to advance to the semifinals, as well. Bushy Run captured the first game of the quarterfinal-round series with a one-run victory. But No. 6 Young Township rebounded with a seven-run win in Game 2, ultimately forcing the deciding third game, won by Bushy Run in walk-off fashion.
In addition to the championship, there will be a third-place game on Tuesday, as No. 5 Yough travels to No. 2 Murrysville, 5:30 p.m. at Haymaker Park. The winner will qualify for the upcoming regional tournament.
Latrobe, Bushy Run and either Yough or Murrysville will advance to an eight-team regional competition, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at Hollidaysburg. A second field location will be at Juniata Field in Altoona. The teams will include Hollidaysburg, in addition to the top two from Cambria and Central Pennsylvania, along with the top three Westmoreland County teams. Qualifiers already include Mount Union, Bedford, Claysburg, Mifflin County and host Hollidaysburg with several spots still to be determined.
Additionally, there will be a WCALB showcase event scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Legion-Keener Park. Last year, the event showcased players in front of college coaches from several states and levels of colleges.
Latrobe 15,
Yough 5
Latrobe needed another late rally to close out the series on Saturday at Sutersville Ball Field.
The Jethawks jumped on Yough early for a 4-2 lead through two innings. But Yough scored a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead. Latrobe took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the sixth and piled on nine runs in the top of the seventh to close out the series.
Logan Gustafson guided Latrobe at the plate with four hits, including a double, a run, and two driven in, while Drew Clair added three hits, including two doubles, three runs and two RBI. Logan Short contributed two hits, including a double and a run, while Vinny Amatucci added two singles and three runs. Clay Petrosky also singled twice and scored a run, while Jake Bradish had a double and two runs. Ben Rafferty doubled and scored, Ethan Boring singled and crossed and Ben Anderson produced two runs for Latrobe, which pounded out 15 runs on 16 hits.
Nate Wilkins led Yough with two hits, including a triple, while Ray Halahurich singled twice and scored a run. Cody Ulander, Steve Manon and Ryan Lubovinsky all singled and scored for Yough, which put up five runs on nine hits.
Anderson was the winning pitcher, working the final three innings with two strikeouts and zero walks. Bradish earned the start, lasting four-plus innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Halahurich suffered the loss, working three-and-a-third innings with one strikeout and one walk. Manon earned the start, lasting three innings with a strikeout and two walks.
With two outs, Anderson reached on an error in the first inning. Rafferty, then doubled him home to give Latrobe the early lead. Amatucci drew a walk and two more runs crossed on an error, as Latrobe held a 3-0 lead through one inning.
The Jethawks extended the lead to 4-0 in the second, starting with Clair’s one-out double. After Petrosky’s single, Gustafson drove in another run with a base hit.
Yough scored the next five runs to take a 5-4 lead.
The run started in the second inning, as Manon opened with a lead-off single, while Lubovinsky added a one-out base knock. Sean Royer drew a two-out walk and two runs scored on Latrobe’s lone error of the game, cutting the Jethawks’ lead in half, 4-2.
Yough made it a 4-3 game with a run in the fourth. Wilkins opened with a lead-off single and Lubovinsky’s ground out eventually brought him home.
Yough took a 5-4 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ulander and Halahurich opened the inning, both with singles, while Joel Nemec drew a walk to load the bases. Cole Kastronis then came through with a two-run single to give Yough a 5-4 advantage.
The Jethawks immediately responded with a two-run sixth. Boring led off with a single and advanced to second on an error. Clair, then singled him home. He later stole second and scored the eventual winning run on Gustafson’s base hit.
But Latrobe wasn’t finished. The Jethawks followed it up with a nine-run top of the seventh to close out the series.
Amatucci led off the seventh with a single, while Bradish reached on an error and Short was hit with a pitch to load the bases. Knupp lifted a sacrifice fly and Clair doubled home a run, making it 9-5 game. Petrosky followed with a RBI single and Gustafson’s hit loaded the bases. Anderson drew a walk to score a run, Bradish produced a two-run double and Short also came through with a RBI double to close out the scoring.
Latrobe 13,
Yough 12
Latrobe set the stage for Saturday’s series-clinching rally with a bigger comeback one night earlier at Legion-Keener Field.
The Jethawks fell behind by 11 runs, but ended the game with 13 of the final 14 to score a walk-off victory in the opening game of the series.
Yough scored 10 runs in the top of the first and another in the second for an early 11-0 lead. Latrobe responded with six in the bottom of the second and two more in the third, as it was an 11-8 game through three innings. Yough made it a 12-8 game with a run in the fourth, but Latrobe closed the game with the final five runs for the eventual walk-off victory. The Jethawks scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, making it a 12-10 contest before scoring three in the bottom of the seventh.
Drew Clair fueled the Latrobe comeback with three hits, including a double, three runs and two RBI. Vinny Amatucci singled twice and scored three runs, while Clay Petrosky also added two singles, a run and two RBI. Ben Rafferty and Jake Bradish both doubled and scored, while Tucker Knupp singled and crossed for Latrobe, which scored 13 runs on 10 hits.
Cody Ulander led Yough with three singles and three runs, while Michael Bell added two hits, including a double, two runs and four RBI. Joel Nemec, Caden Kastronis and Kameron Pritts all singled twice and scored a run, while Steve Manon also singled and scored for Yough, which put up 12 runs on 12 hits.
Anderson was the winning pitcher in both games, ending with zero strikeouts and one walk in one inning on Friday. Allen Novacek took the loss with four strikeouts and seven walks in two-and-a-third innings.
Yough jumped on Latrobe with 10 runs to start the game. Ulander singled, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Bell’s single. Martin was hit by a pitch and Nemec singled to load the bases. Kastronis then came through with a two-run single to give Yough a 3-0 lead. Manon followed with a sacrifice fly, while an error plated another run for a 5-0 edge. Pritts and Ulander produced RBI singles, Bell doubled in two more and another run scored on an error, as Yough led 10-0 after one inning.
Yough extended the lead to 11-0 when Manon singled, moved to second on an error and scored on another miscue.
But that’s when Latrobe started its comeback with a six-run second. Amatucci singled, Bradish reached on an error and Knupp produced a hit to load the bases. Ethan Grandgeorge grounded out to plate Latrobe’s first run of the game and two more crossed after Clair and Petrosky each produced RBI singles. Another run came across on an error and Rafferty doubled home one more, as Latrobe turned it into an 11-6 game.
With two outs in the third, Grandgeorge reached on an error, Clair doubled in a run and Petrosky came through with another RBI single, as the Jethawks trimmed it to an 11-8 deficit. Yough scored its final run in the fourth inning, as Ulander singled, stole second and later scored on Bell’s sacrifice fly.
Then, Latrobe rallied in a big way. With two outs, Amatucci singled, moved to second on an error and third on a wild pitch. Bradish doubled him in, as Latrobe trailed by three runs, 12-9.
The Jethawks added one more in the fifth, as Clair singled with one out, Petrosky drew a walk and they advanced on a wild pitch. Gustafson’s sacrifice fly made it a 12-10 game.
A magical seventh inning gave the Jethawks a walk-off win. With one out, Gustafson walked, while Rafferty and Amatucci both drew a two-out free passes. A wild pitch plated Gustafson and Bradish walked to load the bases. With two outs, and a 3-2 count, Knupp hit a ball that was misplayed, allowing two runs to score in the walk-off 13-12 victory.
———
Westmoreland County
American League Baseball
Semifinals
Game 2
Sutersville Ball Field
Latrobe Yough ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 5 1 2 Ulander 4 1 1 Gustafson 5 1 4 Halahrch 4 1 2 Anderson 4 2 0 Nemec 3 0 1 Rafferty 4 1 1 Kastronis 4 0 1 Dominick 0 0 0 Manon 3 1 1 Amatucci 3 3 2 Wilkins 3 1 2 Bradish 5 2 1 Lubovnsky 3 1 1 Short 4 1 2 Novacek 2 0 0 Antus 0 0 0 Martin 1 0 0 Boring 3 1 1 Royer 0 0 0 Knupp 0 0 0 Sampson 2 0 0 Clair 5 3 3 Cosharek 0 0 0
Totals 38 15 16 Totals 29 5 9Latrobe 310 002 9 — 15 16 1Yough 020 120 0 — 5 9 4 Doubles: Clair-2, Gustafson, Rafferty, Bradish, Short (L) Triples: Wilkins (Y) Strikeouts by: Bradish-2, Anderson-2 (L); Manon-1, Halahurich-1, Sampson-0 (Y) Base on balls by: Bradish-2, Anderson-0 (L); Manon-2, Halahurich-1, Sampson-2 (Y) Winning pitcher: Ben Anderson Losing pitcher: Ray Halahurich
———
Westmoreland County
American League Baseball
Semifinals
Game 1
Legion-Keener Field
Yough Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Ulander 4 3 3 Petrosky 4 1 2 Halahrch 3 1 0 Gustafson 2 1 0 Bell 3 2 2 Anderson 4 1 0 Martin 0 1 0 Mills 0 0 0 Lubovnsky 3 0 0 Rafferty 3 1 1 Nemec 3 1 2 Amatucci 4 3 2 Royer 0 0 0 Bradish 4 1 1 Novacek 0 0 0 Knupp 4 1 1 Kastrons 5 1 2 Antus 0 0 0 Manon 3 1 1 Boring 1 0 0 Sampson 0 0 0 Henry 0 0 0 Wilkins 4 1 0 Grandgrge 2 1 0 Pritts 4 1 2 Bleehash 1 0 0 Clair 4 3 3
Totals 32 12 12 Totals 33 13 10Yough (10)10 100 0 — 12 12 8Gr. Latrobe 062 110 3 — 13 10 4 Doubles: Rafferty, Bradish, Clair (L); Bell (Y) Strikeouts by: Boring-0, Henry-2, Grandgeorge-2, Bleehash-1, Anderson-0 (L); Royer-2, Novacek-4 (Y) Base on balls by: Boring-0, Henry-2, Grandgeorge-2, Bleehash-1, Anderson-1 (L); Royer-2, Novacek-7 (Y) Winning pitcher: Ben Anderson Losing pitcher: Allen Novacek
