Sunday at Whitney Field, Latrobe completed its weekend sweep of Unity to advance to the championship round of the American Legion District 31 playoffs.
Latrobe took game one at Legion-Keener Park on Saturday by a score of 7-1 and it continued to pile on the runs while limiting Unity’s offense Sunday as the Jethawks soared to a 10-1 win.
“I thought we did a really good job,” Latrobe manager Jason Bush said. “We had a lot of hits with two outs and that can be deflating to a team. I think when we have Payton on the mound, and Rayce yesterday, when we get a lead, we are pretty tough to beat. It was a testament to our offense and our pitching.”
The wins over the weekend also gave Bush his 400th and 401st wins of his career, as his record now stands at 401-180-11.
The game remained scoreless through the first inning at Whitney Field. It would be in the top of the second when Latrobe would plate the first run of the game. A Louie Amatucci single would score Rayce King to give the Jethawks an early 1-0 lead.
On the next at-bat, Vinny Amatucci would rip a grounder to left field to score Erick Batista and Louie Amatucci plumbing the Latrobe lead to 3-0.
Unity would get its first and only run in the bottom of the third when Owen Miele hit a double to centerfield. On the throw to home plate, Riley Smith would score and make it a 3-1 game.
The Jethawks would answer in the top of the fourth when Louie Amatucci scored on a double by Vinny Amatucci to give Latrobe a 4-1 lead.
Later in the inning with two outs, Jake Albaugh unleashed a ground single that caused Bulldog shortstop Miele to bobble the ball, allowing Albaugh to safely reach first and plate Logan Short, extending the Jethawk lead to 5-1.
Latrobe added another two runs in the top of the fifth. Louie Amatucci hit a sac fly to score King for the first run of the inning. Next, Vinny Amatucci would hit a pop single to centerfield that would allow Batista to score, putting Latrobe up 7-1.
The Jethawks padded their lead with three more runs in the top of the seventh to score the win and advance to the championship game.
“If you play a series and hold a team to two runs total, your pitchers were pretty darn good,” Bush said. “We put up 10 runs today. I know Vinny had four. It was a great day for him. He is getting hot at the right time. Up and down the lineup, everybody contributed.”
While it was not the outcome Unity had envisioned, manager Glen Stott is proud of his team.
“It is not the outcome we wanted,” he said. “We didn’t have the pitching right now and they outhit us. They did a good job; I am extremely proud of these kids and they played their butts off. I would like to have this team again. I will get a bunch of them back next year. We will get to do it again next year.”
The championship game of the American Legion District 31 playoffs will be July 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Legion Keener Park. The win over Unity also qualifies the Jethawks for the regional tournament which is slated to start on July 16 at Bedford.
Latrobe will host Young Township in the championship game. Unity will travel to Penn-Trafford High School on July 13 to face Bushy Run in the consolation game.
With a busy week ahead, Bush is keeping it all in perspective.
“We do (have a busy week ahead) and it is because they have put in all the hard work,” he said. “We have a lot of baseball left to play.”
Latrobe 10 Unity 1 (game two)
ab r h ab r h Batista 2 2 0 Miele 3 0 1 L.Amatucci 3 3 2 Stott 2 0 1 V.Amatucci 5 1 4 Wetzel 1 0 1 Short 4 2 2 Sickenberger 3 0 0 Henry 4 0 2 Massari 3 0 1 Albaugh 5 0 1 Macey 2 0 0 Fazekas 3 0 1 Carns 3 0 0 Basciano 1 0 0 Shaw 3 0 1 King 4 2 1 Zezzo 2 0 0 Schreyer 2 0 0 Naggy 1 0 0 Smith 1 1 0 Coletti 1 0 0 Totals 33 10 13 Totals 25 1 5 Latrobe 030 220 3 — 10 13 1 Unity 001 000 0 — 1 5 4 Doubles: L: V. Amatucci, King, Short. U: Miele. Strikeouts by: L: Henry-10. U: Sickenberger-1. Winning pitcher: Payton Henry. Losing pitcher: Chase Sickenberger. ---
Unity 1 Latrobe 7 (game one)
