Latrobe Legion returned from a weeklong break with a big doubleheader victory.
Latrobe put up double digit run totals in both ends of a doubleheader sweep against Mount Pleasant during a pair of American Legion District 31 games played on Saturday at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe routed Mount Pleasant, 19-1, during the first game, which was stopped in five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule, while the Jethawks did it again in the nightcap with a big rally for an 11-5 victory.
Latrobe is now 2-2 overall and in league play. The Jethawks lost earlier games against Young Township (9-1) and Yough (8-6) in May. Latrobe has been idle since May 27 and the Jethawks were scheduled to play in a legion tournament at Rosa-Oglietti Park on Memorial Day weekend, but the event was postponed because of rain.
The Jethawks are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday at Yough, which is a perfect 4-0 overall in league play with 36 runs scored and just nine allowed.
Latrobe 11,
Mount Pleasant 5
Latrobe jumped out to a 3-0 lead with single runs in the first, second and fourth innings, but Mount Pleasant rallied with the next five runs, including a four-run sixth.
Mount Pleasant led 5-4, but Latrobe delivered its final shot with a seven-run seventh.
Clay Petrosky led the Latrobe attack with three singles, three RBI and two runs scored, while Dante Basciano singled and crossed twice. Ben Anderson, Jake Bradish, Mason Krinock and Logan Gustafson all singled and scored for Latrobe, which produced 11 runs on eight hits.
Rayce King was the winning pitcher with zero strikeouts and a walk in one-and-two-thirds innings pitched. Gustafson had four strikeouts and two walks in five-and-a-third.
Aaron Alakson paced Mount Pleasant at the plate with two singles. Rege Sofranko also singled and scored for Mount Pleasant, which put up five runs on five hits.
Logan Short opened the decisive seventh inning when he was hit by a pitch. Vinny Amatucci reached on a two-base error and Anderson was intentionally walked. Short scored the eventual winning run on a wild pitch, but Latrobe wasn’t finished.
Bradish delivered a RBI single, King reached on an error and another run scored. Basciano brought home a run with a bunt single and Payton Henry reached on a fielder’s choice, which scored another. The Jethawks pulled off a double steal as Petrosky swiped home for the final run.
Petrosky reached on an error in the first inning for Latrobe and Erick Batista sacrificed him to second. Petrosky took third with an error and Anderson brought him home with a one-out sacrifice fly.
In the second, Gustafson delivered a two-out single and stole second. Petrosky brought him around with a base knock to make it a 2-0 game. Latrobe struck again in the fourth, as Krinock singled and stole second. He went to third on a balk and scored on an error.
Mount Pleasant got one back in the fifth, as Williams drew a two-out walk and went to second on a wild pitch. After another walk, Alakson produced a RBI single to make it a 3-1 game.
In the sixth, Basciano was hit with a pitch, he went to second on a balk and scored on a Petrosky single to give Latrobe a 4-1 lead.
Mount Pleasant picked up four runs in the bottom of the sixth to jump ahead, but Latrobe put together seven runs during its final at bat for the win.
In the Mount Pleasant sixth, back-to-back errors put Kitz and Sofranko on base with one out. Three consecutive errors scored three runs and Alakson lifted a sacrifice fly to put Mount Pleasant in front.
Latrobe atoned for the five-error inning with seven runs in the seventh.
Latrobe 19,
Mount Pleasant 1
Latrobe took it to Mount Pleasant with an 18-run victory in the first game of the doubleheader.
Mount Pleasant scored the first run of the game, and Latrobe held a 3-1 advantage through two complete before breaking out with a 16-run third.
Vinny Amatucci led the offensive onslaught with three hits, including a double, a triple, two runs and five RBI, while Erick Batista and Logan Gustafson each singled and scored three times. Anderson had a hit and two runs, while Clay Petrosky scored three times. Bradish and King both scored twice for Latrobe, which scored its 19 runs on just six hits.
Bradish was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and zero walks in three innings. Henry fanned six and didn’t walk a batter in two innings, as the Latrobe pitchers limited Mount Pleasant to one run on just three hits.
Alakson had a hit and a run for Mount Pleasant. Jeremiah Kitz suffered the loss with three strikeouts and a walk in two innings.
Alakson opened the scoring when he reached on an error. Kitz later singled and an errant throw allowed Alakson to score Mount Pleasant’s lone run.
Latrobe scored the next 19 runs. It started in the first inning when Batista and Short were both hit with pitches. Amatucci reached on an error, allowing Batista to tie the game. Gustafson singled in the second and swiped second base. Petrosky was hit with a pitch, and both runners later took off on a double steal, as a throwing error allowed Gustafson to come around. Batista lifted a sacrifice fly to score Petrosky and give Latrobe a 3-1 lead.
Then, Latrobe poured it on in the third inning.
Amatucci led off with a double, Anderson was hit by a pitch and Bradish reached on an error, scoring a run. King, Krinock, Gustafson and Petrosky all walked and Batista was hit by a pitch. Two wild pitches and a passed ball allowed three more to score.
With one out, Amatucci hit a three-run triple and he scored on a wild pitch. Anderson, Bradish and King all drew walks, another wild pitch scored another, while Gustafson and Petrosky walked again. Batista came through with a RBI single, and after a walk to Short, Amatucci and Anderson knocked in runs with base hits.
———
Latrobe Mt. Pleasant ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 5 2 3 Williams 3 1 0 Batista 4 0 0 Brown 3 0 1 Short 2 1 0 Alakson 3 0 2 Amatucci 4 1 0 Sierma 4 0 1 Anderson 2 1 1 Kitz 4 1 0 Bradish 3 1 1 Kalemba 0 0 0 King 3 1 0 Sofranko 2 1 1 Mills 1 0 0 Noah 4 0 0 Krinock 2 1 1 Poole 3 1 0 Basciano 1 2 1 Huder 1 0 0 Gustafson 3 1 1 Painter 1 0 0 Henry 1 0 0 McKula 2 1 0
Totals 31 11 8 Totals 30 5 5Latrobe 110 101 7 — 11 8 7Mt. Pleasant 000 014 0 — 5 5 6 Strikeouts by: Gustafson-4, King-0 (L); Sofranko-4 (MP) Base on balls by: Gustafson-2, King-1 (L); Sofranko-3 (MP) Winning pitcher: Logan Gustafson Losing pitcher: Rege Sofranko ———
Mt. Pleasant Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Brown 3 0 0 Petrosky 1 3 0 Sierma 3 0 0 Batista 2 3 1 Alakson 2 1 1 Short 2 0 0 Kitz 2 0 1 L Amatcci 1 1 0 Huder 2 0 0 V Amatcci 4 2 3 Poole 2 0 0 Anderson 2 2 1 McKula 2 0 0 Macey 0 0 0 Painter 2 0 0 Bradish 1 2 0 Kalemba 1 0 0 Henry 0 0 0 Noah 1 0 1 King 2 2 0 Krinock 2 1 0 Basciano 0 0 0 Gustafsn 1 3 1 Mills 1 0 0
Totals 20 1 3 Totals 19 19 6Mt. Pleasant 100 000 0 — 1 3 4Latrobe 12(16) 000 0 — 19 6 2 Doubles: V Amatucci (L) Triples: V Amatucci (L) Strikeouts by: Bradish-4, Henry-6 (L); Kitz-3, Alakson-1, Hudec-1, Noah-0 (MP) Base on balls by: Bradish-0, Henry-0 (L); Kitz-1, Alakson-6, Hudec-2, Noah-2 (MP) Winning pitcher: Jake Bradish Losing pitcher: Jeremiah Kitz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.