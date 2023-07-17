Jethawks Manager Jason Bush directs his runners

Jethawks Manager Jason Bush directs his runners during a game played earlier this season against visiting Hempfield East.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The Latrobe Jethawks opened up their Region 7 tournament play this weekend, going 1-1 over their two games Saturday and Sunday.

The Jethawks defeated Huntingdon in their opening game 4-2 and then lost in Sunday’s contest to Bedford by a final score of 9-4. The Jethawks conclude pool play Monday afternoon with a 3 p.m. game against Philipsburg.

