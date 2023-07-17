The Latrobe Jethawks opened up their Region 7 tournament play this weekend, going 1-1 over their two games Saturday and Sunday.
The Jethawks defeated Huntingdon in their opening game 4-2 and then lost in Sunday’s contest to Bedford by a final score of 9-4. The Jethawks conclude pool play Monday afternoon with a 3 p.m. game against Philipsburg.
In the first game, the Jethawks were led by another dominant pitching outing from Haden Sierocky. Sierocky threw another complete game, giving up only three hits, while striking out six batters as well.
Louie Amatucci led the way for the Jethawks offensively going 2 for 3 with two singles, a walk and one run scored as well. Logan Bradish, Vinny Amatucci, Sierocky, Erick Batista and Colin Bush all recorded one hit in the win for Latrobe.
Huntingdon got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Latrobe tied it up in the top of the second, then took the lead when Louie Amatucci scored in the third inning to take a 2-1 advantage.
After a couple more scoreless innings from Sierocky, Latrobe added two more insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and despite Huntingdon scoring one run in the seventh frame, Latrobe hung on to start out the tournament 1-0.
In the second game, it was Louie Amatucci once again led the way for the Jethawks, adding two more hits – a single and a double – along with one walk. Additionally, Vinny Amatucci launched a three-run home run for the Jethawks in the loss. Bradish, Sierocky and Jack Stynchula had the only other hits in Latrobe’s defeat.
It was a high-scoring first inning as the Jethawks took a 3-0 lead, but Bedford stormed back in the bottom of the inning to take the lead at 5-3 and never looked back the rest of the way.
Bedford outscored Latrobe 4-1 the rest of the way to secure the win and drop Latrobe to .500 over its first two games in the tournament.
