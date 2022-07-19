With its game against Bedford in the pool play of the American Legion Region 7 tournament rescheduled to Monday, the Latrobe Jethawks started the day facing a doubleheader, game one against Bedford started at noon, with game two against Beech Creek slated for 3 p.m.
The Jethawks split the two games. Latrobe edged past Bedford 2-1, while it dropped a close 8-6 game to Beech Creek.
With pool play after two days of baseball, Latrobe, Bedford and Beech Creek all finished with records of 2-1 in pool A. The same scenario played out in pool B as St. Michael, Philipsburg and Bushy Run all finished with records of 2-1. To eliminate the deadlock, the tiebreaker came down to Beech Creek and St. Michael being eliminated on the total number of runs allowed.
What that all means is Latrobe will now face District 31 foe Bushy Run in game one of the semifinals scheduled for noon today. In game two of the semis, it will be Philipsburg facing Bedford at 3 p.m. The winner of those games will face each other in the championship game set to start at 5 p.m.
“(We are) down to single elimination, we put ourselves in the position by playing great all year,” Cody Bush, assistant head coach, said. “I’d put us up against anyone. (We are) gonna rest up and get ready for the championship (today).”
Zach Bush is coaching the Jethawks through the tournament as manager Jason Bush is working as the Region 7 director of the tournament.
Bedford was first to strike in game one, scoring its first and only run in the bottom of the second inning. Calvin Iseminger led off the inning with a double, the only extra-base hit of the game. Next, Trenton Mellott singled on a bunt, with Iseminger taking third base. After a Garrett Emerick strikeout, Joey Huxta hit into a groundout that allowed Iseminger to score, putting Bedford 1-0.
It would be the top of the fourth before the Jethawks were able to plate some runs.
Vinny Amatucci singled to start the fourth inning for Latrobe. Logan Short, next, lined out to centerfield. Then, Logan Bradish and Jake Albaugh hit back-to-back singles to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, Louie Amatucci hit an infield flyout to short. It would be Payton Henry’s single, next, that scored Vinny Amatucci to tie the game at 1-all.
The Jethawks would next take the lead at 2-1 when Broderick Schreyer walked, forcing Bradish across home plate.
Haden Sierocky went down swinging to end the inning, but it was all the offense the Jethawks would need to secure the win.
Henry earned the win for the Jethawks. He went the distance, striking out eight and walking two while allowing one run on five hits.
“Payton pitched a heck of a game and he also contributed the big timely hit,” Bush said. “Defense was really solid and we beat a very good team, and happy to win.”
Luke Mickle suffered the loss; he went seven innings, striking out four and walking one, as he allowed two runs on eight hits.
The Jethawks next saw Beech Creek in game two of the Latrobe’s back-to-back games.
Latrobe jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Vinny Amatucci hit into a double play that scored Sierocky in the top of the first.
Beech Creek tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Ty Houtz scored on an error by Jethawk right fielder Albaugh.
In the bottom-of-the-second inning, Beech Creek took a 2-1 lead. Chase Brush hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed Gabe Johnson to score from third base.
Beech Creek added two more runs to its tally in the bottom of the third to take a 4-1 lead.
Jethawks’ offense erupted in the top of the fifth. Cooper Basciano grounded out to start the inning for Latrobe.
Back-to-back walks put runners on base for when Vinny Amatucci hit a line-drive double to right field that allowed Sierocky to score.
Next, Short singled on a ground ball to left field, Batista would score cutting the lead to 4-3.
Bradish hit a single in the next at-bat to score Vinny Amatucci to knot the game at 4-all.
After an Albaugh groundout, and with two outs, Louie Amatucci hit a zinger to centerfield; the single scored Short and Bradish to give Latrobe the lead, again, at 6-4.
The Jethawks enjoyed the lead until the bottom of the seventh when Houtz’s bat battled Beech Creek back into the game. With the bases loaded, Houtz launched the long ball out of the park in right field to score four runs and give Beech Creek the 8-6 win.
Houtz also is credited with the win on the mound for Beech Creek. He pitched just over two innings in relief, striking out two and walking none.
Sierocky took the loss, striking out six and walking three in three innings pitched.
“We were perhaps a bit fatigued playing two today, really buckled down in the middle of the game,” Bush said. “Tip your cap to them for taking advantage of walks and their guy (Houtz) obviously has the big day.”
---
Gr. Latrobe 2 Bedford 1 ab r h ab r h Sierocky 4 0 0 Whysong 3 0 1 Batista 4 0 1 Shaw 3 0 1 V.Amatucci 3 1 1 Lazor 3 0 0 Short 3 0 0 Iseminger 3 1 2 Bradish 3 1 1 Mellott 3 0 1 Albaugh 3 0 2 Emerick 2 0 0 L.Amatucci 3 0 1 Emerick 2 0 0 Henry 3 0 2 Huxta 3 0 0 Schreyer 1 0 0 Chamberlain 2 0 0 Weyandt 1 0 0 Swaim 1 0 0 Totals 27 2 8 Totals 24 1 5
Latrobe 000 200 0 — 2 8 1 Bedford 010 000 0 — 1 5 1 Doubles: B: Iseminger. Winning pitcher: Payton Henry. Losing pitcher: Luke Mickle.
---
Latrobe 6 Beech Creek 8 ab r h ab r h Sierocky 3 2 1 Helms 4 1 1 Batista 3 1 1 Falls 3 2 2 V.Amatucci 4 1 1 Houtz 4 3 4 Short 4 1 3 Houtz 4 3 4 Bradish 4 1 2 Stover 3 0 0 Albaugh 3 0 0 Johnson 1 1 0 L.Amatucci 4 0 1 Corter 3 0 0 Henry 2 0 0 Schlesinger 4 1 3 King 1 0 0 Brush 2 0 0 Basciano 3 0 0 Foltz 2 0 0
Totals 31 6 9 Totals 29 8 11 Latrobe 100 050 0 — 6 9 1 Beech Creek 112 000 4 — 8 11 4 Doubles: L: V. Amatucci. Triples: L: Sierocky. Home run: BC: Houtz. Winning pitcher: Ty Houtz. Losing pitcher: Haden Sierocky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.