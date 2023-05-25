For only the second time in 2023, it appears that Latrobe Speedway won’t have to worry about rain in the forecast.
On Saturday, Relay For Life Fayette County will be at the track for a night of racing and raising funds for the American Cancer Society.
Five divisions will be in action at Unity Township’s big half-mile dirt track. The Crate Late Models will head the card as they prepare for the upcoming Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial Race, a 40-lap feature paying $10,000 to win June 3.
The RaceSaver 305 Sprints from the Allegheny Sprint Tour and the Laurel Highlands Sprint Series will return for their second visit. Also appearing will be the Pure Stocks, the Modified 4 Cylinders and the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
Western PA Sprint Speedweek: It is back for the third season under the direction of Tyler Beichner. The five-race series starts Wednesday, May 31, at Knox Raceway. Beichner has built the series from scratch, with all races paying $3,000 to the winner. The point fund differs from other Speedweeks since Western PA’s is paid through sponsorships, guaranteed with a minimum of three races, and not dependent on fees paid by the individual race tracks.
“Both years, we only completed 60% (three races), but we still paid out our full point fund,” Beichner said.
Unfortunately, the first two nights of Speedweek, Wednesday and Thursday, have rained out for the past two years.
Each race in the previous two seasons has averaged 34 410 Sprint Cars. While most of the field is comprised of western Pennsylvania teams, drivers from Ohio, New York, and the central part of Pennsylvania have taken part and have done well.
The 2021 Speedweek Champion was Ryan Smith from Kunkletown. Smith has over 200 career wins. AJ Flick from Apollo captured the 2022 Western PA Speedweek title by winning the three races held.
It doesn’t get much better than five nights of 410 Sprint Car racing in our backyard:
- Wednesday, May 31, at Knox Speedway
- Thursday, June 1, at Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway
- Friday, June 2, at Lernerville Speedway
- Saturday, June 3, at Sharon Speedway (OH)
- Sunday, June 4, at Tri-City Speedway
The original Western PA Speedweek was sanctioned by the All-Star Circuit of Champions, which was started in 1993, with the first race being held at the former Challenger Speedway in Indiana County.
The wingless Super Sportsmen made their annual Bedford appearance Friday, May 19, and Tony Jackson thrilled the crowd with the exciting win. Devin Weyandt took the win in the co-headline limited event. In other action, Mike Altobelli Jr. scored the EMod win in a wild last-lap move, and Bill Replogle turned around a season of frustration with a hard-fought Semi Late Model win. The 4 Cylinder finale fell to the curfew, the first time at the track in several years.
