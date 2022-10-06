The sun is out, and Dennis Bates, the Latrobe Speedway promoter, prepares the facility for an 11-division event this weekend.
“We’re working on some of the buildings, just getting ready for our second Fall Fest,” Bates said.
“The big thing is assigning everyone a Pit Stall,” Bates explained.
“We are looking for high car counts in the Crate and Super Late Models.”
While Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Director Aaron Frye is working the phones to increase the field of wingless sprint cars, Bates is expecting just short of 20, which is respectable for a track that doesn’t race wingless sprints regularly.
Carmen Perigo of nearby Stoystown has been competing with the USAC Silver Crown Series this season and is expected to attend in his wingless sprinter.
On Friday, the BOSS Sprints will be the headline division competing for $2,500 to win.
Also, the Crate Late Models for $2,000 to win and additional monies for the King of the Hill event will be on the Friday card.
The other divisions on Friday will include the 602 Wingless Sprints, the RaceSaver 305 Sprints, and the Mod 4 Cylinders.
The Ryan Frazee Memorial, a 40-lap feature for the Crate Late Models, will pay $5,000 to win on Saturday. The Super Late Models, the Big Block Modifieds, the Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the Mod 4 Cylinders are also on the card.
The gates will open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE
Ligonier native Garrett Smithley completed the Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series events at Texas Motor Speedway in the 23rd position.
Smithley has been staying busy with Rick Ware Racing.
“I’ve competed in five NASCAR Cup races this year, plus the NASCAR All-Star race,” Smithley said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get to compete in as many Cup races as I had hoped to,” Smithley said.
“I am one of the 67 drivers that have driven the Next Gen Cup car; there is something to say for that,” Smithley said.
Smithley hopes other opportunities will present themselves before the season ends.
“As of now, there isn’t anything scheduled,” Smithley said. “There are a few opportunities open in the Xfinity Series, and there could be some Cup opportunities, but at this point, its week to week, depending on what is open and the amount to support we have.”
“You always have to look at the positives,” Smithley said.
“First, you must realize that the sport doesn’t owe you anything. It doesn’t matter how good you are. It doesn’t matter whatever you have behind you; you have to make your own career. Any year that I am still in this (NASCAR) garage is a good year, in my opinion. It doesn’t always look like what I would want it to look like, but this year has been a big reset year. The last time I raced this little was in 2015 when I ran some truck series races,” Smithley said.
“I had four years in the Xfinity Series, and I just ran my seventy-sixth Cup race in the course of three years,” Smithley said. “That’s a lot to be proud of; it certainly doesn’t make it any easier, but you have to keep working and keep trying, and hopefully, more opportunities will come about next year.”
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
The Steel City Stampede returns to the Sarver oval on Oct. 13-15 with 10 divisions plus a 100-lap Enduro.
Thursday will be a practice session for all divisions, then Friday kicks off the action with time trials, heat races, and a post-race concert. Saturday’s program starts at 4 p.m. with the Last Chance Races, features for all divisions, the Enduro, and a Post-Race Bonfire.
The divisions included are; FAST on Dirt 410 Sprints, ULMS Late Models, the BRP Big Block Modifieds, Penn Ohio Pro Stocks, the RUSH Late Models, Sportsman Modifieds, Sprint cars, Allegheny Sprint Tour RaceSaver 305 Sprints, the Mini Stocks, and a 100-lap Enduro.
DJ Johnson can be reached at dj1360rpm@aol.com.
