In the Crate Late Models at Latrobe Speedway, Michael Duritsky was the winner over Clate Copeman, Troy Shields, Jeff Ferguson, and Joe Zulisky. Duritsky has a commanding lead over Troy Shields in points.
Tommy Dembowski won the Pro Stock feature in front of Martin Spade, Brett Hutira, and Jacob Weyer. Dembowski has a three-point lead over Hutira.
The Pure Stocks feature was won by the King of the Pure Stocks, Anthony Monteparte. Stephen Hazlett, Joey Koteles, Corey Faris, and Body Behanna rounded out the top 5. Monteparte has a 62-point lead over Corey Faris.
He does it again in the Modified 4 Cylinders. Bob Pease was your winner, followed by Tifani McElhose, Jeremy Grubbs, Andrew Jones, and Brian Spangler.
The last feature on the night, the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders, went to David Holdsworth. Joe Jacobs, Jeremy DeGlau, Justin Connors, and Sadie Lancashire rounded out the field. Joe Jacobs has a considerable lead over Justin Connors.
This Saturday will be the final points event of the season before the 2022 Fall Fest, on Oct. 7-8.
Night one of Fall Fest will feature the BOSS Wingless Sprint Cars.
The 410-Winged Sprint Cars are not on the card.
KEYSTONE RACEWAY PARK
It’s the 17th PID/Keystone Nostalgia Nationals on Saturday and Sunday. In the 55th year of KRP, this weekend promises to be a good one.
There will be a Nostalgia Eliminator, a great car cruise, ScottRods AA Gassers, Great Lakes Nostalgia Funny Cars, and front engine dragsters run at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be a test-and-tune session on Friday evening.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
One hundred and two cars filled the pits on the first night of Hustle @ the Hollow. Sye Lynch of Cowansville picked up the $5,000 payday for the 410 Sprint part of the Burns Brothers Memorial Friday night at Dog Hollow Speedway, while Saxonburg’s Alex Ferree picked up the ULMS Portion of the action.
Other winners as part of the Hustle @ the Hollow include Michael Duritsky of Masontown in the RUSH Late Models, Andrew Gordon of Brookville in the Pro Stock feature, Adam Pletcher of Tire Hill copped the Four Cylinder feature, and it was John Eckenrod of Ebensburg taking the win in the RUSH Stock Car feature.
The 410 Sprint cars showed up with 20 sprinters strong to put on a show of speed for the fans. Scotty Thiel and Sye Lunch led the field to the green flag, with Thiel taking the lead. A pair of cautions would slow the race on the opening lap, then as Thiel led the field into the first turn on lap two, on the second restart, he went high and sailed off the second turn, which would put him to the rear of the field, and it put Lynch in the lead. The final 24 laps went non-stop as Lynch set a blistering pace, working his way in and out of slower traffic. As he was leaving the rest of the field, AJ Flick, Ryan Smith, and Billy Dietrich were jockeying for the second spot, and Flick won that fight. At the waving of Brian Biancuzzio’s double checkered flags, it was Lynch taking the win over Flick, Dietrich, Smith, and Dan Shetler.
The UMLS Super Late Models saw Matt Cosner and Jon Lee on the front row as Lee took the initial lead, but he charged into the first turn a little too hard, going off the second turn and bringing out the caution. Lee went to the back, but a flat tire put him in the pits and out of action. The restart saw Joey Petyak line up on the outside pole, and at the start, it was Cosner taking the lead, and Petyak was second. Cautions on laps six and eight for a spinning Tom Schrinhofer, Jr. slowed the race. Cosner continued to set the pace, with Jason Covert taking the lead from Cosner on lap nine. He was holding tough and setting the pace when Alex Ferree charged into the lead and kept all challengers to a minimum as he picked up the win over Andrew Wylie; Ryan Montgomery was third from 24th, Covert was fourth, and Ross Bailes was fifth.
The RUSH Late Models saw Danny Angelicchio and Michael Duritsky on the front row as Angelicchio got out of the gate first and led the first lap before Duritsky took the lead and never relinquished it, as he picked up the win. Braden Dillinger was second, with Clinton Hersh, Angelicchio, and Brady Wonderling completing the top five.
On night number two, the pits were bulging with one hundred and seventeen race-ready machines.
Ross Bailes of Clover, SC, made the long tow to Dog Hollow Speedway for the inaugural Hustle @ the Hollow a memorable one. Bailes took home top honors and a cool $10,000 in the Second Annual Tom Smith Memorial for the ULMS Late Models.
Other winners included Chad Ruhlman of Erie in the RUSH Sprint Cars, Joe Martin of Punxsutawney picked up the win in the Townsend Gas and Oil RUSH Late Models, and the 358 Late Model feature went to Ryan Sager of Huntingdon. At the same time, Shawn Hadden of Punxsutawney claimed the Four Cylinder feature. Tim Laughard won in the RUSH Stock Cars, and the 100-lap enduro to finish out the season went to Clinton Hersh.
GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE
The Ligonier native will compete in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday at the Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports entry. On Sunday, Smithley will be behind the wheel of the Rick Ware Racing No. 15.
DJ Johnson can be reached at dj1360rpm@aol.com.
