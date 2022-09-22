In the Crate Late Models at Latrobe Speedway, Michael Duritsky was the winner over Clate Copeman, Troy Shields, Jeff Ferguson, and Joe Zulisky. Duritsky has a commanding lead over Troy Shields in points.

Tommy Dembowski won the Pro Stock feature in front of Martin Spade, Brett Hutira, and Jacob Weyer. Dembowski has a three-point lead over Hutira.

