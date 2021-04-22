Latrobe Speedway will open the season on Saturday with a Super Late Model Stock Car special which pays $3,000 to win.
On the card for Saturday’s opener will also be the Crate Late Models (which will be unsanctioned in 2021), Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the Four-Cylinders.
Promoter Dennis Bates said that officials added material to the dirt surface, which the competitors found to their liking during the early practice sessions.
It’s not often that a track starts their season off with a Super Late Model special event like Latrobe will be doing on Saturday.
“We decided to come out of the gate hard,” Bates said.
Bates said Latrobe Speedway has eight Super Late Model specials on the schedule in 2021.
Other special events include; Renegade on DIRT Super Late Models and Modifieds, the Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series, BRP Mod Tour, and the 358 Late Models.
Gates open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m.
Go to www.latrobemotorsports.com for more information.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY — The Action Track held its first sprint car race on May 10th, 1968. Many historic sprint car races have been held at the Sarver oval since then, many with dramatic finishes by talented drivers.
With opening night rained out, Lernerville Speedway will host the rescheduled 2021 opener on Friday. Track officials hope sprint car race No. 999 will go off without a hitch. That would set up “The Lernerville Grand” presented by Alternative Power Source sprint car race No. 1,000 on Friday, April 30, featuring the FLO Racing All-Star Circuit of Champions owned by former NASCAR Champion, Tony Stewart.
With $1,000 added to the winners’ share, the top spot will be worth $7,000 instead of the standard $6,000 to the winner of the FLO Racing All-Star Circuit of Champions feature.
Since that first sprint car race, 146 different drivers have claimed sprint car victories at Don Martin’s Lernerville Speedway. Several of the previous retired winners and former Champions have accepted invitations to join in the celebration. Legends of the past will greet fans with a pre-race autograph session.
Commemorative event t-shirts will be available, listing all previous winners on the back, a perfect souvenir for an autograph by past and present stars of sprint car racing.
“This event is more than just a milestone,” General Manager Mike Lysakowski remarked. “It’s a testament to the decades of consistency of the Lernerville Speedway and tradition now upheld by the Tomson Family.”
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — DHS is back under new management. The Friday night dirt oval returns in 2021 with an open practice for all divisions on Friday. The Indiana County oval opens Friday, April 30 with four weekly divisions.
