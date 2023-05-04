If the third time is a charm, then Latrobe Speedway should benefit from a favorable weather forecast on Saturday for Opening Night-Take Three.
Mother Nature wasn’t quite ready for stock car racing to begin at the Unity Township half-mile dirt track.
After two Saturdays of rain and cold temperatures, Fast Five racing featuring the Crate Late Models is headlining the card on opening night.
Also, on opening night will be the Joe’s Body Shop Pure Stocks, the Specialty Metals Modified 4 Cylinders, the Marilungo Disposal LLC Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders, and the IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars of the Allegheny Sprint Tour and the Laurel Highlands Sprint Cars.
Opening night is critical for many drivers as it starts a new season. As the headlining division, the Crate Late Models are preparing for one of the biggest feature races for the division ever on June 3.
The Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial, a $10,000 to-win feature for the Crate Late Models, will surely attract drivers from several states.
“I am sure a $10,000-to-win race will attract some bigger teams. They’ll travel for that kind of money,” said defending Crate Late Model Champion Troy Shields.
Shields believes for him, the 2023 season won’t be much different.
“It’s pretty much business as usual for us. A lot of those guys have raced five or six times this year at different tracks. We’ve been out one plus the practice.” Shields said.
“I would like to think that the ‘home field’ advantage would help, but in reality, good racers are good racers; they adapt very quickly,” Shields explained. “At the end of the day, the engines in the crate cars are pretty equal; some people just have better cars than others. All that matters is if you hit the right setup that night.
“My hat is off to the track for having a $10,000 to-win feature; it’s awesome to have a chance to win it,” Shields said. “Those opportunities don’t come along that often.”
GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE — With an off weekend for the Xfinity Series, the Ligonier native will be behind the wheel of a Late Model Stock Car as the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour heads to Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, North Carolina, for the AcceleratedGFX.com 315 on Friday.
Smithley will be driving a Late Model Stock Car for the first time on the CARS Tour replacing Cody Kelly in the AK Performance No. 98 Camaro.
“I believe like I’ll be running a Pro Late Model on Wednesday at North Wilkesboro, I think on both of these off weekends when the Xfinity Series is off, which is fantastic,” Smithley said.
Smithley is coming off a disappointing performance at Dover International Speedway when he finished in the 31st spot.
“The car was really tight. I think part of it was that we didn’t get any practice,” Smithley said. “It was good that it rained as we didn’t have to qualify in; that was the positive, but the negative is that we didn’t get to figure out the setup.”
Unfortunately, the No. 4 Xfinity Series car that Smithley drives is working with the handicap of not having a full-time crew chief.
“The crew chief is an integral part of the team,” Smithley said. “When you don’t have that, it puts you behind.”
“We could never get the tightness out, and that hurt us speed-wise all race long,” Smithey said. “We did some really hard racing and didn’t put a scratch on the car. We made a decision to stay out, and we were eight laps short on fuel, so I started super saving fuel, and with four or five laps to go, we blew a right front tire and couldn’t make it to the end. I think we made the right decision, and if it had worked out, we probably would have run 24th or 25th.”
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — The only race track in PA to race over the weekend, partly due to Jennerstown’s management making a wise decision by moving up the start time by two hours. While it was cool and overcast, the racing action kept the fans interested.
A wild and crazy Late Model feature had the no. 51 of Owen Houpt from Somerset, taking the win over Ethan Meyers of Latrobe, Jarred Barclay was third, Garry Wiltout was fourth, with Bryan Shipp in fifth.
Defending champion Barry Awtey was taken out in a multi-car crash early in the Late Model feature. All the drivers in the crash were OK.
In the Modifieds, Doug Glessner from Boswell was victorious over Tom Golik, John Fama, Joey School and Jason Busch.
Other winners were: Will Hemminger in the Pro Stocks, Rick Meehleib in the Street Stocks, Darin Mauzy in the Chargers and Dennis Shawley in the Fast Four, 4 Cylinders.
DJ Johnson can be reached at dj1360rpm@aol.com
