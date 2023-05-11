Latrobe Speedway’s 2023 season opener was under beautiful skies and excellent track conditions.
Taking opening night FAST-FIVES feature wins were E.J. Rozak (Pure Stocks), Michael Duritsky (Crate Late Models), Jacob Gomola (RaceSaver Sprint Cars), Colton McNaney (Modified 4 Cylinders) and Brian Noel (Stock 4 Cylinders).
The Pure Stocks were the first feature to hit the track for what was going to be the start of awesome FAST-FIVE features. With three wide at the start of the 12-lap feature, Rozak would lead them into turn one. As Rozak would maintain the point position, the battle for second was between the 22 of Corey Faris of Uniontown, and the 66 of Anthony Monteparte, from Jeannette. This battle raged on until lap 11 when Monteparte was able to pass the 22 coming to the stripe. With Rozak still in the lead, Monteparte ran out of laps to catch Rozak from New Salem.
Rozak explained in victory lane his struggle to build a new car which got him to victory lane at Latrobe Speedway.
“We struggled in ‘21 and ‘22 with everything, including building a new car,” Rozak said. “I’ll be honest with you; I did not see that (win) coming.”
Following Monteparte and Faris was Joey Koteles in fourth and John Cain to round out the top five.
During the feature, Monteparte carried the ashes of the recently departed Pure Stock driver of the No. 06, Bill Finlay, in the No. 66. Bill Finlay’s nephew, Luke Finlay, was the honorary starter for the feature.
In the Crate Late Model feature, Latrobe’s Joe Zulisky started on the pole alongside Troy Shields for what was going to be an exciting 20-lap feature event.
Shields jumped out to an early lead with Michael Duritsky in pursuit. On lap seven, Duritsky would pass Shields, and Shields would then battle with Clinton Hersh for second. Hersh would finally wrestle second away for Shields with two laps to go. Jeff Ferguson was fourth, and fifth was John Over.
The Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial $10,000 to-win feature for the Crate Late Models will feature some of the best drivers from multiple states. Also on the card will be a $2,500 to-win feature for the Super Late Models. There will be several drivers pulling double duty on June 3.
The RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars were next, with Jarrett Rosencrance from Butler, alongside Reed Thompson of Petersburg.
Rosencrance took the lead, followed by Thompson and Jake Gamola. Fowler, Ohio’s Jim Morris was followed by another Buckeye, Tommy Jasen from Hubbard.
After having problems in the Heat race, Robbie Bartchy would jump up five spots before retiring for the evening.
On lap nine, with Rosencrance in the lead, Gamola would move under Rosencrance in turn three to have the lead exiting turn four.
Rosencrance was slowed by traffic between him and Gamola, and the 4 would keep the lead in the 15-lap feature until the Checkered flag flew.
Third was Thompson, followed by Morris, and in fifth was the Hard Charger of the race, Jasen.
The Mod 4’s was next to hit the big half-mile as nineteen cars were on hand.
Starting outside the front row, Colton McNaney of West Newton would pick up his first-ever win at the Latrobe Speedway.
The “Cobalt Cowboy” has three career wins.
Following McNaney were Jeremy Grubbs, Paul Koffler III, and Joe Jacobs, with Ed Leonard rounding out a competitive field.
In the Stock 4 Cylinders feature, the pole-sitter Brian Noel of Scottdale took home the win over CJ Parrill, Justin Connors, Mark Shaffer, and Dan Shortman.
Latrobe Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 13, for Mother’s Day Spectacular with Big Block Modifieds, Crate Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mod 4 Cylinders, and the Penn/Ohio Pro Stocks.
SBN Promotion is in discussions with many Hobby Stock teams; due to the late start for many teams and the lack of available parts, the Hobby Stocks debut will be on Saturday, July 1.
“Along with the Hobby Stock teams, there was a buzz among the fan base to see this new division and how many cars have a throwback NASCAR paint scheme,” Dennis Bates said. “The Pro Stocks will replace the Hobby Stocks on Saturday.”
BEDFORD SPEEDWAY — Mason Zeigler, who makes only infrequent Bedford visits, made his presence felt in a big way as he scored the win in the annual Billy Winn classic at the track Friday night. The win, his first at the track since 2020, was worth $8,700.
In support action, Drake Troutman scored a rousing last-lap win in the E-Mods event before finishing the evening by defeating the Crate Mod field in their first visit of the season.
Zeigler drew the pole position in the 50-lap feature. He got the jump on fellow front-row starter Kyle Lee to lead the first lap and set the stage for the entire event. A quick spin brought out the caution on lap one, with another occurring on the restart. After that, the event went 48 straight green flag laps to the conclusion.
As the event entered the mid-30s, Lee turned up the wick and renewed the challenge for the lead, getting beside and by Zeigler twice on laps 34 and 35, but Zeigler held on to lead at the line both times officially.
Behind the lead pair was third-place finisher Gregg Satterlee, and point leader Jeff Rine took fourth at the line ahead of Matt Cosner, whose run from 13th ended at fifth.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — Out-of-state drivers were welcomed on Saturday night as the Ohio Wheelman Series debuted at Jennerstown Speedway. The street stock touring series kicked off its 2023 season with a 50-lap feature event at Jennerstown with a $2,500 purse. Billy Roberts dominated the race and claimed the first-place prize. Local street stock drivers Brent Bickerstaff and Richard Meehleib Jr. earned top tens.
The first two races of the night had green-white-checkered finishes after late cautions set up two-lap dashes to the finish. The Chargers kicked off the night with Ken Burkholder picking up his first win of the season. In the Fast N’ Furious 4’s, Caleb Vasos earned his first victory of 2023, leading every lap of the feature race. Defending Pro Stock Champion, Jeff Giles, made his first trip to victory lane on the season. In the Late Models, Joe Maruca won his first race since the 2021 season. Dennis Wenner led the first four laps before defending champion Barry Awtey passed him for the lead. The caution flew when Wenner got together with Ethan Myers and collected Owen Houpt and Gary Wiltrout, causing a lengthy red flag delay. After the caution, Awtey regained the lead on the restart, but Maruca — who started eighth — tracked down Awtey and made the pass for the lead with 10 laps to go. Awtey finished the race in second. Doug Glessner continued his dominance in the Modified division. Glessner, who won last week and seven races each of the past two seasons, claimed his second win of the year on Saturday night.
The ISMA MSS Supermodifieds will be at Jennerstown Speedway May 13, along with all six weekly divisions.
Reach DJ Johnson at dj1360rpm@aol.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.