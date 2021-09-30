LATROBE SPEEDWAY – The Hot Summer Nights Champions for 2021 include Braden Dillinger in the Crate Late Models; Greg Hauger won the E-Mod title; the Pro-Stock championship went to Jeff Broniszewski; Anthony Monteparte won his third straight title, and Jeff Vasos is the Four-Cylinder champion.
The Pro Stocks were first, with Brett Hutira picking up another win. Jeff Broniszewski placed second and Cam Kraisinger took third followed by Jacob Weyer, and Sam Eicherberger.
Next up were the Pure Stocks, as Monteparte got out front early and never looked back for his 14th win this season. Steven Hazlett and Ron Ramsey gave chase but came up short at the checkers. Bill Schramm was fourth and John Voit fifth.
The Big Block Modifieds were next. Dave Murdick jumped out front quickly and survived several restarts for the win. Brad Rapp was second, followed by Colton Walters, Chris Rudolph, and Steve Slater.
Latrobe’s own Four Cylinders were next, and it didn’t take long for Bob Pease to find the front of the pack. Wyatt Piper followed, while Colton McNaney took third, Michael Hebenthal in fourth and Joe Huffman placed fifth.
The E-Mods were next, as Greg Hauger and Bruce Dreistadt were on the front row. Dreistadt took the lead on lap four and didn’t look back. Hauger followed, while Payton Dalton and Royce Stanley finished behind the leaders.
Jake Gunn started on the pole for the Crate Late Models and he led the entire race. Clate Copeman came from eighth to finish second, while Tanner Hauger, Braden Dillenger and Troy Shields rounded out the top five.
Dog Hollow Speedway – DHS congratulates the 2021 Point Champions; Dave Blazavich (Super Late Models), Michael Duritsky (RUSH Late Models), Cody Young (4 Cylinders), and Bob Torquato (4-Cylinders) all will be crowned with their titles as this year’s champions.
The regular points season ended on Friday, September 17, for the RUSH Late Models, 4- Cylinders, and the RUSH Stock Cars. The Super Late Model points ended on the September 10 show.
Marion Center native, Dave Blazavich, was able to wrap up his fifth Dog Hollow Speedway Championship with 500 points. Out of 10 races, Blazavich was able to finish in the top five nine times, with the other a top 10. He scored just one heat win. Blazavich didn’t get to victory lane but had three runner-up finishes. His first championship came back in 2006, and he then won three in a row from 2016 to 2018.
Second in points was John Wayne Weaver, of Commodore with 447 points. Weaver couldn’t get a win but did have six top-five, three top-ten, one DNF, and five heat wins.
Third in points was Somerset’s, Clinton Hersh. Hersh picked up two checkered flags in two different cars. He had five top-five, one top ten, and five heat race wins.
Gallitzin’s Joe Petyak was fourth in the season finals. Petyak was able to get his first DHS feature win on July 30. He had three top-five, three top ten, two DNS, and two heat wins.
Billy Eash, from Johnstown, was fifth in the final rundown. Eash claimed one feature win along with five top-five and two heat wins.
Rounding out the top 10 in points were Michael Lake, Chad McClellan, Del Rougeux, Dan Angelicchio, and Ryan Christoff. Clinton Hersh and Chad McClellan were the only drivers to get repeat wins with two each. Other feature winners were Ryan Montgomery, Michael Lake, Max Blair, Joe Petyak, Dan Anglicchio, and Kyle Hardy (non-point win).
Michael Duritsky claimed the Townsend Gas and Oil RUSH Late Model title with 620 points, his first-ever at Dog Hollow. Only three drivers scored wins 13 races held. Duritsky got his first win back on May 21. He then went on a hot streak picking up three straight wins to end the season for a total of four. He had 12 top-five finishes with only one out of the top 10 and picked up six heat wins.
Ashville driver Joe Moyer came home second in the final tally with 563 points. Moyer didn’t get to victory lane but was consistent with ten top five, one top 10, and three heat wins.
Third, in the points was leading feature winner Joe Martin with 498. Martin won five times with nine top-five, one top 10, and five heat wins.
Fourth went to Huntingdon driver Tim Snare, Jr. Snare secured two top-five and nine top-10 along the way.
Windber shoe Kyle Smith, Jr. was fifth in points. Smith Jr. drove to three top-five and three top 10 this season.
Mark Rend, Rudy Bussaro, Rob Coffaro, Levi Crowl, and Kyle Hardy rounded out the top five. Hardy (4), Martin (5), and Duritsky (4) were the only three to score wins.
McIntyre’s Cody Young had a dream season in the 4-Cylinders with 793 points. In 14 events, Young never finished worse than a third. He had four wins, eight seconds, two-thirds, and eight heat race wins. He didn’t have any DNF’s in an amazing run for his career-first title. If the Dog Hollow championship wasn’t enough, the 19-year-old also claimed the championship at Marion Center. He started racing in 2016.
Another 19-year-old finished in the runner-up spot. Somerset’s Noah Swank drove about five different cars on his way to second with 669 points. His consistency of one win, eleven top five, two top 10, and one heat win made him a threat every night.
Finishing third in points with 522 was 17-year-old Ebensburg driver Ashton Daughenbaugh. His first race was on October 22 of 2019, in the last event that year at Dog Hollow. Daughenbaugh picked up his career first win on July 2. He had five top-five, four top 10, and three heat wins to go along with his win.
Michael Sinclair was fourth with 488 points. Sinclair racked up three top-five, six top 10, one heat win, and one DNS along the way.
Claiming the fifth spot was Dylan Young, older brother to Cody. Yougn was one of only three drivers to score repeat wins. Young had two wins, five top-five, one DNS, and five heat wins.
Sixth through tenth were Bill Eckenrode, Dustin Gibbons, Mike Phillipson, Jamie Noel, and Timothy Baker. Nine different drivers took the checker in what was the most competitive division. Winners were Cody Young, Mike Phillipson, Dylan Young, Colton St. John, Rob Williams, Ashton Daughenbaugh, Noah Swank, Ricky Weaver, Jr., and Chris Anderson.
Johnstown’s Bob Torquato will be the first-ever RUSH Stock Car champion at the Dog Hollow Speedway. Torquato was able to claim four feature wins along the way, and eight heat wins to earn 802 points.
Jeremy Zufall, of Mount Pleasant, will be credited with second with 696 points. Zufall pulled out eight wins, and two heat wins for his efforts.
Tim Laughard didn’t get started until late in the season but still managed to take two feature wins for his third-place point run.
Mikael Beaver, Tanner Ramsey, and Thomas Agent filled out the final point standings.
