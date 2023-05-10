Greater Latrobe softball got a 5-1 win over Ligonier Valley Tuesday.
Greater Latrobe took the lead on a home run in the second inning when Piper Zufall went yard.
Josie Straigis earned the win for Greater Latrobe. She lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out eight and walking zero.
Cheyenne Piper took the loss for Ligonier Valley. She lasted six innings, allowing 11 hits and five runs while striking out seven and walking zero.
Abigail Springer went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Ligonier Valley Rams varsity in hits.
Greater Latrobe racked up 11 hits. Zufall, Lauren Weatherton, Grace Henigen, and Sydney Degram all had multiple hits for Latrobe. Zufall led Greater Latrobe with three hits in three at-bats. Greater Latrobe didn’t commit a single error in the field.
Boys lacrosse
Moon Area 14,
Greater Latrobe 12
Tuesday, the Greater Latrobe boys lacrosse team held its final contest of the season when it hosted Moon Area at Rossi Field. The season finale turned into a nail-biter that saw the Wildcats end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard 14-12. Moon opened an early lead in the first quarter but the two teams traded momentum swings the rest of the way. The Wildcats narrowed the Tigers lead to 11-9 to end the third quarter but Moon quickly built the lead back to 14-9. Latrobe would rally again cutting the lead to 14-12 where the final score would remain. Two evenly matched teams made for a very exciting 90 minutes of action. Latrobe’s offense came from JT Kaecher (six goals, two assists), Ben Currie (two goals, one assist), Nickolas Stump (two goals, one assist), Kyle McNeil (one goal, two assists), Leo Joseph (one goal), and AJ Bethke (one assist). Leo Joseph was dominant on faceoffs as Latrobe held the advantage 21 to 5. Freshman goaltender Mitch Horner recorded 14 saves in net. The game marked the end of a great career for Latrobe’s lone senior, defenseman Buddy Young.
