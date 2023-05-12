20230512-GLWeatherton.jpg

Lauren Weatherton swing at the ball for Greater Latrobe.

 PHOTO BY MICHAEL ALLSHOUSE

The Greater Latrobe softball team started out a bit slow up in its season-closer against Serra Catholic Thursday, but would rally to take a 9-1 win.

The Lady Wildcats fell behind early when Serra scored in the top in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.

