The Greater Latrobe softball team started out a bit slow up in its season-closer against Serra Catholic Thursday, but would rally to take a 9-1 win.
The Lady Wildcats fell behind early when Serra scored in the top in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.
But the Wildcats tied the game in the bottom of the set as Sydney Degram hit a triple to draw in a run and make it a 1-1 game.
“We are starting out slow a little bit,” Wildcats coach Bob Kovalcin said. “The last three or four games we have gotten behind 1-0, but we come back stronger and stronger. They are a good team in Serra Catholic and the bats are coming back alive a little bit. We had clean game on defense.”
The Wildcats took the lead for good in the bottom of the second when Piper Zufall scored on a passed ball, putting Greater Latrobe up 2-1.
Grace Henigan and Josie Straigis hit homers on the day to further the Wildcats’ lead.
Now the Wildcats get ready to take enter the playoffs Monday.
“We are going to Gateway High School Monday to play Western Beaver, Bob Kovalcin said.
