The Rosa-Oglietti Field will be hosting the Pennsylvania American Legion State Championship on July 24-28.

“It is a pretty big deal obviously,” District 31 president and Region 7 director Jason Bush said. “We will have our regular District 31 season and the participants that make it to the Region 7 level, for each of the seven regions in Pennsylvania, then we have our state championship, which Latrobe is going to host this year. The seven regional champions will meet for an eight-team tournament state championship. Out of that, the top two finishers in that tournament will then go on to the national tournament.”

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

