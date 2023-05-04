The Rosa-Oglietti Field will be hosting the Pennsylvania American Legion State Championship on July 24-28.
“It is a pretty big deal obviously,” District 31 president and Region 7 director Jason Bush said. “We will have our regular District 31 season and the participants that make it to the Region 7 level, for each of the seven regions in Pennsylvania, then we have our state championship, which Latrobe is going to host this year. The seven regional champions will meet for an eight-team tournament state championship. Out of that, the top two finishers in that tournament will then go on to the national tournament.”
Latrobe has been working on this for a while.
“We bid on this a couple of years ago,” Bush said. “It is a bid situation, and they are trying to move it around the state.”
And the decision to have the tournament at Rosa-Oglietti Field came down to the amenities the field has.
“We are going to have it up at our Teener-League field because of the lights and, kind of, the one-stop shopping with everything up there with the concession stand, the scoreboard and the press box,” Bush said. “That is where we are going to host it and that is where state officials decided to have it, so everything could be done at one field. We looked at the other options being Legion-Keener and being Greater Latrobe High School, but at the end of the day that is where the state officials elected to have it, so that is what we are going to do.”
The American Legion season kicks off May 18, and Bush likes the makeup of his Latrobe Jethawks team.
“Coming off back-to-back District 31 Championships, we feel like we are always going to be in the mix,” Bush said. “A three-peat would always be something that would be unprecedented and is certainly a tall task because I expect there to be some really good teams in our league this year and we did lose some players. There is no doubt about it, we lost some pitching from last year’s staff. I like the makeup of our team. Our kids are going to play hard. They have pride in the community. I think they have the mindset that they are the past two champs and if somebody knocks us off that is who we still are.”
