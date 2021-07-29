LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Last Saturday was Round 2 of the “Hot Summer Night Series,” with 80 cars in the pits encompassing all five divisions. The racing unfolded with the Pro-Stocks, Pure Stock, E-Mods, Crate Late Model and the Four Cylinders.
In the Pro-Stocks, Brett Hutira entered his name in the Latrobe Speedway history book with his first-ever feature win at his home track. Hutira started in the first row on the outside of the No. 47 car piloted by fill-in driver Justin Lamb. It wasn’t long before Hutira took control of the lead. Hutira led for most of the race until Jeff Broniszewski caught him. Hutira did not give up, and he took the lead on the last lap by passing Broniszewski on the inside for the win. Second went to Broniszewski, third was Joe Kelley, fourth was Chase Lambert, and Dale Tuche placed fifth.
E.J. Rozak started the race alongside rookie Corey Farris in the Pure Stock feature.
It did not take long for the rookie to find the front of the field and he stayed there for the entire race. Anthony Monteparte started seventh. After a few laps, Monteparte started his push to the front as Rozak fell off a few spots. Unfortunately, Farris was disqualified for being light at the scales, giving Monteparte the win, his seventh win in eight features in 2021. Second, went to Steven Hazlet, Rozak was third, and Ron Ramsey came in fourth. John Hollis placed fifth.
The E-mod feature had Nolan Dalton on the pole alongside Greg Hauger. Hauger jumped out to an early lead when “Rollin” Nolan Dalton found the front of the pack. Dalton captured the win, with Hauger second and Bruce Dreistadt third. Josh Cramer placed fourth and Royce Stanley fifth.
Troy Shields started the Crate Late Model feature on the pole alongside Braden Dillinger. After several cautions, Dillinger took the lead to the finish. Michael Duritsky was the hard charger by picking up four spots from sixth to finish second. Shields finished third, Dan Angeliccho placed fourth and John Over came in fifth.
The 4 Cylinders had thirty cars entered for twenty spots in the A-main.
Jeremy Grubbs and Tifani McElhose made up the front row. After several cautions, Paul Koffler Jr. found himself in the lead after starting eighth. Koffler easily sailed to the win, followed by Grubbs, Mike Pavlak, Jeff Vasos, and McElhose.
On Saturday, the Big-Block Modifieds return to the ultra-fast big half-mile. The Big Block feature will pay $2,000 to the winner.
Also on the card will be Latrobe’s fast four divisions.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — Mike Altobelli, Jr. (Saxton) and Greg Moore (Defiance) were the big winners in the $1,200 to win specials for the E-Mods and 358 Limited Late Models at DHS. The Pa. Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Modifieds made their second appearance, and Cody Schultz took the Modified half with Jeff Manners winning the Sportsman half of the feature. Cody Young won his second feature in the 4 Cylinders, and Jeremy Zufall won his fifth in the RUSH Stock Car main.
Mike Altobelli, Jr. is no stranger to victory lane at Dog Hollow, and he added another win to his resume in the $1,200 to win E-Mod special. Altobelli jumped out into the lead after battling with Jonathan Taylor and took off. Altobelli went unchallenged in the 20-lap event to park in victory lane. Dan Davies, Ty Rhoades, Jonathan Taylor, and David Stremme completed the top five.
The 4 Cylinder feature had action all through it. Chris Anderson led the first lap before he broke something in the right front suspension. On lap two, Dylan Young went out over turn two. No less than five drivers were duking it out for the top spot. Cody Young took over the top position and was chased by Mike Phillipson, Jeff Huber, and Joe Huber. Young and Phillipson made contact in turn three. The contact allowed Jeff Huber to take over the number one spot. Huber led a few laps before Young was able to regain the lead. Phillipson soon followed, and the pair were trying to hold of Jeff and Joe Huber. Cody Young was able to hold on for his first win since opening day. Phillipson was second over Jeff Huber, Joe Huber, Rob Williams (from 17th).
Greg Moore took the lead at the drop of the green in the 25-lap 358 Limited Late Feature. Moore kept the lead through every restart with Weyandt in tow. Weyandt kept him in view but could not catch the flying Moore. Weyandt settled for second over Clinton Hersh (from 17th), Shawn Shoemaker, Paul Ivory, Jakob Piper.
Cody Schultz proved he’s the man to beat in the Pa. Vintage Modified Series. Schultz wasted no time taking the top spot and ran away from the pack. Steve Longo, Thomas Warburton, Jeff Manners, and Paul St. John were the top five. Manners won the Sportsman portion of the feature.
On Friday, the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing presents Vintage Racing and four racing divisions.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY — Fab4 racing returns to ‘The Action Track’ on Friday with a weekly show featuring 4 divisions on Art Osmer Night.
All the Fab4 divisions, including the DIRTcar Sprints, DIRTcar Late Models, DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, and the Penn Ohio Pro Stocks, will be in action. As a bonus, the DIRTcar Late Models will have some added incentive as they compete in the Art Osmer Memorial. More than $1,000 in lap money will be paid in addition to a $100 hard charger award and an extra $50 for the driver that comes home sixth in the 30-lap feature. A laser-cut fire pit will also be awarded to one lucky driver in a drawing held in Victory Lane.
The late Art Osmer was a former car owner and driver in the Six Cylinder Modified and Late Model divisions.
Fans will also have the luxury of checking out a few classic and vintage race cars that will be on display in the main concourse area for Nostalgia Night. In addition to the classic cars, some legendary Lernerville Speedway Hall of Fame members and drivers that will be in attendance to sign autographs.
Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.
