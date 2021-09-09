First up at Latrobe Speedway were the Pro Stocks. Joe Kelly was missing with a broken rear-end from last week and Tommy Dembowski and Martin Spade both lost engines and are out for the season. Eight cars started the feature, Brett McDonald was on the pole, but Ray Hickok Jr. captured the win over McDonald, Jacob Weyer, Jamey Swank and Cam Kraisinger.
Next up were the Laurel Highlands Sprints. Jim Morris was on the pole position with Rob Felix on the outside. Morris jumped out to an early lead and held on for the win without any cautions. Second was Jarrett Cavalet, followed by Steven Kenawell Jr., followed by Josh Spicer and Reed Thompson.
There were 22 cars that started in the inaugural Bill Koerber Memorial Pure Stock challenge. Tommy Dembowski subbed for Brandon Doland and John Voyten Jr. started to the outside. Dembowski had the lead until mid-way when Voyten Jr. took over. Brad Benton, Joey Koteles, and Anthony Monteparte were battling for the lead.
The field strung a couple laps together until the leader Voyten Jr. went off on turn four, bringing out another caution. On the restart, Benton took the lead until Monteparte passed him and sailed to his 12th victory of the season. Koteles was second, Benton took third, and Voyten Jr. who spun earlier, worked his way back through the field to get fourth, while Jim Zufall rounded out the top five.
Troy Shields and Marino Angelicchio started in the front row of the Crate Late Models race. Shields led until Michael Ott caught him late in the race for the win. Clate Copeland was second, Jeff Ferguson was third, followed by Shields and Braden Dillenger.
The Four Cylinder division has been a huge success this season with full fields every race. Dylan Burkett started on the pole and Paul Koffler III was on the outside. Burkett led every lap for the win. Tyler Laughard was second, Jeff Vasos was third, and Dale Grubbs came from 14th to finish fourth. Brandon Meyers finished fifth.
The BRP Big Block Modified Tour will invade Latrobe on Saturday, along with the four weekly division and fireworks.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY – The 20-lap RUSH Late Model feature was all Michael Duritsky. Duritsky led all 20 laps to claim his second checker of the season. Duritsky was initially challenged by fellow front row starter Tom Snyder. The race went non-stop and Duritsky pulled away to a huge win. Snyder finished second followed by Joe Moyer, Mike Laughard, and Colin Casale.
It was a three-car battle in the 15-lap RUSH Stock Car and Pure Stock feature. Brad Benton took the lead at the start and was chased by Wallace and Foradori. A restart with two laps to go saw Andrew Wallace power by when Benton pushed up in turn two. Wallace raced off to lead the last two laps and claim the victory subbing for an injured Rich Anderson. Benton held off for second over Jake Foradori, Mike Benton, and Tim Laughard. Laughard’s fifth place finish was the top running RUSH Stock Car giving him the win and $500 top prize.
John Wayne Weaver grabbed the lead at the drop of the green in the 25 lap Super Late Model feature. Weaver led two laps before Hersh made a power slide for the lead. Hersh was out front until lap eight when he and Dave Blazavich got together spinning both out. This handed the lead to Weaver, but on the restart, Dan Angelicchio shot by. Michael Lake took over the second spot on lap 15 and took up the chase. Lake slid out over the turn on the final lap bringing out the last yellow. It was a two-lap shootout between Angelicchio and Chad McClellan, Angelicchio held on for his first Dog Hollow win since September of 2017. McClellan was second ahead of Dave Blazavich, John Wayne Weaver, and Del Rougeux.
Mike Phillipson used his front row starting spot, in the 12-lap 4 Cylinder feature, to lead the first five laps. Phillipson was looking to win his third feature but he suddenly slowed coming off turn two on lap six ending his hopes. His nephew Cody Young came from 10th to inherit the lead. Young led five laps in a caution filled event. Caution flew on lap nine, and on the ensuing restart Young led with Ricky Weaver, Jr. glued to his rear valance. Weaver then powered by on a lap 10 restart to lead the final two laps for the win. Following Weaver across the line were Cody Young, Adam Pletcher, Cody Baughman, and Noah Swank.
On Friday, the RUSH Late Models, the 4 Cylinders and RUSH Stock Cars plus Pure Stocks, added are the 600cc Micro Sprints which will be making their fourth-ever appearance at the Cambria County oval.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY – Veteran driver Gary Wiltrout picked up his third win of the season in the Late Model Division on Saturday night at Jennerstown Speedway. Wiltrout, who has battled health issues over the last month and missed last week’s race, started on the front row, and led all 30 laps. Zane Ferrell got to the bumper of Wiltrout and ran a lower line but could not make the pass. Wiltrout chose the bottom and drove away for the win in the green-white-checkered finish. Ferrell finished a season-high second. Jarred Barclay, Ethan Myers and Barry Awtey completed the top five. With just two weeks remaining, Awtey has a 39-point lead over Brian Shipp. The points’ battle remains tight in the Modified Division. The points’ leader Anthony Aiello took the win on Saturday night and still holds a slim margin over Tom Golik and Doug Glessner. Aiello and Golik started on the front row. Aiello led all 20 laps for his third win of the season. Golik came in second. Adam Henry, R.J. Dallape and Doug Glessner rounded out the top five. A great battle for the lead in the Pro Stocks left two of the fastest cars in the wall. Teammates of Adam Kostelnik and Dale Kimberly were running first and second when the caution flew just six laps in for a wreck involving David Campbell and Chuckie Keslar. Points’ leader Will Hemminger restarted in Row two. Hemminger and Kostelnik got a great run out of Turn two as Kimberly got sandwiched in the middle down the back stretch. They drove three-wide into Turn three when Hemminger and Kimberly got together to bring out the caution. With those two cars out of contention, Adam Kostelnik drove off for his second win of the year. Josh Dunmyer finished second and Chris Brink ended up third. Fireworks also occurred at the front of the field in the Street Stock feature. Greg Burbidge and Rick Meehleib were battling for the lead on the third lap when the two got together in Turn four and brought out the caution flag. After the restart, it took just one lap for Casey Fleegle, who has dominated the division this season, to make the pass on Aaron VanFleet for the lead. It was Fleegle’s 10th win of the season. Mel Wilt finished second, and Aaron VanFleet earned a third-place finish. In the Fast N’ Furious 4’s, Jason Truscott had a sizable lead over Caleb Vasos when Colton Buchanon had mechanical issues and brought out the caution. On the restart, Vasos got around Truscott and took his series’ leading fourth win. Truscott finished second. Michael Mohle, Michale Saler, and Dennis Shawley. On Saturday, Jennerstown Speedway hosts the ISMA Supermodifieds. The gates open at 4 p.m. for practice with opening ceremonies beginning at 5:50 p.m.
