The Greater Latrobe girls and boys swim teams both won in its Class 3A, Section 1 meet against Norwin Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats swimmers defeated Norwin 93 to 84, while the boys won 89 to 72.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 5:55 am
“*It was very good meet,” Greater Latrobe coach Grey Arrigonie said. “We got a girls and boys win. That is most important. It is a section meet and you want to get that win to keep moving on in the section. We swam very well over all. We had a handful of best times.”
The following are the first-place finisher for the Lady Wildcats:
Destini Homan, Maggie Elder, Lauren Bell, McKayla Golden, 200 medley relay; Dannika Mucino, 200 free 100 butterfly; Bell, 50 free, 100 free; Golden, Bell, Mucino, Hannah Carasia, 200 free relay; Destini Homan, 100 backstroke; Elder, Homan, Carasia, Kate Wolford, 400 free relay.
Hannah Poloksy took first in diving.
The following are first-place finishers for Greater Latrobe boys:
Charlie Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thomson, Patrick Cratty, 200 medley relay; Patrick Cratty, 200 free; Chris Heese, 200 IM, 100 breaststroke; Charlie Cratty, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke; Jace Pedicone, Henric Van Der Westhuizen, David Klunk, John Elder, 200 free relay.
Abigal Cook took first in diving.
“The boys we tried some new events so they already qualified for WPIAL cuts,” Arrigonie said. “The girls, we keep moving around and getting the best times and that is all that we can ask for right now.”
Both teams will host Armstrong Jan. 26 for senior night.
