Latrobe Legion rebounded from its first league loss in a big way on Thursday.
A key third inning gave Latrobe all the momentum it needed for a big 10-3 victory against Mount Pleasant during a Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League game played at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe improved to 1-1 in league play and 3-2 overall. The Jethawks are back in action at 6 p.m. Friday against Yough in a league game at Legion-Keener Field. They have a league doubleheader scheduled against Hempfield East on Sunday, with the first game at 1 p.m. and the nightcap set for two hours later.
Latrobe opened the season with an exhibition doubleheader split against Hollidaysburg before defeating Yough in another prior-to-the-season exhibition. Rival Derry edged out Latrobe, 3-2, on Monday in the Jethawks’ first league game of the season. But Latrobe rebounded in a big way on Thursday against Mount Pleasant to even its league mark.
Latrobe scored one run in the bottom of the first before breaking out with a five-run third to take a 6-0 lead. Latrobe tacked on two more runs in the fifth, making it 8-0 before Mount Pleasant scored twice in the top of the sixth.
Clay Petrosky guided Latrobe at the plate with two hits, including a triple, a run and two RBI. Vinnie Amatucci singled twice, drove in two runs and scored another, while Tucker Knupp also came up with two hits and a RBI. Ben Rafferty, Ethan Boring and Jake Bradish all singled and scored for Latrobe, which produced 10 runs on nine hits.
Boring earned the mound win with three strikeouts and a walk through five innings of work. Rafferty worked the final two innings with three strikeouts and two walks.
Shrum led Mount Pleasant (0-2, 0-2) offensively with a double and a run scored. Alakson and Yester both singled and scored for Mount Pleasant, which put up three runs on six hits.
Wagner took the loss, ending with one strikeout and zero walks in three innings.
Logan Gustafson reached on a one-out error in the bottom of the first and Rafferty was hit with a pitch before Amatucci delivered a RBI single to put Latrobe in front.
The Jethawks ended it in the third inning.
Petrosky led off with a single and Rafferty reached on a one-out error. Amatucci came through with another RBI single and another run crossed on an error, making it a 3-0 game. Boring helped himself with a RBI single and moved to second on a passed ball. Bradish singled and stole second, and then Knupp singled in a run before another crossed on an error, giving Latrobe a 6-0 advantage.
Latrobe scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to open an 8-0 advantage.
With one out, Knupp singled and Logan Short drew a walk, as Matt Macey and Peyton Henry were inserted as pinch runners. Petrosky then came through with a two-out triple to give Latrobe an eight-run lead.
Mount Pleasant scored twice in the sixth as Alakson singled, moved to second on a passed ball, and scored on Shrum’s double. Shrum later scored on an error, making it an 8-2 game.
But Latrobe wasn’t finished. Rafferty walked in the sixth and Nick Antus ran for him with one out. Cam Dominick and Rayce King walked to load the bases, while Cooper Mills drew another walk to bring in a run. Ethan Grandgeorge was hit by a pitch, scoring Latrobe’s final run.
Mount Pleasant capped the scoring in the seventh, as Yester singled with one out. Tate also singled and they both stole bases. O’Connor grounded out to plate the last run of the game.
———
Mount Pleasant Latrobe ab r h ab r h
O’Connor 4 0 0 Petrosky 4 1 2 Alakson 3 1 1 Krinock 1 0 0 Shrum 3 1 1 Gustafson 3 1 0 Kit 1 0 0 Bleehash 0 0 0 Govern 2 0 1 Rafferty 2 1 1 Kubasky 2 0 0 Antus 0 1 0 Golkosky 1 0 0 Amatucci 3 1 2 Wagner 1 0 0 Anderson 1 0 0 Leechalk 1 0 0 Boring 3 1 1 Yester 2 1 1 Dominick 0 1 0 King 1 0 0 Bradish 3 1 1 Mason 2 0 0 King 0 0 0 Sofranko 0 0 0 L Mills 0 0 0 Tate 2 0 1 Knupp 3 0 2 Basinger 2 0 1 C Mills 0 0 0 Macey 0 1 0 Short 2 0 0 Henry 0 1 0 Grandgeorge 0 0 0 Clair 4 0 0
Totals 27 3 6 Totals 29 10 9Mount Pleasant 000 002 1 — 3 6 4Latrobe 105 022 x — 10 9 1 Doubles: Shrum (MP) Triples: Petrosky (L) Strikeouts by: Boring-3, Rafferty-3 (L); Wagner-1, Basinger-0, King-2 (MP) Base on balls by: Boring-1, Rafferty-2 (L); Wagner-0, Basinger-2, King-4 (MP) Winning pitcher: Ethan Boring Losing pitcher: Wagner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.