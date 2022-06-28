Latrobe continues to find different ways to win as it rallied late in the game to hand Murrysville a 7-5 defeat Monday at Legion-Keener Park.
“It is just what I told the guys,” Latrobe manager Jason Bush said. “We are finding different ways to win. We are winning by blowing some teams out. We are winning some close games. There is a 2-1 game in there and an 8-7 game in there. The mark of a good team, I think, is they can find different ways to win.”
The Jethawks had to find a way to win as Murrysville got out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
In the bottom of the third, Latrobe rallied for two runs to take a 2-1 lead.
Louie Amatucci and Broderick Schreyer singled to get on base. Haden Sierocky hit into a fielder’s choice, which allowed Amatucci to score, knotting the game at 1-all.
The Jethawks would surge ahead when Erick Batista singled, driving in Schreyer to make it a 2-1 game.
Murrysville immediately responded in the top of the fourth when it rallied to plate four runs putting it into a lead at 5-2.
Latrobe’s bats went silent for the fourth and fifth innings, before sparking to life in the sixth.
Vinny Amatucci was walked to get on base as the sixth inning began. Logan Short would next beat the throw to first, advancing Amatucci to second on the infield hit. Logan Bradish, next, ripped a single to left field to load the bases.
Payton Henry, on the next at-bat, hit a triple deep over the fielder’s head in left field, scoring two RBIs and pulling Latrobe within one at 5-4.
“It was huge,” Bush said. “The big triple was the big blow. We moved the ball around a little bit. We forced them to make a couple mistakes by hitting the ball hard. I thought earlier in the game, too, that we were just a little bit unlucky. We hit the ball really hard, right at them, but that is baseball.”
After Jake Albaugh was walked, Nate Lemmon hit a single that not only broke the bat but scored the game-tying run.
With the score tied at 5-all, Albaugh would steal home on a wild pitch for the eventual game-winning run, putting Latrobe up 6-5.
The Jethawks added an insurance run when Lemmon also stole home on another wild pitch, giving Latrobe a 7-5 lead and the win.
Lemmon got the win, pitching two-and-2/3 innings, striking out three and walking two. Tyler Fazekas pitched two-and-1/3 innings in relief, with Henry coming in the seventh inning to close the game out.
“It was Nate Lemmon’s first start on the hill,” Bush said. “He got us into the fourth inning. I thought he did a good job. Tyler Fazekas, great job by him, coming in and then Payton (King) closed the door. I’m really proud of those guys. We had some guys that are not on proper rest and we are not going to bring guys back that aren’t ready to pitch. So, we needed some other guys to step up and they did that.”
Latrobe now sits at 12-0-1 in District 31 play with the season winding down. Bushy Run is currently in second place with a record of 10-2-1. Young Township is in third with a 9-5 record and Unity sits in fourth with a record of 6-4-2.
“The optimal situation would be to try and win a regular-season championship,” Bush said. “If we can pull that off, which I think our magic number is down to one now, that would be the third year in a row that we won a regular-season championship. With that, you get home-field advantage (through the playoffs), then the sky is the limit for us. I like where we are at, but we have to finish the job.”
---
Latrobe 8, Young Twp. 7
The Latrobe Jethawks edged Young Township 8-7 in American Legion play Sunday.
Via a Logan Short RBI-single, the Jethawks took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Later in the inning, Logan Bradish hit into a ground out, yet allowed an RBI to score to boost Latrobe to 2-0.
Young Township got one of the runs it gave up in the first back in the second inning when Caden McCulty drove in a run to cut the Jethawks’ lead to 2-1.
In the bottom of the second, Latrobe got its bats going. Haden Sierocky and Erick Batista got RBI singles early in the inning to extend the Jethawks’ lead to 4-1. They would add another two runs when Vinny Amatucci hit a single. Latrobe left the inning up 6-1.
In the third, Young Township would add two more runs to close the gap to 6-3. The Jethawks added a run to push their lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the inning.
Young Township put together a four-run rally in the fifth inning to draw even at 7-7 with Latrobe. The Jethawks’ Batista hit a ground out in the bottom of the inning, which allowed Broderick Schreyer to score and give Latrobe the 8-7 lead it would turn into a win.
Jake Albaugh got the win for the Jethawks, striking out seven and walking five.
---
Latrobe 8, Hempfield East 4
Latrobe jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings and it would be a lead the Jethawks would not lose in their 8-4 win over Hempfield East Friday.
The closest Hempfield East would get to Latrobe would be when it put together a three-run third inning to cut the Jethawk lead to 4-3.
The Jethawks had two two-run innings, in the fourth and seventh, which added insurance runs and sealed the victory.
Rayce King got the win for Latrobe. He went three innings, striking out three and walking four. Broderick Schreyer pitched four innings in relief, where he struck out three and walked none.
---
Murrysville 5 Latrobe 7
ab r h ab r h Downs 4 0 0 Sierocky 3 0 1 DelCanton 4 1 1 Batista 3 0 1 Brinker 3 1 2 V.Amatucci 2 0 0 Constantin 4 1 2 Short 3 0 1 Hudak 3 1 1 Basciano 0 1 0 Poole 0 0 0 Henry 3 1 2 Depaulo 3 1 1 Albaugh 2 1 0 Reese 3 0 0 Lemmon 0 0 0 Lichok 2 0 1 Fazekas 0 0 0 Langanese 0 0 0 King 0 0 0 L.Amatucci 3 2 2 Schreyer 2 1 1 Totals 26 5 8 Totals 24 7 9
{&break} Murrysville 100 400 0 — 5 8 2 Latrobe 002 005 x — 7 9 0 Doubles: M: DelCanton. Triples: Henry. Strikeouts by: M: Constantin-1. L: Lemmon-3. Winning pitcher: Nate Lemmon. Losing pitcher: Sam Constantin. ---
Young Twp. 7 Latrobe 8
ab r h ab r h Reeping 3 1 0 Sierocky 4 2 2 Coleman 4 2 2 Batista 2 2 1 Staats 3 1 1 V.Amattuci 4 0 2 Ross 4 2 2 Short 4 0 2 Felix 2 01 Bradish 4 0 0 McCulty 2 0 1 Albaugh 3 0 1 Marino 3 0 0 Moreland 0 0 0 Simpson 2 0 0 L.Amatucci 4 2 2 Fairbanks 1 0 0 King 2 1 1 Lasser 2 1 1 Schreyer 2 1 0 Totals 26 8 8 Totals 29 8 11
{&break} Young Twp. 012 040 0 — 7 8 3 Latrobe 241 010 x — 8 11 0 Doubles: Y: Coleman. L: Albaugh. Strikeouts by: Y: Coleman-5. Albaugh-7. Winning pitcher: Jake Albaugh. Losing pitcher: Dustin Coleman. ---
Latrobe 8 Hempfield East 4
ab r h ab r h Sierocky 3 2 0 Evans 3 1 1 Batista 3 1 1 Smith 4 1 1 V.Amatucci 4 1 2 Willis 3 1 2 Short 4 0 1 Chismar 3 0 0 Styachula 0 0 0 Randolph 4 1 0 Bradish 1 1 0 Mitchell 2 0 1 Henry 3 1 1 Rosborough 2 0 0 Schreyer 0 0 0 Lukart 1 0 0 L.Amatucci 3 1 0 Wilson 3 0 0 Totals 28 8 8 Totals 26 4 5
{&break} Latrobe 121 200 2 — 8 8 1 Hemp. East 003 001 0 — 4 5 3 Doubles: HE: Willis. Home runs: HE: Smith. Strikeouts by: L: King-3. HE: Smith-2. Winning pitcher: Rayce King. Losing pitcher: Jacob Smith.
