A seventh-inning charge allowed Latrobe Legion to pick up another victory, 7-5, against host West Hempfield during an American Legion District 31 game played on Tuesday.
Latrobe upped its record to 6-3 overall and in league play, putting the Jethawks fourth in league standings behind Bushy Run (6-2), along with Yough (6-1) and Murrysville (6-1), which are tied for first place.
Latrobe won its third straight game on Tuesday. The Jethawks won three straight prior to a loss against Bushy Run last week, and have now taken six of seven since losing their first two games of the season. They topped Kiski Valley and West Hempfield during the weekend by a 28-0 margin, allowing just one hit in the weekend set before coming back and topping West Hempfield again Tuesday on the road.
Latrobe is slated to host Hempfield East and Young Township on Wednesday and Thursday, both scheduled for 6 p.m. at Legion-Keener Field, before a Friday night showdown against rival Unity Township at Whitney Field.
West Hempfield (0-7) appeared primed to pick up its first win of the season, jumping out to a 4-0 lead through three innings, but the Jethawks battled back. Latrobe scored once in the fourth and three more times in the fifth to even the score before taking the lead for good, 7-4, with a three-run seventh inning. West Hempfield picked up a run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Clay Petrosky led the Latrobe attack with two singles and a run scored, while Vinny Amatucci belted a home run, drove in two and scored one. Grant Dowden and Logan Gustafson both singled and scored twice and Jake Bradish doubled for Latrobe, which finished with seven runs on seven hits.
Jake Bleehash earned the mound win with four strikeouts and zero walks in five innings of relief. Rayce King worked two-plus innings with two strikeouts and two walks.
Chris Begonia led West Hempfield at the plate with two hits, including a home run, while Jake Kramer and Logan Hilland both singled twice and scored a run. Jayson Jacob also singled and crossed twice for West Hempfield, which produced five runs on eight hits.
Hilland took the loss with four strikeouts and two walks in six-and-a-third innings.
Jacob singled and stole second in the first inning, and Hilland followed with a RBI single to put West Hempfield on the board.
In the third inning, Jacob led off with a walk, while Kramer and Hilland singled to load the bases. Begonia came through with a RBI single and Dalton Bozich picked up a two-out single to make it a 4-0 game.
But Latrobe came alive in the fourth inning. Dowden led off with a walk, and with two outs, Logan Short reached on an error to plate a run.
The Jethawks tied it in the fifth. With one out, Gustafson walked, Petrosky singled, and an errant throw allowed a run to score. With two outs, Amatucci belted a two-run homer to even the score, 4-4.
Gustafson led off the seventh with a single and Petrosky sacrificed him to second. Dowden singled and Amatucci followed with a two-out walk. Short lifted a ball to the outfield and a misplay in right center brought home three more runs to give Latrobe a commanding 7-4 lead.
Begonia hit his solo home run in the seventh for West Hempfield, but it wasn’t enough, as Latrobe held on for the two-run victory.
———
Latrobe W. Hempfield ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 3 1 2 Jacob 3 2 1 Dowden 2 2 1 Kamer 4 1 2 V Amatcci 3 2 1 Hilland 4 1 2 Andersn 4 0 1 Begonia 4 1 2 Short 4 0 0 Tutumdo 3 0 0 Bradish 4 0 1 Sebek 3 0 0 Batista 3 0 0 Bozich 3 0 1 Mills 2 0 0 Fabian 3 0 0 King 0 0 0 Brody 3 0 0 Bleehsh 0 0 0 Henry 1 0 0 Gustfsn 2 2 1
Totals 28 7 7 Totals 30 5 8Latrobe 000 130 3 — 7 7 2W. Hempfld 103 000 1 — 5 8 3 Doubles: Bradish (L) Home Runs: Amatucci (L); Begonia (WH) Strikeouts by: King-2, Bleehash-4 (L); Hilland-4, Kramer-1 (WH) Base on balls by: King-2, Bleehash-0 (L); Hilland-2, Kramer-1 (WH) Winning pitcher: Jake Bleehash Losing pitcher: Logan Hilland
