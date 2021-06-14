Payton Henry and Logan Gustafson led the Latrobe Legion baseball team to a big weekend of wins.
Henry tossed a no-hitter and Gustafson a one-hitter, as the two Latrobe Legion pitchers combined to allow just one hit during a pair of victories, 10-0, against West Hempfield and an 18-0 rout versus Kiski Valley in American Legion District 31 action at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe improved to 5-3 overall and in league play following the victory against West Hempfield on Friday and Kiski Valley the following day. That currently has the Jethawks fifth in league standings, behind Unity Township (3-1), Yough (4-1), Murrysville (5-1) and Bushy Run (6-1), all one-loss teams. Latrobe had exhibition games scheduled against Bedford and McConnellsburg on Sunday, but they were postponed because teams needed to make-up league contests.
Bushy Run ended Latrobe’s modest three-game win streak last Wednesday, but the Jethawks rebounded with their big two-game weekend slate. Latrobe is scheduled to visit West Hempfield, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Latrobe 18,
Kiski Valley 0
The Jethawks gave Henry plenty of run support during the first inning of Sunday’s afternoon tilt.
Latrobe scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first and added six more during the fourth in the five-inning, mercy-rule shortened contest.
Henry fired a no hitter in the five-inning, complete-game victory. He struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk during the win.
Clay Petrosky paced the Jethawks at the plate with three singles and three runs scored, while Matt Macey doubled and added two RBI. Ben Anderson had a hit, two runs and two RBI, while Jake Bleehash, Mason Krinock, Logan Short and Gustafson all singled and scored. Jake Bradish also crossed twice for the Jethawks, who broke out for 18 runs on nine hits.
Petrosky led off for Latrobe with a single, while Jake Bradish and Vinny Amatucci drew walks to load the bases. Anderson came through with a two-run single, while walks to Short, Logan Bradish, Erick Batista and Rayce King plated runs. Gustafson added a RBI single, while walks to Petrosky and Jake Bradish plated two more runs.
Following an out still in the first inning, Anderson walked to plate a run, while Short added another RBI single. Two more runs scored on an error, as Latrobe held a commanding 12-0 lead through one inning.
The Jethawks struck again in the bottom of the fourth with six more runs.
With one out, Mills walked, while Petrosky and Bleehash singled to load the bases. Krinock belted out a two-run single, and with two outs, Lou Amatucci was hit by a pitch. Henry reached on an error, allowing a run to score and Macey came through with a two-run double.
Latrobe 10,
W. Hempfield 0
Gustafson started the weekend by tossing a one-hit shutout on Friday night.
He had plenty of support, too, as Latrobe scored twice in the second and third innings for an early 4-0 lead. The Jethawks closed the game with a six-run fifth.
Petrosky paced the Latrobe attack with three hits, including a double and two runs, while Anderson doubled and scored. Logan Bradish added a hit and two runs and Rayce King singled and scored. Lou Amatucci also scored two runs for Latrobe, which produced 10 runs on just seven hits.
Gustafson earned the victory, allowing zero runs and just one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in six complete. Gustafson had a no-hitter in the game through five-and-a-third innings before Sebek broke up the bid with a base knock in the top of the sixth inning.
Anderson led off the second inning with a double and Logan Bradish singled him in. Batista sacrificed Bradish to second, and after a King single, Bradish scored on a wild pitch.
In the third, Lou Amatucci was hit by a pitch with one out. He stole second and scored on a RBI single from Petrosky. After a stolen base, Jake Bradish added a run-scoring base hit to give the Jethawks a 4-0 lead.
Latrobe ended it in the fifth inning.
Logan Bradish reached on an error and advanced on a wild pitch. Batista walked and King reached on an error, allowing Bradish to cross. Lou Amatucci was hit by a pitch, while a double steal and a throwing error brought home Batista. Two more wild pitches allowed runs to score and Petrosky added a RBI single to complete the scoring.
———
Kiski Valley Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Ross 2 0 0 Petrsky 3 3 3 Ametak 2 0 0 J Bradsh 1 2 0 Werkesr 2 0 0 Bleehsh 1 1 1 Boris 2 0 0 V Amatcci 2 1 0 Studebkr 0 0 0 Krinock 1 1 1 Mangee 2 0 0 Andersn 2 2 1 Hatalski 2 0 0 Fazekas 1 0 0 Preister 2 0 0 Short 2 1 1 Piper 1 0 0 L Amatcci 0 1 0 Bindra 1 0 0 L Bradsh 2 1 0 Price 0 0 0 Henry 1 1 0 Batista 1 1 0 Macey 1 0 1 King 1 1 0 Basciano 2 0 0 Gustafsn 2 1 1 Mills 0 1 0
Totals 16 0 0 Totals 23 18 9Kiski Valley 000 000 0 — 0 0 2Latrobe (12)00 600 0 — 18 9 1 Doubles: Macey (L) Strikeouts by: Henry-8 (L); Stonebreaker-0, Piper-4 (KV) Base on balls by: Henry-0 (L); Stonebreaker-5, Piper-4 (KV) Winning pitcher: Payton Henry Losing pitcher: Stonebreaker ———
W. Hempfield Latrobe ab r h ab r h
P Sebek 3 0 1 Petrosky 4 2 3 Telcolno 3 0 0 J Bradsh 4 0 1 Kramer 3 0 0 Henry 0 0 0 Wheatn 1 0 0 Amatcci 3 0 0 Begronia 2 0 0 Andersn 2 1 1 Holland 2 0 0 Macey 0 0 0 Borich 2 0 0 L Bradsh 2 2 1 T Sebek 2 0 0 Gustafsn 0 0 0 Fabina 2 0 0 Batista 2 1 0 Mills 0 0 0 King 3 1 1 L Amatcci 1 2 0 Krinock 3 1 0 Bascino 0 0 0
Totals 20 0 0 Totals 24 10 7W. Hempfield 000 000 0 — 0 1 4Latrobe 022 060 0 — 10 7 2 Doubles: Petrosky, Anderson (L) Strikeouts by: Gustafson-4 (L); P Sebek-5, Wheaton-0 (WH) Base on balls by: Gustafson-1 (L); P Sebek-0, Wheaton-0 (WH) Winning pitcher: Logan Gustafson Losing pitcher: Sebek
