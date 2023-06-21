Marc Vogle of Harrisburg, a native of Latrobe, scored his first hole-in-one June 19 using an 8-iron on the 167-yard par 3 16th hole at the Country Club of Harrisburg. His witnesses were Casey McMasters, Tyler Shank and Andrew Fink.
