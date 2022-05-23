Latrobe Little League board voted to play in the Little League International All-Star Tournaments this year. The league will enter three teams, one for each age group, 10, 11, and 12 years old.
Latrobe Little League has been absent from the tournaments for 10 years, and very excited to be back in it.
Managers for each team were selected from the major managers, the Latrobe Little League board and the major coaches, in that order. Once the major managers have been asked, then we go through the Latrobe Little League board based on seniority. After the managers and the board have been asked, then the major coaches are asked, based on seniority. After several weeks of going through the list, the managers for each age group were selected.
The 10-year-old team will be managed by Josh Naggy, the 11-year-old team will be managed by Joe Skoloda and the 12-year-old team will be managed by Chris Beddick.
Many people have been asking, “What are the All-Stars about and how does it work?” The 12-year-olds are eligible for the Little League World Series Tournament. Latrobe Little League belongs to District 26, Section 2. The 12-year-olds would play in the District 26 Tournament first. If they would win the District 26 Championship, then they would move on to the Section 2 Tournament. If they win the Section 2 Championship, then they move on to the Pennsylvania State Tournament. If they win the Pennsylvania State Championship, then they move on to the Mid Atlantic Regional Tournament held in Connecticut. If they win the Mid Atlantic Region Championship, then they go to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.
The farthest the 10-year-old and 11-year-old teams can go, is to the Pennsylvania State Tournament, as there are no Regionals or World Series for these divisions.
These teams will be selected and announced over the next week or so.
The major managers are allowed 12 or 13 votes for each age group, but they are not allowed to vote for their own players. Once the teams are selected, then the managers of each all-star team will contact the players selected for each team and once contacted, then the league will post the rosters for each team.
DISTRICT 26 TOURNAMENTS
7/5/22 5:30 p.m. 10-year-olds at West Point
7/5/22 7:30 p.m. 12-year-olds at West Point
7/6/22 7:30 p.m. 11-year-olds at West Point
7/7/22 5:30 p.m. 10-year-olds vs West Point at Latrobe
7/7/22 7:30 p.m. 12-year-olds vs West Point at Latrobe
7/8/22 7:30 p.m. 11-year-olds vs West Point at Latrobe
7/9/22 5:30 p.m. IF GAME for the 10-year-olds*
7/9/22 7:30 p.m. IF GAME for the 12-year-olds*
7/10/22 7:30 p.m. IF GAME for the 11-year-olds*
* – “IF GAMES” locations will be determined by a coin flip.
Latrobe Little League will be hosting the 10-year-old Section 2 Tournament and the 11-year-old Section 2 Tournament. The 11-year-old Section 2 Tournament runs July 15-17 and the 10-year-old Section 2 Tournament runs July 18-22. The Section 2 Tournament for the 12-year-olds would start July 19 at Bullskin Little League.
