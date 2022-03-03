At their February board meeting, the Latrobe Little League Board of Directors voted to participate in the Little League International All-Star tournaments for 2022.
The tournaments will begin with the district tournaments and can escalate to the section, state, regional and, eventually, the Little League World Series.
Tournament participations can be at the 10U, 11U and 12U levels.
For those looking to participate in this year’s Latrobe Little League season, registration is now open at www.latrobelittleleague.org.
Although some boundary restrictions do apply, most children in the Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier Valley School Districts are eligible to play.
More information is available through the Official Latrobe Little League Facebook page or by contacting John Russo at 724-516-9875 or lllbaseball@aol.com
