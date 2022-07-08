The rain that moved through the area Wednesday night not only delayed the American Legion playoff games, but it delayed the start of the Latrobe Little League’s 11-year-old All-Star teams game against host West Point.
And despite the soggy conditions, Latrobe’s bats were ablaze to start the game and carrying it to a 15-4 win in game one of the best-of-three series.
"Our boys played a solid game tonight, especially offensive," Latrobe manager Joe Skoloda. "We came out swinging the bats very well, and that continued throughout the game. Our base running is definitely a strength of our team, and tonight it was outstanding. The best part of tonight's win was that it was truly a team effort. Every player did something to contribute to our win."
In the first inning, Joel Williams got the offense rolling for Latrobe with a line-drive triple to right-centerfield. Then, Zach Skoloda walked and stole second base. Setting up Fletcher Wnek, who doubled to left field, plating Williams and Skoloda to put Latrobe up 2-0.
Dawson Huber would then triple to left field to score Wnek, extending the Latrobe lead to 3-0.
And Latrobe continued to add to its lead when, Jaxon Makrevski singled to left to drive in Huber, making it 4-0.
Latrobe added another run when Cael Brown reached 1st base on a dropped third strike which allowed Makrevski to score and further extend Latrobe’s lead to 5-0.
West Point got its first two runs in the bottom of the inning. Its first run came when Mark Firement hit an RBI-single to left field. Its other was via a sac fly from Garrett Repak that scored Firemen.
Latrobe added another run in the top of the second to get up 6-2 when Wnek stole home on a wild pitch.
West Point drew to within 6-4 in the bottom of the inning, before Latrobe exploded for seven runs in the third and took a decisive 13-4 lead.
Landon Smith lined a double into the corner in left field to lead off the third inning. Smith moved to third base on a wild pitch. Tanner Huemme walked and stole second base. Williams beat out an infield single, scoring Smith and sending Huemme to third. Williams stole second base and on the throw, Huemme took home.
Next, Williams stole third base and the throw trying to pick him off went into left field, allowing him to score. Skoloda, who was next at bat, was hit by pitch, following that he stole second and advanced to third base on a passed ball.
Wnek, then, doubled to left field to plate Skoloda.
Huber drew a walk. Then, Wnek stole third base and Huber went to second base. Makrevski grounded out for the first out to plate Wnek and allowed Huber to take third. Blossey singled to centerfield scoring Huber. Smith then would bring Blossey home on a single to left field, bringing Latrobe’s run tally for the inning to seven.
Latrobe added two more runs to push its lead to 15-4 in the fourth before West Point added its final run in the bottom of the inning.
Dawson Huber got win over one and one-third innings, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out two and walking four.
Latrobe's hitters were led by Fletcher Wnek (triple, two doubles, three RBIs), Joel Williams (triple, single, an RBI), Jaxon Makrevski (double, single, four RBIs), Landon Smith (double, single, an RBI), Dawson Huber (triple, an RBI), Drew Blossey (single, an RBI), Chase Burket (single), Mayson Perla (single) and Cael Brown (an RBI).
The team teams will play each other tonight in game two of the series at Latrobe's Legion-Keener Park with 7:30 p.m. start time.
