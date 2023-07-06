Latrobe Little League officials recently released 2023 all-star tournament information.
District 26 Tournaments
Latrobe Little League officials recently released 2023 all-star tournament information.
District 26 Tournaments
Game 1
July 5 (5:30 p.m.) Latrobe 10-year-olds vs. West Point at West Point
July 5 (7:45 p.m.) Latrobe 12-year-olds vs. West Point at West Point
July 6 (7 p.m.) Latrobe 11-year-olds vs. West Point at West Point
Game 2
July 7 (5:30 p.m.) Latrobe 10-year-olds vs. West Point at Latrobe
July 7 (7:45 p.m.) Latrobe 12-year-olds vs. West Point at Latrobe
July 8 (7 p.m.) Latrobe 11-year-olds vs. West Point at Latrobe
If needed game
July 9 (5:30 p.m.) Latrobe 10-year-olds vs. West Point at West Point
July 9 (7:45 p.m.) Latrobe 12-year-olds vs. West Point at West Point
July 10 (7 p.m.) Latrobe 11-year-olds vs. West Point at West Point
Section 2 Tournaments
10-year-old Division Section 2 Tournament: West Middlesex Little League will be hosting, running July 17-21. District 26 vs. District 4 at 5 p.m.
11-year-old Division Section 2 Tournament: There is no Section 2 Tournament; the winner of District 26 Tournament moves on to the Pennsylvania State Tournament being held at East Side Little League, running July 22-28.
12-year-old Division Section 2 Tournament: Bullskin Little League will be hosting, running July 17-22. District 26 vs. District 4 at 5:30 p.m.
