The Latrobe Little League wrapped its regular season on Tuesday and its playoffs are set to start Saturday.
And president of Latrobe Little League and Yankees manager John Russo is excited for the postseason.
“I don’t get to play the game; the kids do,” he said, laughing. “It should be exciting. I think the four top teams in the league got in. I think it is going to be a good playoff series, I really do.”
The final standings for the season are:
1. Pirates (17-1)
2. Tigers (14-4)
3. Yankees (7-11)
4. Red Sox (7-11)
5. Cardinals (6-12)
6. Phillies (6-12)
7. Rockies (6-12)
The top four teams advance to the playoffs.
The Pirates, Tigers and Yankees have occupied the top of the standings most of the season; the Red Sox are the surprise team that has caught fire of late and secured the fourth spot in the playoffs.
The Yankees went on a four-game losing skid near the end of the season and Russo’s players were nervous as their final games drew near.
“I know that my kids were very anxious and we had to win one out of the last five,” he said. “We went on a four-game losing streak and they were stressing out.”
The Yankees got their one win and clinched their playoff berth.
The Red Sox put together a string of wins with some impressive offense to rally and take that last playoff spot.
“They got hot,” Russo said of the Red Sox. “They really did. They are probably one of the hottest hitting teams down there. They are starting to put it together.”
The Yankees will face the Tigers at 5:30 p.m. Saturday followed by the surging Red Sox vs. the Pirates at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the teams will flip time slots. The Pirates and Red Sox will start at 5:30 p.m. and the Yankees and Tigers will follow at 7:30 p.m.
If game threes are needed, they will happen on Monday.
“The teams that don’t make it, they will be down here cheering,” Russo said. “So, it will be good. There will be crowds down there I imagine.”
The championship best-of-three series is slated to start on June 30 with game two on July 1. All the game times are set for 7:30 p.m. If a game three is needed it will take place on July 2 at 7:30 p.m.
After the Latrobe Little League championship wraps up, the league’s players who made their respective All-Star teams will focus on the upcoming All-Star tournaments that start on July 5.
“The district tournament starts July 5 for all three teams (10-, 11- and 12-year olds), then after that, we go to the section tournaments for whoever comes out of the district tournaments,” Russo said. “The one nice thing is that the only two teams that are in our district (District 26) that are still playing are us and West Point. One of the local teams is going to move on in all three age groups, which is nice.”
The streamlined process is something that Russo is still getting used to.
“Back in the day, we used to have 12-15 teams in the districts, and just because of the way things have gone with All-Stars and ESPN being involved, a lot of these smaller leagues have closed up shop or they have dropped out of the Little League tournaments and this is what we got left is two teams out of our district,” he said. “It is kind of sad, really. It is a shame because these smaller Little Leagues just don’t have a chance anymore. The enrollment has dropped off in those areas. We have been fortunate that we grew this year in all three divisions and hopefully we can continue to grow. I used to enjoy that when we had three different pools with four or five teams in the pool. You would bring four teams out of it and go play quarterfinals, and semis, and to win district you would have to play like seven or eight games just to get out of districts. Now, it is the best-of-three series, that is kind of crazy.”
