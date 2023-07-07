Latrobe Little League passes out awards

Latrobe Little League officials on Sunday, July 2, handed out several awards and hosted the 12-year-old game.
The game is the brainchild of Eric Hantz, who came up with the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected athletics across the nation.
Officials handed out awards for the 12-year-old players, and also hosted the Home Run Derby and Fastest Pitch contests.
Latrobe Little League wishes to thank Dave Gardone and Dave McCracken, who volunteered to umpire for free for the events.
The Home Run Derby Champion was Fletcher Wnek, hitting 24 homers and setting the new record for the Home Run Derby.
Wnek also won the Fastest Pitch contest, throwing 59 mph for the win. Three players tied for the regular season home run lead with each hitting three homers: Drew Blossey, Chase Burket and Wnek.
The Pitcher of the Year award was presented to Dawson Huber, who was 6-0 for the season.
The Catcher of the Year award was presented to Mason Munchinski, while Wnek was named league MVP. Congratulations to all the winners.
