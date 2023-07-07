Latrobe Little League passes out awards

Latrobe Little League award recipients include Fletcher Wnek (winner of the Home Run Derby, Fastest Pitch and league MVP awards, and Home Run Regular Season Champion), Mason Munchinski (Catcher of Year), Chase Burket (Home Run Regular Season Champion), Dawson Huber (Pitcher of the Year) and Drew Blossey (Home Run Regular Season Champion).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Latrobe Little League officials on Sunday, July 2, handed out several awards and hosted the 12-year-old game.

The game is the brainchild of Eric Hantz, who came up with the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected athletics across the nation.

