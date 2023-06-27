In the first game between the Phillies and Pirates in the Latrobe Little League baseball playoffs, played Saturday, June 24, the Phillies erased an early deficit to force extra innings and eventually won the game by a 7-6 score.
The Pirates took an early 2-0 lead as Fletcher Wnek hit a two-run home run off of Phillies starting pitcher Cooper Petrosky in the bottom of the first inning.
The team added an additional run in the home half of the second inning as a Carson Dunlap single brought home Cael Ruffner for a three-run advantage for the Pirates.
With Wnek starting the game on the hill for the Pirates, a two-out single by Owen Schober, coupled with an outfield error, allowed Schober to round the bases and score, cutting the lead to 3-1 in the top of the third inning.
In the home half of the third, a double from Wnek brought home Tanner Huemme to extend the Pirates’ lead to 4-1.
In the top of the fourth inning, Petrosky singled, moved to second base on a walk, then advanced to third and eventually scored on two wild pitches to trim the margin to 4-2 in favor of the Pirates.
The team plated another run in the home half of the fourth as Camden Dunlap reached on an outfield error, which plated Ruffner for a 5-2 advantage for the Pirates.
The winds shifted in the top of the sixth inning, however, as the Phillies pulled ahead by plating four runs.
With Jaxon Makrevski taking over pitching duties for the Pirates, a walk to Landon Smith and a Trey Zemcik single put two runners aboard. After a wild pitch advanced the runners, an infield popup put the first out on the scoreboard. A Petrosky single, coupled with an outfield error, brought in Smith and Zemcik to cut the deficit to a single run.
After Jahir Franklin was hit by a pitch, Cael Brown ascended the hill in relief. Petrosky and Franklin each advanced one base on a wild pitch, then a fielder’s choice from Izeyah Weightman tied the game at five runs apiece as Petrosky scored. A Louis Young groundout later in the inning scored Franklin from third base as the Phillies took the lead at 6-5.
With a one-run advantage, the Phillies tapped Smith to take over on the mound in the bottom of the sixth inning. Wnek led off with a walk, and later advanced to second base on a groundout. Wnek headed for third base on the play, and an errant throw allowed Wnek to score and tie the ballgame at 6-6.
Playing in extra innings, Petrosky led off the top of the eighth inning with a single. Franklin hit a grounder in the infield but the Pirates defense couldn’t get either runner out. With two runners on base, Young reached on an error which scored Petrosky for a 7-6 lead.
The Pirates were unable to score in the home half of the eighth frame as the Phillies won by a 7-6 score.
Smith earned the win on the hill for the Phillies as he threw 2.2 innings, striking out four batters. Petrosky started the game as he put in five innings of work on the hill. He allowed five runs on seven hits. Zemcik gave up one run on no hits as he recorded one out in the game.
Brown took the loss for the Pirates as he pitched 2.2 innings, giving up one run on one hit. He struck out two batters and walked a pair. Wnek started the game, going four innings and allowing two runs on three hits. Makrevski gave up four runs on two hits in 1.1 innings of work.
Petrosky had three singles and two RBIs for the Phillies. He was complemented by teammate Blaze Carroll, who hit a double, and Schober and Zemcik, who each singled in the game. Young was credited with one RBI.
Wnek had three RBIs to go along with his two-run home run for the Pirates. Carson Dunlap finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Huemme singled in the game. Julien Duperree, Dylan Hantz and Ruffner had one single apiece for the Pirates.
PIRATES 10, PHILLIES 7
In the second game, played Sunday, June 25, the Pirates toppled the Phillies by a 10-7 score as Jaxon Makrevski picked up the win, tying the series at one game apiece.
The Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning. Cael Brown reached on an infield error, which scored Tanner Huemme and Makrevski. A sacrifice bunt from Dylan Hantz brought home Brown for a 3-0 advantage for the Pirates.
The Phillies plated two in the home half of the opening frame as a Landon Smith groundout scored Owen Schober, and a Cooper Petrosky single plated Trey Zemcik.
In the top of the second inning, a throwing error allowed Camden Dunlap to score, and a wild pitch later in the inning plated Carson Dunlap as the Pirates took a 5-2 lead.
They added an additional three runs in the top of the third as a Brown single scored Makrevski, and consecutive bases-loaded walks scored Brown and Hantz for an 8-2 advantage for the Pirates.
The Phillies managed to plate two runs for an 8-4 deficit in the home half of the third frame as Schober scored on a wild pitch, and Zemcik later scored while Blaze Carroll was caught in a rundown between first and second base.
Three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning had the Phillies knocking on the door. A throwing error allowed Jahir Franklin to score, and a Nash Winters groundout brought in Izeyah Weightman, cutting the lead to 8-6. A sacrifice fly from Michael Molina scored Louis Young as the Pirates’ lead shrank to 8-7.
The Pirates were able to steady their sails in the top of the fifth inning, however, as a Fletcher Wnek single and subsequent outfield error allowed Makrevski to score from second base. Brown followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Wnek, giving the Pirates a 10-7 lead.
Makrevski earned the win on the mound for the Pirates as he allowed seven runs on six hits in four innings of work. He struck out four batters and issued three free passes. Huemme was credited with a save as he allowed no runs on one hit in two innings. He struck out four and issued one base on balls.
Franklin took the loss for the Phillies as he allowed five runs on three hits in one inning while walking a pair. Carroll also saw time on the hill as he allowed three runs on three hits, striking out six batters and walking two. Schober pitched in the game as well as he gave up two runs on five hits. He fanned five batters and walked one.
Carson Dunlap hit one double and one single for the Pirates, followed by Makrevski with two singles and three runs scored, and Brown with one single, four RBIs and two runs scored. Julien Duperree and Wnek each had one single and one RBI, Cael Ruffner and Huemme hit one single apiece, and Hantz recorded one RBI.
Schober and Young each had two singles for the Phillies, and Schober scored twice in the game. Petrosky had one single and one RBI in the game, while Molina had one single and one RBI. Franklin recorded one single in the loss, and Smith and Winters were each credited with one RBI. Zemcik scored twice for the Phillies.
In other Latrobe Little League playoffs action, the Tigers defeated the Yankees in consecutive games played Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, to advance to the championship round scheduled for later this week, where they will play the Phillies or the Pirates.
Information regarding Monday night’s scheduled game between the Phillies and Pirates was unavailable at press time.
The best-out-of-three finals are scheduled for Thursday, June 29, Friday, June 30, and – if needed – Saturday, July 1. Start time for the games is 7:30 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park.
Information courtesy of John Russo and the “Official Latrobe Little League” Facebook page.
