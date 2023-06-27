In the first game between the Phillies and Pirates in the Latrobe Little League baseball playoffs, played Saturday, June 24, the Phillies erased an early deficit to force extra innings and eventually won the game by a 7-6 score.

The Pirates took an early 2-0 lead as Fletcher Wnek hit a two-run home run off of Phillies starting pitcher Cooper Petrosky in the bottom of the first inning.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

