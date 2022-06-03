Latrobe Little League recently announced the selection of its players to the all-star teams.
This year, the Latrobe Little League board voted to play in the Little League International All-Star Tournaments. The league will enter three teams, one for each age group, 10, 11, and 12 years old.
Latrobe Little League has been absent from the tournaments for 10 years.
The 12-year-olds are eligible for the Little League World Series Tournament. Latrobe Little League belongs to District 26, Section 2. The 12-year-olds would play in the District 26 Tournament first. If they would win the District 26 Championship, then they would move on to the Section 2 Tournament. If they win the Section 2 Championship, then they move on to the Pennsylvania State Tournament. If they win the Pennsylvania State Championship, then they move on to the Mid Atlantic Regional Tournament held in Connecticut. If they win the Mid Atlantic Regional Championship, then they go to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.
The farthest the 10-year-old and 11-year-old teams can go is to the Pennsylvania State Tournament, as there are no Regionals or World Series for these divisions.
The players who were voted onto their respective 12-year-old all-star teams are Brody Schober (Phillies), Vinny Calabrace (Pirates), Max Kurek (Pirates), Seth Spillar (Red Sox), Kalvin Clayton (Red Sox), Vinny Razza (Red Sox), Austin Slezak (Rockies), Bryson Gessler (Rockies), Sam Rafferty (Tigers), Evan Ulewicz (Tigers), Matthew Fernell (Tigers), Max Dlugos (Yankees) and Cam Ferri (Yankees).
The manager will be Chris Beddick, along with the coaches Rob Boring, Lee Schober and scorekeeper Dave Strausser.
The players who were voted onto their respective 11-year-old all-star teams are Landon Smith (Phillies), Chase Burket (Phillies), Cael Brown (Pirates), Fletcher Wnek (Pirates), Tanner Huemme (Pirates), Jaxon Makrevski (Pirates), Drew Blossey (Red Sox), Matthew Smail (Red Sox), Luke Ament (Rockies), Mayson Perla (Rockies), Dawson Huber (Tigers), Joel Williams (Tigers) and Zach Skoloda (Tigers)
The manager will be Joe Skoloda, along coaches Drew Wnek, Lee Smith and scorekeeper Ed DiPietro.
The players who were voted onto their respective 10-year-old all-star teams are Palmer Chimino (Cardinals), Deacon Everett (Cardinals), Trey Zemcik (Phillies), Owen Schober (Phillies), Grant Burket (Phillies), Cael Ruffner (Pirates), Kameron Sutton (Red Sox), Joshua Cramer (Red Sox), Bennett Bezilla (Red Sox), Alex Theys (Rockies), Cash Lukon (Tigers), Nico Scalise (Yankees) and Hunter Myers (Yankees).
The manager will be Josh Naggy, along with coaches Sam Sutton, Lee Schober and scorekeeper Nick Chimino.
Latrobe Little League wishes all the players selected congratulations and good luck in the all-star tournaments.
