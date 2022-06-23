Latrobe Little League recently announced the schedule for its upcoming return to the Little League International All-Star Tournaments.
Latrobe Little League is sending three teams, one for each age group, 10, 11 and 12 years old. The league has been absent from the tournaments for 10 years.
For the 10-year-old division, the district tournament will be a best-of-three contest that is slated to start on July 5.
The first game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start and will be at West Point.
Game two on July 7 will see the team hosting West Point with a 5:30 p.m. start.
A third and deciding game, if needed, will be on July 9 at 5:30 p.m. and will be determined by a flip of a coin.
If the 10-year-old All-Stars win the district tournament, they will advance to the section tournament.
The double-elimination section tournament is set to be held at Latrobe Little League.
There will be four district teams participating, with Latrobe being part of District 26, in the tournament that is to run from July 18-22.
There will be two games on each of July 18 and July 19. The elimination games are scheduled for a game night on July 20 and July 21.
If needed, a deciding game will take place on July 22.
The winner goes to the state tournament being held this year at West Point and runs from July 26 to Aug. 1.
For the 11-year-old division, the district tournament will be a best-of-three contest that is slated to start on July 6.
The first game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start and will be at West Point.
Game two on July 8 will see the team hosting West Point with a 7:30 p.m. start.
A third and deciding game, if needed, will be on July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and will be determined by a flip of a coin.
If the 11-year-old All-Stars win the district tournament, they will advance to the section tournament.
The best-of-three section tournament is set to be held at Latrobe Little League.
Game one is slated for July 15 with a 7:30 p.m. start and will be against Norwin. Game two is on July 16 at 7:30 p.m., again, against Norwin. A game three, if needed, is on July 17 at 7:30 p.m.
The winner goes to the state tournament being held this year in Athens, Pa., and runs from July 23 to July 29.
For the 12-year-old division, the district tournament will be a best-of-three contest that is slated to start on July 5.
The first game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start and will be at West Point.
Game two on July 7 will see the team hosting West Point with a 7:30 p.m. start.
A third and deciding game, if needed, will be on July 9 at 7:30 p.m. and will be determined by a flip of a coin.
If the 12-year-old All-Stars win the district tournament, they will advance to the section tournament.
The double-elimination section tournament is set to be held at Bullskin Little League in Connellsville.
There will be four district teams participating, with Latrobe being part of District 26, in the tournament that is to run from July 19-23.
There will be two games on each of July 19 and July 20. The elimination games are scheduled for a game night on July 21 and July 22.
If needed, a deciding game will take place on July 23.
The winner goes to the state tournament being held this year at Bradford and runs July 27 to Aug. 2.
