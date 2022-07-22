The Latrobe Little League 12-under All-Star team faced Hermitage Tuesday in the double-elimination Section 2 tournament at Bullskin Township.
Hermitage had three pitchers combing to hold Latrobe to one hit in the 8-0 contest.
Dante Evans earned the win for Hermitage, throwing two and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out four and walking two.
Ty Turosky picked up the save, going three and one-third innings, striking out six and walking none.
The game remained scoreless through two-and-a-half innings, before Hermitage got the first run of the game.
Seth Lordo reached on a fly ball to second base. Ty Turosky sacrifice bunted Lordo to third base. Nolan Golub reached on an infield error, scoring Lordo, giving Hermitage the edge at 1-0.
The offenses went silent until the bottom of the fifth when Hermitage exploded for eight runs.
Vaugh Kansco lined a single to left field. Then, Lordo sacrificed bunted Kansco to second base.
Turosky reached on an infield single, keeping Kansco at keeping base.
Golub reached on an error, loading the bases.
Evans doubled to left-centerfield scoring Kansco, Turosky and Golub, making it 4-0 Hermitage.
After Lincoln Breit popped out to second base, Matthew Reese lined a single to centerfield and Evans scored, as Reese moved to second base on the throw. Armir Frieson drew a walk, before Latrobe switched pitchers and Brody Schober came to the mound in relief. Next, Jaxon Hicks smacked a two-run homer to centerfield to boost Hermitage’s lead to 8-0 and securing the win.
Latrobe’s Austin Slezak suffered the loss, going two and two-thirds innings, surrendering one run on one hit, striking out three and walking none. In relief, Vinny Calabrace gave up 1 run on 1 hit, Brody Schober allowed 6 runs on 4 hits and Cam Ferri threw to one batter.
Hermitage’s hitters were led by Evans (double, single, three RBIs), Jaxon Hicks (home run, three RBIs), Matthew Reese (single, an RBI), Ty Turosky (single), Vaugh Kansco (single) and Nolan Golub (an RBI).
Latrobe had one hit and it was a single by Evan Ulewicz.
