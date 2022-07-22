20220708-LLLClayton.jpg

Latrobe 12-year-old All-Star Kalvin Clayton connects with the ball for a pop out earlier in the playoffs. The 12-year-old All-Stars lost to Hermitage 8-0 at Bullskin Township on Tuesday.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

The Latrobe Little League 12-under All-Star team faced Hermitage Tuesday in the double-elimination Section 2 tournament at Bullskin Township.

Hermitage had three pitchers combing to hold Latrobe to one hit in the 8-0 contest.

