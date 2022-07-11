The Latrobe Little League 11-year-old All-Star team bolted to an early lead and never lost it as it rolled to an 11-5 victory in game two of the best-of-three series Friday to sweep the West Point All-Stars and lay claim to the District 26 title.
“We didn’t hit the ball as hard as we usually do, their pitcher was keeping us off balance a little bit, but we did enough,” Latrobe’s manager Joe Skoloda said. “We put the ball in play and we made things happen. Tonight, it was really Fletcher Wnek on the hill and an outstanding defense that put us in the position we were at the end of the game.”
Latrobe got its bats working right away in the bottom of the first inning.
With Joel Williams and Zach Skoloda on base, Dawson Huber whacked a double to centerfield to drive in the first two runs of the game and put Latrobe up 2-0.
Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Chase Burket hit a single to left field, to score Huber, making it a 3-0 contest. Next, a Landon Smith groundout would score Jaxon Makrevski to put Latrobe’s lead at 4-0.
Latrobe would add two more runs in the bottom of the second. Williams led off with a single and advanced to second base on a bad throw. Next, Skoloda singled and Williams stole third base. After a Fletcher Wnek strikeout, Huber singled to centerfield, allowing Williams to score and moving to third. Makrevski grounded into a fielder’s choice, which plated Skoloda, extending Latrobe’s lead to 6-0.
West Point got on the scoreboard in the top of the third when Chase Schlesman singled to right field, scoring Owen Sarsfield.
West Point’s other run of the inning came on when Cole Marts scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to 6-2.
A Williams RBI-single that plated Tanner Huemme boosted Latrobe to a 7-2 lead after three innings of play.
Both offenses went silent in the fourth inning before Latrobe found its spark again in the bottom of the fifth to light up West Point for four more runs.
With the bases loaded, Mayson Perla scored the first run of the inning on a wild pitch.
On a Skoloda pop fly to left field, Smith scored to make it a 9-2 game.
A Wnek single to centerfield would score Skoloda. Wnek, next, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Another throwing error to third allowed Wnek to plate and gave Latrobe an 11-2 lead.
West Point looked to rally in the top of the sixth as it scored three runs, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Latrobe.
Wnek threw five and two-thirds innings to get the win, allowing five runs on five hits, striking out five and walking four. Skoloda threw one-third inning for the save.
“The kids played extremely well tonight,” Skoloda said. “Wnek pitched an outstanding ballgame. He threw 57 pitches through five innings; he was very efficient. Our defense was absolutely outstanding. I don’t recall us making an error. We made some difficult plays.”
Coen Bittner suffered the loss, pitching three innings and surrendering seven runs on nine hits, striking out two and walking one.
Latrobe’s top hitters were Skoloda (three singles, an RBI), Huber (double, single, three RBIs), Williams (two singles), Smith (single, an RBI), Wnek (single, an RBI), Burket (single, an RBI), Huemme (single), Makrevski (an RBI) and Drew Blossey (single).
West Point’s top hitters were Schlesman (two singles, 1 RBI), Karsen Fulton (double, an RBI), Dante Durigon (single, an RBI) and Marts (single).
Latrobe was slated to host Norwin at Legion-Keener Park on Friday to start the Section 2 playoffs, but because Norwin had to withdraw from the tournament, Latrobe was crowned the Section-2 champions and will be moving on to the state tournament to be held on July 23-29 at Athens.
Latrobe will play in the opening game against the Section-4 champions on July 23 at 11 a.m.
