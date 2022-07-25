Latrobe Little League’s 11-under All-Star team fell in its first game of the state tournament being held at Athens, Pa., Saturday.
Latrobe watched the game slip away early and could not recover against Hollidaysburg, who won the game 9-4. Hollidaysburg had 14 hits and scored every inning except for the sixth inning.
Gage Boland walked in the first at-bat for Hollidaysburg in the top of the first. Next, Nic Taddei lined a single to centerfield, moving Boland to second base. When Cullen Jones lined out to centerfield, Boland tagged up for third base and scored on the overthrow. Taddei ended up on third base.
In the next at-bat, Eli Steiner reached on an infield error, Taddei scored, and Steiner was thrown out trying to take second base, to put Hollidaysburg up 2-0.
Latrobe had its chance to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first, but could not convert.
Joel Williams grounded out to first base for Latrobe. Then, Zach Skoloda singled on a line drive toward third base to get on base. Skoloda took second and third base on wild pitches.
Fletcher Wnek grounded out to first base and, then, Dawson Huber was hit by a pitch.
Jaxon Makrevski walked, to load the bases. Chase Burket grounded out to the first baseman, ending the inning with three left on base for Latrobe.
The offense of Hollidaysburg kept chugging along, when John Bottolfson singled to right field, Killian Hendricks singled to left and Owen Witham bunted for a single to load the bases.
Then, Boland singled to right field, scoring Bottolfson and Hendricks, making it a 4-0 game for Hollidaysburg.
Later in the inning, Jones singled to centerfield, scoring Boland to put Hollidaysburg up 5-0.
Hollidaysburg added another run in the third to take a 6-0 lead.
Latrobe’s first run of the game came in the bottom of the third when Fletcher Wnek reached first on an infield single, then Wnek took second and third bases on two separate wild pitches.
Wnek took home on, yet, another wild pitch to give Latrobe life at 6-1.
In the top of the fourth, Hollidaysburg added two more runs to push its lead to 8-1.
After Hollidaysburg posted another run in the top of the fifth, Latrobe finally got its offense rolling in the bottom of the inning.
Williams singled to left field to start the inning for Latrobe, then stole second base. Next, Skoloda lined a single to left field, moving Williams to third base, with Skoloda taking second base on the throw.
Wnek reached on an infield single to load the bases.
After a pitching change and a strikeout, Makrevski hit a hard shot to Hollidaysburg’s second baseman, who committed an error, scoring Williams and Skoloda, as Wnek took third base.
Then, Burket hit a sac fly to centerfield, scoring Wnek, bringing Latrobe within five at 9-4, but it would be as close as Latrobe would get.
Hollidaysburg’s Heston Murphy was the winning pitcher, going second and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out four and walking one. Pitching in relief were Cullen Jones and James Seymour, while Ethan Murphy picked up the save.
Hollidaysburg’s top hitters were Heston Murphy (double, two singles, an RBI), Cullen Jones (double, single, two RBIs), Gage Boland (double, single, two RBIs), Nic Taddei (double, single, an RBI), Killian Hendricks (two singles), James Seymour (single), John Bottolfson (single), Owen Witham (single) and Eli Steiner (an RBI).
Dawson Huber suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on seven hits in two innings, striking out one and walking one. Jaxon Makrevski, Mayson Perla, Zach Skoloda and Joel Williams pitched in relief.
The top hitters for Latrobe were Fletcher Wnek (two singles), Zach Skoloda (two singles), Joel Williams (single), Jaxon Makrevski (two RBIs) and Chase Burket (an RBI).
