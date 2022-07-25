Latrobe Little League’s 11-under All-Star team fell in its first game of the state tournament being held at Athens, Pa., Saturday.

Latrobe watched the game slip away early and could not recover against Hollidaysburg, who won the game 9-4. Hollidaysburg had 14 hits and scored every inning except for the sixth inning.

