Latrobe Legion split four games in the AC Sports Louisville Slugger Wood Bat Classic over the weekend, as the Jethawks concluded their successful season, which included their first District 31 Championship since 2009 and an appearance in the Region 7 Tournament.
Latrobe finished the season with an overall record of 24-15.
On Friday, the Jethawks fell, 5-3, against Knightline at Bethany College, before picking up identical 9-3 wins against American Elite 17U and Central Penn Renegades, respectively, on Saturday. Latrobe wrapped up its season with a 6-1 defeat against Team All-American 16U on Sunday.
Knightline 5,
Latrobe 3
Knightline of Youngstown, Ohio, commanded a 4-2 lead after the first inning and held on to defeat Latrobe by the same margin.
Both teams added a run in the second inning, as Knightline outhit Latrobe, 10-9.
Jake Bradish led Latrobe offensively with two hits, including a double, while Payton Henry contributed a pair of singles. Vinny Amatucci doubled and drove in two runs, while Clay Petrosky, Erick Batista, Logan Gustafson and Rayce King also singled.
Gustafson took the loss as he threw six innings, with five strikeouts and zero walks.
Latrobe 9,
American Elite 3
Ben Anderson only missed a home run for the cycle as Latrobe defeated American Elite 17U of Louisville, Ohio, at Wild Things Park in Washington.
Latrobe led 2-0 after the first inning before pounding out five runs in the top of the fifth. American Elite outscored the Jethawks, 3-2, in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough, as Latrobe held on for the six-run win.
Anderson collected three hits, including a triple and a double, with two RBI. Amatucci scattered three singles, and Henry had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Petrosky singled twice, while Batista and King each singled.
Bradish threw a complete game to pick up the mound win, including six strikeouts and zero walks.
Latrobe 9,
Central Penn 3
The Jethawks used a six-run third inning to overturn a three-run deficit against Central Penn Renegades and pick up their third win of the tournament at Washington & Jefferson College.
Central Penn led 3-0 after two complete innings, but Latrobe put up six runs in the third, before adding a trio of runs in the third en route to a six-run win. The game was stopped after 5 ½ innings due to tournament time limit rules.
Anderson and Amatucci led Latrobe at the plate, each with two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Petrosky also doubled, while Henry singled and Gustafson drove in a run.
Henry picked up the mound win, fanning four and walking six in two and one-third innings. Petrosky helped on the mound, throwing four strikeouts and a walk in three and two-third innings.
All-American 6,
Latrobe 1
Latrobe’s season and tournament play drew to a close with a five-run defeat against Team All-American 16U.
All-American took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third and led 3-1 after five innings, before adding three more runs in the sixth.
Amatucci guided Latrobe offensively with two hits, including a double, while Anderson hit a triple. Bradish and Henry each singled.
Petrosky took the loss, throwing one strikeout and zero walks in three innings.
———
All-American 002 013 0 — 6 6 4Latrobe 000 010 0 — 1 5 4 Doubles: V. Amatucci (L) Triples: Anderson (L) Strikeouts by: Petrosky-1, Fazekas-0 (L); Lane-4 (A) Base on balls by: Petrosky-0, Fazekas-3 (L); Lane-2 (A) Winning pitcher: Lane Losing pitcher: Clay Petrosky
Cent. Penn 210 010 0 — 4 7 4Latrobe 006 300 0 — 9 6 0 Doubles: Petrosky, Anderson, V. Amatucci (L) Strikeouts by: Henry-4, Petrosky-4 (L); Johnson-1, Smith-0 (C) Base on balls by: Henry-6, Petrosky-1 (L); Johnson-2, Smith-3 (C) Winning pitcher: Clay Petrosky Losing pitcher: Johnson
Latrobe 200 052 0 — 9 13 3American 000 001 0 — 3 8 1 Doubles: Anderson (L); Holt (A) Triples: Anderson, Henry (L); Anderson (A) Strikeouts by: Bradish-6 (L); Allden-1, Blakeman-2, Anderson-1, Fleming-0, Freed-4 (A) Base on balls by: Bradish-0 (L); Alden-0, Blakeman-0, Anderson-0, Fleming-3, Freed-1 (A) Winning pitcher: Jake Bradish Losing pitcher: Allden
Latrobe 210 000 0 — 3 9 2Knight Line 410 000 x — 5 10 2 Doubles: V. Amatucci, Bradish (L) Strikeouts by: Gustafson-5 (L); Williams-5 (K) Base on balls by: Gustafson-0 (L); Williams-2 (K) Winning pitcher: Williams Losing pitcher: Logan Gustafson
