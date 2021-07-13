The American Legion District 31 championship game is set.
Top-seeded Latrobe will square off with No. 3 Yough during the American Legion District 31 championship game, set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe.
Yough finished a sweep of No. 2 Bushy Run with a 7-6 victory during Game 2 of the American Legion District 31 semifinals on Monday at Penn-Trafford High School. Yough picked up an 11-5 victory during the first game of the best-of-three semifinal series on Saturday.
Wednesday’s championship game will be broadcast live on the Westmoreland Sports Network. To listen to the game, fans can visit westmorelandsports.com on their computers or mobile devices. The game will also be archived, allowing fans to listen back later. Bulletin Sports Writer Sean Meyers and Roger Downs will call the action.
Latrobe and Yough also qualified for the upcoming Region 7 Tournament, which begins Saturday in Saint Michael, near Johnstown. The Jethawks swept No. 4 Young Township, first with a no-hitter from Jake Bradish on Saturday, and an 11-3 series clincher the following day. No. 2 Bushy Run will host Young Township Wednesday in the American Legion District 31 consolation game.
The American Legion season was canceled last year because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Latrobe participated in a new one-year independent summer baseball league, which consisted of nine Westmoreland County-based teams.
Latrobe made a championship-game appearance in that independent league and a trip to its regional tournament.
One year later, the Jethawks are going back to the District 31 championship game and the Region 7 Tournament.
The Jethawks have won 16 of 18 and 19 of its last 22 against league opponents. Latrobe has outscored the opposition 107-22 in its last 12 games.
The Jethawks are now 10-time District 31 finalists, last appearing in the championship game in 2016 prior to last year’s title-game appearance in the independent league. Latrobe has appeared in the championship game four times in the last seven seasons and seven times in the last 14 years, dating back to 2008.
Latrobe has appeared in the Region 7 tournament 13 times since 1992, including last season’s independent league and the host team in 2019. The Jethawks have been involved in regional play nine times in the last 14 years, including the last three seasons. They have appeared in the regional seven times in the last 10 seasons. Latrobe captured the Region 7 Tournament and advanced to the Pennsylvania State Tournament, both in 2013.
Latrobe qualified for the Region 7 Tournament for the 17th time in program history, good for fifth all-time in the region. The Jethawks were crowned champions twice, in 1981, along with the 2013 title victory. They carry an all-time 31-29 record.
Yough is in the regional tournament for the second consecutive year, and the second time all-time in back-to-back seasons as the current franchise. Yough went 3-2 in last year’s tournament held in Hollidaysburg.
Other Region 7 qualifiers include St. Michael as the host team, Latrobe, Yough, Bedford, Claysburg and Phillipsburg.
