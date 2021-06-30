Latrobe Legion completed a two-game sweep of sorts.
One week before the American Legion District 31 playoffs are set to begin, Latrobe Legion beat Murrysville on back-to-back nights, this time with a 15-3 rout on Tuesday at Haymaker Park.
Latrobe rallied for a 6-3 victory on Monday before a 12-run romp one night later, as the Jethawks outscored fifth-place Murrysville 21-6 in the two-game set. The Jethawks lost four games during a weekend tournament in West Virginia, but they have won seven of eight and 10 of 12 in District 31 action.
Latrobe improved to 10-8 overall and 10-4 in league play, as the Jethawks moved into third place in the District 31 standings behind first-place Bushy Run (15-3) and Young Township (13-4), which is in second. If the season ended today, Latrobe would clinch the No. 3 overall seed and would host Hempfield East (7-8) in a best-of-three set starting at Legion-Keener Field. The district playoffs are currently set to begin on Tuesday.
The Jethawks have six league contests scheduled in the next five days, starting 6 p.m. Wednesday against first-place Bushy Run at Penn-Trafford High School. The Jethawks fell by one run, 4-3, against Bushy Run on June 9 at Legion-Keener Field. They travel to Hempfield East on Thursday and Kiski Valley on Friday before three rivalry games to close the regular season. Latrobe is scheduled to play a doubleheader against rival Derry, which begins at noon on Saturday at Legion-Keener Field, before the annual Fourth of July rivalry game against Unity Township, 1 p.m. Sunday, also at Legion-Keener Field.
The Jethawks opened the season with losses against Young Township and Yough, two of the league’s top four teams, before wins against Mount Pleasant and a return victory versus Yough. The Jethawks suffered their one-run loss against first-place Bushy Run, but rattled off four straight after that, including a pair of wins against West Hempfield, a victory against Kiski Valley and another versus Hempfield East.
Latrobe suffered a one-run setback against Young Township on June 17 before a big 14-run victory against Unity Township and the back-to-back wins versus Murrysville. All four of the Jethawks’ league losses — Young Township twice, Yough and Bushy Run — have come against top four teams in league action, and three of those defeats came by a combined four runs.
Vinny Amatucci led the onslaught for Latrobe on Tuesday with three hits, including a double, two runs and five RBI. Ben Anderson singled twice and scored a pair of runs, while Jake Bradish also added two hits, a run and three RBI. Lou Amatucci singled twice and drove in a pair, while Erick Batista had a hit and two runs. Logan Short singled and scored four times, while Tyler Fazekas had a hit and a run for Latrobe, which pounded out 15 runs on 12 hits.
The Jethawks scored four of their runs in the first inning for an early lead before producing single runs in the second and fourth to take a 6-1 advantage through four complete. Latrobe poured on nine runs in the top of the sixth and the game was eventually called because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Logan Gustafson picked up the mound victory, as he went the distance. Gustafson fanned two and walked three while allowing three runs on just six hits.
Ryan DalCanton led Murrysville with two singles. Jeff Downs and Domenic Depaulo both singled and scored for the Eagles. Connor Helm suffered the loss, as he issued three walks in four innings.
In the top of the first inning, Batista was hit by a pitch with one out and Short followed with a walk. Batista came around on Anderson’s RBI single before Amatucci drove in a pair with a two-run double. Amatucci eventually scored on a throwing error as Latrobe led 4-0.
Murrysville pulled a run back in the bottom of the first inning when Downs led off with a single and stole second, later scoring on Trevor Brncic’s run-scoring single to make it 4-1.
Latrobe added to its advantage in the second inning as Batista singled and reached second on an error with one out. Amatucci later drove in Batista after a Short walk and a fielder’s choice. Later in the top of the fourth, Short and Anderson each had two out singles and Amatucci singled to drive in his fourth run of the game and put Latrobe ahead, 6-1.
But Latrobe did most of its damage in the top of the sixth inning.
Batista was beaned with one out, while Short and Anderson both walked to load the bases. Amatucci was hit by a pitch to drive in his fifth run of the game, making the score 7-1. Bradish drove in a pair of runs with a single.
Matt Macey walked which set up Bradish for a two-run RBI single. With two outs, Lucas Mills walked and Fazekas drove in a run with a single. Anderson, Jake Bleehash and Dante Basciano each drew RBI walks to provide Latrobe a 15-1 lead.
Murrysville scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the 10-run mercy rule.
———
Latrobe Murrysville ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 5 0 0 Downs 3 1 1 Batista 2 2 1 Helm 3 0 0 Mills 0 1 0 Miller 2 0 0 Short 1 4 1 Carasso 1 0 0 Fazekas 1 1 1 Brncic 2 0 1 Anderson 3 2 2 Smith 0 1 0 Bleehash 0 0 0 Treloar 2 0 0 V Amatcci 3 2 3 DePaulo 1 1 1 Bascino 0 0 0 Pagano 1 0 0 Bradish 5 1 2 Sofran 1 0 1 Macey 3 1 0 DalCnton 3 0 2 L Amatcci 3 0 2 Chiarzo 3 0 0 King 0 0 0 Hudak 0 0 0 Gustafsn 4 1 0 Fisher 1 0 0 Lagnse 0 0 0
Totals 30 15 12 Totals 23 3 6Latrobe 410 109 0 — 15 12 0Murrysville 100 002 0 — 3 6 2 Doubles: V Amatucci (L) Strikeouts by: Gustafson-2 (L); Helm-0, Lagnese-0, Chiarizo-1 (M) Base on balls by: Gustafson-3 (L); Helm-3, Lagnese-3, Chiarizo-3 (M) Winning pitcher: Logan Gustafson Losing pitcher: Connor Helm
