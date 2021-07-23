Latrobe Legion split a pair of games on Thursday during the AC Sports Louisville Slugger Wood Bat Classic.
The Jethawks opened the competition with a 13-5 setback against Pittsburgh Hardball Academy but responded with a 3-2 victory versus Central Penn Renegades, both at Washington & Jefferson College.
Latrobe is back in action at 1:30 p.m. Friday against Knightline, of Youngstown, Ohio, at Bethany College. The Jethawks are scheduled to face American Elite 17U, 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Washington Wild Things stadium.
Latrobe is fresh off competing in the Region 7 Tournament earlier this week, where the Jethawks went 1-2, despite holding leads in all three games. Beech Creek rallied to defeat Latrobe, 4-2, in the seventh inning, which prevented the Jethawks from advancing to the final day of the tournament.
Pgh. Hard Ball 13,
Latrobe 5
The score was tied 2-all after the first inning, but Pittsburgh Hardball Academy scored six times in the second inning for an eventual eight-run victory against Latrobe.
Pittsburgh led 8-5 after two complete innings and did all of the scoring the rest of the way, including single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, before adding a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
Clay Petrosky and Erick Batista each collected a pair of singles to guide Latrobe offensively. Logan Gustafson and Vinny Amatucci each tripled, while Ben Anderson, Jake Bradish and Rayce King also singled. Latrobe produced five runs on nine hits.
Cam Colwell led Pittsburgh with two hits, including a double, and three runs scored.
King suffered the loss, pitching three innings, with two strikeouts and four walks. Winning pitcher Liam Dion threw two strikeouts and no walks in two innings pitched.
In the top of the first, Colwell reached on an error and later came around, benefiting from a wild pitch followed by an error. Robert Phelps hit an RBI single to score Josh Gerken, who walked, which made the score 2-0.
The Jethawks responded in their half of the inning to tie the score. Petrosky hit a lead-off single; Batista reach on an error, and both came around off run-scoring singles with two outs by Bradish and Gustafson.
But Pittsburgh scored six times in the top of the second inning, and Latrobe couldn’t recover, despite pulling three runs back in the second to make the score 8-5. Amatucci reached on an error and advanced to second on a passed ball. He came around on Batista’s RBI single, followed by Anderson and Amatucci each ripping run-scoring triples.
Latrobe 3,
Central Penn 2
Latrobe Legion took an early lead and held on to edge Central Penn Renegades by one.
Central Penn scored first, but the Jethawks answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, before scoring again in the third to make it 3-1. The Renegades cut the deficit to one in the sixth, but Latrobe protected its lead to secure the victory.
Petrosky and Gustafson each had two hits, including a double, to lead Latrobe’s attack. Anderson doubled to assist the Jethawks, who scored three runs on five hits.
Central Penn scattered 10 hits but only had two runs to show for it.
Anderson earned the mound win, pitching six innings, with three strikeouts and a walk. Gustafson recorded the save, while Central Penn’s Mastias suffered the loss.
Gavin Neal tripled with one out in the top of the first inning and scored on an RBI single by Mastias.
However, Latrobe took the lead for good in the bottom half of the frame.
Petrosky hit a leadoff double, and Batista walked. Amatucci hit a sac-fly, before Gustafson hit a two-out double to put the Jethawks ahead, 2-1.
Latrobe added to its advantage in the third, kicked off by Anderson’s leadoff double, before Gustafson delivered a run-scoring single to make the score 3-1.
Central Penn pulled a run back in the sixth and nearly tied the score in the final inning. With two outs, Neal was hit by a pitch and Mastias followed with a double to left center. However, Bradish tracked down the ball and whipped it home to Amatucci, who dove towards and tagged the runner to record the game-winning out.
Central Penn. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Bealey 4 0 1 Petrsky 2 1 2 Neal 3 1 1 Batista 1 1 0 Mastias 4 0 2 Andersn 4 1 1 Quinn 3 1 1 V Amatcci 2 0 0 Kinsey 2 0 1 Bradish 2 0 0 DiBerdsh 3 0 2 Gustfsn 2 0 2 Houzls 3 0 1 Bascino 0 0 0 Pfeffr 3 0 1 King 3 0 0 Wiattng 2 0 0 L Amatcci 2 0 0 Macey 2 0 0 Henry 2 0 0
Totals 27 2 10 Totals 20 3 5Central Penn. 100 001 0 — 2 10 0Latrobe 201 000 x — 3 5 0 Doubles: Petrosky, Anderson, Gustafson (L); Mastias, DiBeradish (CP) Triples: Neal, Quinn (CP) Strikeouts by: Anderson-3, Gustafson-0 (L); Mastias-1, Quinn-1 (CP) Base on balls by: Anderson-1, Gustafson-0 (L); Mastias-2, Quinn-3 (CP) Winning pitcher: Ben Anderson Losing pitcher: Mastias ———
Pgh. Baseball Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Calwell 5 3 2 Petrsky 4 1 2 Banus 4 0 0 Batista 2 2 2 Lautner 0 1 0 Henry 1 0 0 Phelps 2 2 0 Andersn 3 1 1 Gerken 2 2 1 V Amatcci 3 0 1 Dion 0 0 0 Bradsh 3 0 1 Sciulli 4 1 1 Gustfsn 2 0 1 J Hargnis 4 1 1 King 2 0 1 G Hargnis 2 0 2 Fazekas 1 0 0 Trelour 4 1 2 L Amatcci 3 1 0 Twiggs 4 2 1 Bascino 2 0 0 Fury 1 0 1 Macey 1 0 0
Totals 32 13 11 Totals 29 5 9Pgh. Bseball 261 112 0 — 13 11 4Latrobe 230 000 0 — 5 9 5 Doubles: Culwell (PBC) Triples: Anderson, V Amatucci (L) Strikeouts by: King-2, Batista-3, Macey-0 (L); Dion-2, Hargnis-3 (PBC) Base on balls by: King-4, Batista-5, Macey-0 (L); Dion-0, Hargnis-1 (PBC) Winning pitcher: J. Hargnis Losing pitcher: Rayce King
